Alerus Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: ALRS), or the Company, reported net income of $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, or $0.45 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $8.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $9.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022.

CEO Comments

President and Chief Executive Officer Katie Lorenson said, “During the second quarter, we continued to evolve Alerus into a high performing commercial wealth bank and a national retirement and benefits provider through strategic talent acquisitions and infrastructure optimization. The foundational strength and unique business model of our Company allowed us to continue to attract experienced professionals who will continue to build our commercial banking segment in addition to doubling the size of our treasury management team. More recently, we lifted out a highly regarded and seasoned team to lead the launch of our private banking franchise. We believe that the addition of these professionals coupled with our tenured talent will drive continued new client acquisition and existing client expansion throughout our growing markets.

While the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, our diversified business model shined in the second quarter as fee income represented 53.7% of total revenues, an industry leading standard, driven primarily by our nationally scaled retirement services and growing wealth management business.

During the quarter, we continued to execute on prudent expense management as noninterest expenses declined 4% from the prior quarter. Our focus on a client-centric organizational structure has resulted in efficiency improvements across the organization. As of July, these improvements have allowed us to reduce total headcount by 10% over the past 12 months, even after taking account of the acquisition of Metro Phoenix Bank.

Despite ongoing industry and economic challenges, we believe Alerus is positioned to emerge stronger than ever. Our unique business model is anchored by durable and highly recurring fee income and our balance sheet is characterized by superior capital and reserves, a highly diversified loan and deposit portfolio, and a long history of strong credit performance. We remain optimistic about our continued ability to attract and retain the best talent and are seeing the benefits of our ongoing implementation of infrastructure optimization.

We are grateful for our Alerus team members whose ongoing collaboration and client focus are continuing to position the company’s future for top tier shareholder returns and performance.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Return on average tangible common equity (1) of 13.71%, compared to 12.58% for the first quarter of 2023

of 13.71%, compared to 12.58% for the first quarter of 2023 Return on average common equity of 10.14%, compared to 9.17% for the first quarter of 2023

Return on average total assets of 0.96%, compared to 0.88% for the first quarter of 2023

Repurchased $3.0 million of the Company’s outstanding stock, reducing common shares outstanding by 170,046 at quarter end

Increased quarterly dividend by 5.6% to $0.19 per share

Loan to deposit ratio as of June 30, 2023 was 88.8%, compared to 83.8% as of December 31, 2022

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets as of June 30, 2023 was 13.30%, compared to 13.39% as of December 31, 2022

Noninterest expense was $36.4 million, compared to $37.9 million for the first quarter of 2023

Efficiency ratio improved to 72.79% compared to 74.53% for the first quarter of 2023

Noninterest income was 53.69% of total revenue, compared to 51.63% for the first quarter of 2023

Allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.41% compared to 1.27% as of December 31, 2022

Net recoveries to average loans of 0.07% compared to net charge-offs to average loans of 0.03% for the first quarter of 2023

