ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Alerus Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

11/03/2022 | 03:21pm EDT
Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share, a 12.5% increase over the dividend paid a year ago. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of close of business on December 23, 2022. Current and historic dividend information, as well as quarterly financial statements, investor presentations, and earnings call transcripts are available online through Alerus’ investor relations website at investors.alerus.com.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company with corporate offices in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to business and consumer clients through four distinct business segments—banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand the unique needs and delivery channel preferences of each client. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet the clients’ needs. Alerus has banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area, and Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Mesa Arizona. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration hubs are in Minnesota, Michigan, and Colorado.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 214 M - -
Net income 2022 40,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 432 M 432 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 88,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,62 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Managers and Directors
Katie A. Lorenson President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan Albert Villalon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel E. Coughlin Chairman
Jon N. Hendry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Biessener Senior Vice President & Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-26.16%432
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.07%372 428
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.88%289 530
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.68%189 172
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.29%178 636
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.30%137 089