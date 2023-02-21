Advanced search
    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:07:40 2023-02-21 pm EST
19.74 USD   -2.52%
Alerus Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares
BU
12:53pAlerus Financial : DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES - Form 8-K
PU
12:51pAlerus Financial Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Alerus Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

02/21/2023 | 02:01pm EST
Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share, a 12.5% increase over the dividend paid a year ago. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of close of business on March 15, 2023. Current and historic dividend information, as well as quarterly financial statements, investor presentations, and earnings call transcripts are available online through Alerus’ investor relations website at investors.alerus.com.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company with corporate offices in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to business and consumer clients through four distinct business segments—banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand the unique needs and delivery channel preferences of each client. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet the clients’ needs. Alerus has banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area, and Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Mesa Arizona. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration hubs are in Minnesota, Michigan, and Colorado.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 214 M - -
Net income 2022 40,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,45x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 405 M 405 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 88,3%
Managers and Directors
Katie A. Lorenson President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan Albert Villalon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel E. Coughlin Chairman
Jon N. Hendry Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kevin D. Lemke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-13.28%405
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.07%417 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.73%282 686
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.25%214 163
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.02%182 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 693