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Selected Financial Data (unaudited) As of and for the Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Performance Ratios Return on average total assets 0.96 % 0.88 % 1.14 % 0.92 % 1.20 % Return on average common equity 10.14 % 9.17 % 11.93 % 9.66 % 11.85 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.71 % 12.58 % 15.25 % 13.15 % 14.97 % Noninterest income as a % of revenue 53.69 % 51.63 % 56.20 % 52.65 % 56.91 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 2.52 % 2.70 % 2.98 % 2.61 % 2.91 % Efficiency ratio (1) 72.79 % 74.53 % 74.72 % 73.67 % 73.50 % Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (0.07 ) % 0.03 % 0.07 % (0.02 ) % 0.02 % Dividend payout ratio 42.22 % 45.00 % 34.62 % 43.53 % 30.91 % Per Common Share Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.45 $ 0.41 $ 0.53 $ 0.86 $ 1.11 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.40 $ 0.52 $ 0.85 $ 1.10 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 Book value per common share $ 17.96 $ 17.90 $ 17.75 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 14.60 $ 14.50 $ 14.93 Average common shares outstanding - basic 20,033 20,028 17,297 20,030 17,271 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 20,241 20,246 17,532 20,243 17,517 Other Data Retirement and benefit services assets under administration/management $ 35,052,652 $ 33,404,342 $ 31,749,157 Wealth management assets under administration/management $ 3,857,710 $ 3,675,684 $ 4,147,763 Mortgage originations $ 111,261 $ 77,728 $ 269,397 $ 188,989 $ 456,159 (1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $22.2 million, a $1.4 million, or 6.0%, decrease from the first quarter of 2023. Net interest income decreased $542.0 thousand, or 2.4%, from $22.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. Interest income increased $2.5 million, or 6.7% from the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a 24 basis point increase in yield on interest earning assets. Contributing factors to higher asset yields were higher new loan yields and accretion of fair value marks from the Metro Phoenix Bank transaction. The increase in interest income was more than offset by a $4.0 million increase in interest expense, primarily due to an increase in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits. The increase in interest expense paid on deposits was due to heightened deposit competition, the impact of rising short-term interest rates on indexed money market deposits and clients moving deposits out of noninterest bearing products into interest-bearing products.

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent), was 2.52% for the second quarter of 2023, an 18 basis point decrease from 2.70% for the first quarter of 2023, and a 46 basis point decrease from 2.98% for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter reflected the impact of rising interest rates on our interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by slightly higher yields on new loans and accretion of fair value marks from the Metro Phoenix Bank transaction.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $25.8 million, a $525.0 thousand, or 2.1%, increase from the first quarter of 2023. The quarter over quarter increase was primarily driven by improvement across all fee-based business segments. Mortgage saw a $1.2 million, or 69.2%, increase in mortgage banking revenue due to a seasonal rebound in originations as mortgage originations grew 43% from the prior quarter. Retirement and benefit services revenue increased $408 thousand, or 2.6%, mainly due to increased administration, recordkeeping, and asset-based fees. Assets under management/administration grew due to improved equity markets and organic growth in plans and participants. Wealth management revenue increased $256 thousand, or 4.9%, as assets under management/administration grew due to improved equity markets and organic net inflows from new and existing relationships.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $3.4 million, or 11.8%, from $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The year over year decrease was primarily driven by a $3.1 million decrease in mortgage revenue due to a $158.1 million decrease in mortgage originations as higher interest rates dramatically impacted demand. Retirement and benefit services decreased $403 thousand mainly from the exit of the payroll services business and one-time document restatement fees recognized in 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $36.4 million, a $1.5 million, or 4.0% decrease from the first quarter of 2023. The quarter over quarter decrease was primarily driven by a $1.1 million decrease in employee taxes and benefits resulting from lower headcount and lower group insurance costs. Compensation expense decreased $311 thousand from the first quarter of 2023 due to a reduction in severance costs and salaries, offset by increased mortgage incentive compensation. Offsetting the improvement in compensation and benefits expense, professional fees and assessments increased $378 thousand due to higher Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessment fees.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $3.6 million, or 9.0%, from $40.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The year over year decrease was primarily due to a $2.4 million decrease in compensation, $1.1 million decrease in employee taxes and benefits, and $716 thousand decrease in professional fees and assessments. Compensation decreased primarily due to a decrease in mortgage related incentive compensation from lower mortgage originations. The decrease in employee taxes and benefits resulted from lower group insurance claims, reduced headcount, and lower compensation costs.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $3.8 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $53.3 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to an $89.5 million increase in loans, an $11.4 million increase in loans held for sale and a $7.2 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, offset by a decrease of $53.4 million in investment securities.

Loans

Total loans were $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $89.5 million, or 3.7%, from December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by a $122.2 million increase in commercial real estate and a $34.8 million increase in residential real estate loans, offset by a $32.0 million decrease in commercial and industrial, a $19.4 million decrease in real estate construction and a $16.1 million decrease in other consumer revolving and installment loans.

The following table presents the composition of our loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 551,860 $ 553,578 $ 583,876 $ 564,655 $ 484,426 Real estate construction 78,428 108,776 97,810 89,215 48,870 Commercial real estate 1,003,821 934,324 881,670 819,068 599,737 Total commercial 1,634,109 1,596,678 1,563,356 1,472,938 1,133,033 Consumer Residential real estate first mortgage 707,630 698,002 679,551 649,818 568,571 Residential real estate junior lien 157,231 152,281 150,479 143,681 135,255 Other revolving and installment 34,552 39,664 50,608 51,794 53,384 Total consumer 899,413 889,947 880,638 845,293 757,210 Total loans $ 2,533,522 $ 2,486,625 $ 2,443,994 $ 2,318,231 $ 1,890,243

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.9 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $62.6 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits increased $82.8 million, while noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $145.5 million from December 31, 2022. The decrease in total deposits was due to both public unit depositor seasonality and clients using excess liquidity and paying down revolving debt. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased from 29.5% of total deposits to 25.1% as higher interest rates continued a migration to interest-bearing accounts. Time deposit balances increased as higher short-term CD rates attracted both internal transfers of current deposits as well as new clients and deposits to the Company.

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 715,534 $ 792,977 $ 860,987 $ 905,228 $ 764,808 Interest-bearing Interest-bearing demand 753,194 817,675 706,275 653,216 642,641 Savings accounts 93,557 99,742 99,882 101,820 97,227 Money market savings 986,403 1,076,166 1,035,981 1,079,520 914,423 Time deposits 304,167 245,418 212,359 222,027 200,451 Total interest-bearing 2,137,321 2,239,001 2,054,497 2,056,583 1,854,742 Total deposits $ 2,852,855 $ 3,031,978 $ 2,915,484 $ 2,961,811 $ 2,619,550

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets were $2.6 million as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 32.5%, from December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $35.7 million, or 1.41% of total loans, compared to $31.1 million, or 1.27% of total loans, as of December 31, 2022.

The following table presents selected asset quality data as of and for the periods indicated:

As of and for the three months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Nonaccrual loans $ 2,233 $ 2,118 $ 3,794 $ 4,303 $ 4,370 Accruing loans 90+ days past due 347 — — 1,000 — Total nonperforming loans 2,580 2,118 3,794 5,303 4,370 OREO and repossessed assets — — 30 904 860 Total nonperforming assets $ 2,580 $ 2,118 $ 3,824 $ 6,207 $ 5,230 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) (403 ) 170 (178 ) 405 340 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (0.07 ) % 0.03 % (0.03 ) % 0.07 % 0.07 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.16 % 0.23 % 0.23 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.16 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.41 % 1.41 % 1.27 % 1.34 % 1.66 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 1,384 % 1,657 % 821 % 584 % 718 %

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company had net recoveries of $403 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $170 thousand for the first quarter of 2023 and $340 thousand of net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022.

The Company did not record a provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 due to strong credit quality indicators and net recoveries for the quarter. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans increased from 1.27% at December 31, 2022 to 1.41% at June 30, 2023. Beginning on January 1, 2023 the allowance for credit losses on loans is computed under the current expected credit loss, or CECL, accounting standard and prior to that the allowance for credit losses was computed using the incurred loss method. The unearned fair value adjustments on the acquired Metro Phoenix Bank loan portfolio were $6.2 million and $7.1 million, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Capital

Total stockholders’ equity was $357.7 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $813 thousand from December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $14.60 as of June 30, 2023, from $14.37 as of December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to 7.72% as of June 30, 2023, from 7.74% as of December 31, 2022. Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets decreased to 13.30% as of June 30, 2023, from 13.39% as of December 31, 2022.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased approximately $3.0 million of its outstanding stock, which reduced common shares outstanding by 170,046 at quarter end.

The following table presents our capital ratios as of the dates indicated:

June 30, December 31, June 30, 2023 2022 2022 Capital Ratios(1) Alerus Financial Corporation Consolidated Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.30 % 13.39 % 14.19 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.60 % 13.69 % 14.56 % Total capital to risk weighted assets 16.49 % 16.48 % 17.95 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 11.15 % 11.25 % 10.80 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 7.72 % 7.74 % 7.96 % Alerus Financial, N.A. Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.93 % 12.76 % 13.64 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.93 % 12.76 % 13.64 % Total capital to risk weighted assets 14.14 % 13.83 % 14.89 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 10.59 % 10.48 % 10.12 % (1) Capital ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Report for Alerus Financial, N.A. is filed. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company with corporate offices in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., the Company provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to business and consumer clients through four distinct business segments—banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. The Company provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand the unique needs and delivery channel preferences of each client. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet the clients’ needs. The Company has banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area, and Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Mesa Arizona. Alerus retirement and benefit services plan administration hubs are located in Minnesota, Michigan, and Colorado.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity per share, return on average tangible common equity, net interest margin (tax-equivalent), and the efficiency ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of its performance, and believes financial analysts and investors frequently use these measures, and other similar measures, to evaluate capital adequacy and financial performance. Reconciliations of non-GAAP disclosures used in this press release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables. Management, banking regulators, many financial analysts and other investors use these measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, which typically stem from the use of the purchase accounting method of accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders’ equity, total assets, book value per share, return on average assets, return on average equity, or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the Company calculates these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,471 $ 58,242 Investment securities Available-for-sale, at fair value 677,454 717,324 Held-to-maturity, at carrying value (allowance for credit losses of $218 at June 30, 2023) 308,416 321,902 Loans held for sale 20,893 9,488 Loans 2,533,522 2,443,994 Allowance for credit losses on loans (35,696 ) (31,146 ) Net loans 2,497,826 2,412,848 Land, premises and equipment, net 17,488 17,288 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,440 5,419 Accrued interest receivable 13,587 12,869 Bank-owned life insurance 32,793 33,991 Goodwill 47,087 47,087 Other intangible assets 19,806 22,455 Servicing rights 2,351 2,643 Deferred income taxes, net 43,709 42,369 Other assets 79,657 75,712 Total assets $ 3,832,978 $ 3,779,637 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 715,534 $ 860,987 Interest-bearing 2,137,321 2,054,497 Total deposits 2,852,855 2,915,484 Short-term borrowings 492,060 378,080 Long-term debt 58,900 58,843 Operating lease liabilities 6,746 5,902 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 64,732 64,456 Total liabilities 3,475,293 3,422,765 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $1 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized: 0 issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $1 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized: 19,914,884 and 19,991,681 issued and outstanding 19,915 19,992 Additional paid-in capital 152,673 155,095 Retained earnings 285,839 280,426 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (100,742 ) (98,641 ) Total stockholders’ equity 357,685 356,872 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,832,978 $ 3,779,637

Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest Income (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 33,267 $ 30,933 $ 17,988 $ 64,200 $ 35,280 Investment securities Taxable 6,125 5,951 6,068 12,076 11,508 Exempt from federal income taxes 186 190 213 376 429 Other 762 735 157 1,497 273 Total interest income 40,340 37,809 24,426 78,149 47,490 Interest Expense Deposits 12,678 9,104 813 21,782 1,642 Short-term borrowings 4,763 4,393 278 9,156 278 Long-term debt 665 654 559 1,319 1,121 Total interest expense 18,106 14,151 1,650 32,257 3,041 Net interest income 22,234 23,658 22,776 45,892 44,449 Provision for credit losses — 550 — 550 — Net interest income after provision for credit losses 22,234 23,108 22,776 45,342 44,449 Noninterest Income Retirement and benefit services 15,890 15,482 16,293 31,372 33,939 Wealth management 5,450 5,194 5,548 10,644 10,874 Mortgage banking 2,905 1,717 6,038 4,622 10,969 Service charges on deposit accounts 311 301 412 612 775 Other 1,222 2,559 935 3,781 2,139 Total noninterest income 25,778 25,253 29,226 51,031 58,696 Noninterest Expense Compensation 18,847 19,158 21,248 38,005 40,299 Employee taxes and benefits 4,724 5,853 5,787 10,577 11,949 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,837 1,899 1,737 3,736 3,788 Business services, software and technology expense 5,269 5,324 4,785 10,593 9,709 Intangible amortization expense 1,324 1,324 1,053 2,648 2,106 Professional fees and assessments 1,530 1,152 2,246 2,682 3,787 Marketing and business development 648 686 814 1,334 1,414 Supplies and postage 406 460 572 866 1,218 Travel 306 248 356 554 535 Mortgage and lending expenses 215 497 482 712 1,168 Other 1,267 1,268 904 2,535 2,082 Total noninterest expense 36,373 37,869 39,984 74,242 78,055 Income before income taxes 11,639 10,492 12,018 22,131 25,090 Income tax expense 2,535 2,306 2,725 4,841 5,613 Net income $ 9,104 $ 8,186 $ 9,293 $ 17,290 $ 19,477 Per Common Share Data Earnings per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.41 $ 0.53 $ 0.86 $ 1.11 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.40 $ 0.52 $ 0.85 $ 1.10 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 Average common shares outstanding 20,033 20,028 17,297 20,030 17,271 Diluted average common shares outstanding 20,241 20,246 17,532 20,243 17,517

Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total common stockholders’ equity $ 357,685 $ 359,118 $ 356,872 $ 307,158 Less: Goodwill 47,087 47,087 47,087 31,337 Less: Other intangible assets 19,806 21,131 22,455 17,511 Tangible common equity (a) 290,792 290,900 287,330 258,310 Total assets 3,832,978 3,886,773 3,779,637 3,295,065 Less: Goodwill 47,087 47,087 47,087 31,337 Less: Other intangible assets 19,806 21,131 22,455 17,511 Tangible assets (b) 3,766,085 3,818,555 3,710,095 3,246,217 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)/(b) 7.72 % 7.62 % 7.74 % 7.96 % Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Total common stockholders’ equity $ 357,685 $ 359,118 $ 356,872 $ 307,158 Less: Goodwill 47,087 47,087 47,087 31,337 Less: Other intangible assets 19,806 21,131 22,455 17,511 Tangible common equity (c) 290,792 290,900 287,330 258,310 Total common shares issued and outstanding (d) 19,915 20,067 19,992 17,306 Tangible book value per common share (c)/(d) $ 14.60 $ 14.50 $ 14.37 $ 14.93

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 9,104 $ 8,186 $ 9,293 $ 17,290 $ 19,477 Add: Intangible amortization expense (net of tax) 1,046 1,046 832 2,092 1,664 Net income, excluding intangible amortization (e) 10,150 9,232 10,125 19,382 21,141 Average total equity 360,216 361,857 312,515 361,032 331,425 Less: Average goodwill 47,087 47,087 31,488 47,087 31,489 Less: Average other intangible assets (net of tax) 16,153 17,209 14,737 16,678 15,151 Average tangible common equity (f) 296,976 297,561 266,290 297,267 284,785 Return on average tangible common equity (e)/(f) 13.71 % 12.58 % 15.25 % 13.15 % 14.97 % Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 36,373 $ 37,869 $ 39,984 $ 74,242 $ 78,055 Less: Intangible amortization expense 1,324 1,324 1,053 2,648 2,106 Adjusted noninterest expense (g) 35,049 36,545 38,931 71,594 75,949 Net interest income 22,234 23,658 22,776 45,892 44,449 Noninterest income 25,778 25,253 29,226 51,031 58,696 Tax-equivalent adjustment 140 124 100 264 194 Total tax-equivalent revenue (h) 48,152 49,035 52,102 97,187 103,339 Efficiency ratio (g)/(h) 72.79 % 74.53 % 74.72 % 73.67 % 73.50 %

Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Average Balances, Yields, and Rates (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Average Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Interest Earning Assets Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 36,418 4.00 % $ 41,947 3.23 % $ 28,920 0.39 % $ 39,167 3.59 % $ 67,111 0.22 % Investment securities (1) 1,007,792 2.53 % 1,034,288 2.43 % 1,164,625 2.18 % 1,020,967 2.48 % 1,190,298 2.04 % Loans held for sale 14,536 5.22 % 10,345 4.98 % 31,878 3.15 % 12,452 5.12 % 28,287 2.90 % Loans Commercial: Commercial and industrial 545,357 6.90 % 559,416 6.09 % 463,215 4.38 % 552,348 6.49 % 449,014 4.52 % Real estate construction 87,905 7.43 % 103,099 6.56 % 44,627 4.04 % 95,460 6.96 % 42,893 3.97 % Commercial real estate 956,828 5.09 % 911,634 4.95 % 601,765 3.80 % 934,356 5.02 % 601,397 3.72 % Total commercial 1,590,090 5.84 % 1,574,149 5.46 % 1,109,607 4.05 % 1,582,164 5.65 % 1,093,304 4.06 % Consumer Residential real estate first mortgage 698,288 3.76 % 688,754 3.76 % 543,023 3.29 % 693,547 3.76 % 528,952 3.39 % Residential real estate junior lien 156,276 7.44 % 149,720 7.21 % 132,082 4.64 % 153,016 7.33 % 129,056 4.55 % Other revolving and installment 37,759 6.03 % 44,531 5.86 % 53,919 4.40 % 41,126 5.94 % 52,311 4.39 % Total consumer 892,323 4.50 % 883,005 4.45 % 729,024 3.62 % 887,689 4.48 % 710,319 3.67 % Total loans (1) 2,482,413 5.36 % 2,457,154 5.10 % 1,838,631 3.88 % 2,469,853 5.23 % 1,803,623 3.91 % Federal Reserve/FHLB stock 23,724 6.76 % 23,668 6.87 % 10,564 4.90 % 23,697 6.82 % 8,536 4.70 % Total interest earning assets 3,564,883 4.55 % 3,567,402 4.31 % 3,074,618 3.20 % 3,566,136 4.43 % 3,097,855 3.10 % Noninterest earning assets 220,604 224,134 184,037 222,358 174,799 Total assets $ 3,785,487 $ 3,791,536 $ 3,258,655 $ 3,788,494 $ 3,272,654 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 775,818 1.26 % $ 746,660 0.87 % $ 703,365 0.12 % $ 761,319 1.07 % $ 708,888 0.12 % Money market and savings deposits 1,145,335 2.81 % 1,165,269 2.17 % 1,041,898 0.14 % 1,155,247 2.49 % 1,042,660 0.14 % Time deposits 270,121 3.29 % 231,959 2.23 % 211,787 0.43 % 251,145 2.80 % 219,592 0.44 % Fed funds purchased 360,033 5.31 % 290,187 4.85 % 81,506 1.18 % 325,303 5.10 % 40,978 1.18 % Short-term borrowings — — % 80,000 4.69 % 9,615 1.59 % 39,779 4.69 % 4,834 1.59 % Long-term debt 58,886 4.52 % 58,858 4.51 % 58,876 3.81 % 58,872 4.51 % 58,892 3.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,610,193 2.78 % 2,572,933 2.23 % 2,107,047 0.31 % 2,591,665 2.51 % 2,075,844 0.30 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits 748,942 789,134 783,367 768,927 807,271 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 66,136 67,612 55,726 66,870 58,114 Stockholders’ equity 360,216 361,857 312,515 361,032 331,425 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,785,487 $ 3,791,536 $ 3,258,655 $ 3,788,494 $ 3,272,654 Net interest income (1) Net interest rate spread 1.77 % 2.08 % 2.89 % 1.92 % 2.80 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent (1) 2.52 % 2.70 % 2.98 % 2.61 % 2.91 % (1) Taxable-equivalent adjustment was calculated utilizing a marginal income tax rate of 21.0%.

