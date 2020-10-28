Alerus Financial Corporation : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $17.7 Million
10/28/2020 | 05:31pm EDT
Alerus Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: ALRS) reported net income of $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, or $0.99 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $11.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $7.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019.
CEO Comments
Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Randy Newman said, “We are proud to report record quarterly net income of $17.7 million. Despite the uncertain economic environment and ongoing pandemic, our diversified business model demonstrates its value to stockholders as we delivered incredible financial performance throughout 2020. Our “One Alerus” approach to serving clients holistically through advisors and digitally through technology resulted in record levels of mortgage originations and expansions of relationships across our lines of business.
We believe we continue to be agile in our response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic, by focusing on the health and well-being of our team members and communities, and helping clients during a difficult economic environment. The strength and stability of our balance sheet uniquely positioned our Company to perform well in challenging economic environments. We have a diversified loan portfolio, strong credit quality metrics, and robust levels of loan loss reserves at 1.83% of total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans. These balance sheet attributes, supported by a diversified business model which generates high levels of revenue despite the low rate environment is proving to be resilient in challenging and uncertain times. These fundamentals paired with the dedication of our team and technology investments are paving our path forward.”
Quarterly Highlights
Return on average assets of 2.42%, compared to 1.68% for the second quarter of 2020
Return on average tangible common equity(1) of 26.67%, compared to 18.88% for the second quarter of 2020
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(1) was 3.17%, compared to 3.14% for the second quarter of 2020
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.83%, compared to 1.62% as of June 30, 2020
Efficiency ratio(1) of 58.42%, compared to 66.31% for the second quarter of 2020
Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue was 67.53%, compared to 65.55% for the second quarter of 2020
Mortgage originations totaled $511.6 million, an 18.5% increase from the second quarter of 2020
Loans held for investment increased $337.1 million, or 19.6%, from the fourth quarter of 2019
Deposits increased $491.1 million, or 24.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2019
(1)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
As of and for the
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Performance Ratios
Return on average total assets
2.42
%
1.68
%
1.29
%
1.71
%
1.34
%
Return on average common equity
22.31
%
15.30
%
12.42
%
15.17
%
13.74
%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
26.67
%
18.88
%
17.01
%
18.70
%
19.24
%
Noninterest income as a % of revenue
67.53
%
65.55
%
61.29
%
64.58
%
60.14
%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (1)
3.17
%
3.14
%
3.69
%
3.22
%
3.72
%
Efficiency ratio (1)
58.42
%
66.31
%
75.17
%
66.22
%
73.06
%
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans
(0.11
)
%
0.66
%
(0.06
)
%
0.15
%
0.37
%
Dividend payout ratio
15.15
%
23.08
%
29.17
%
23.20
%
28.19
%
Per Common Share
Earnings per common share - basic (2)
$
1.01
$
0.66
$
0.49
$
1.98
$
1.53
Earnings per common share - diluted (2)
$
0.99
$
0.65
$
0.48
$
1.94
$
1.49
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.14
$
0.45
$
0.42
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$
16.31
$
15.30
$
13.77
Average common shares outstanding - basic
17,121
17,111
14,274
17,101
13,957
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
17,453
17,445
14,626
17,435
14,317
Other Data
Retirement and benefit services assets under administration/management
$
30,470,645
$
30,093,095
$
30,661,226
Wealth management assets under administration/management
3,043,173
2,957,213
2,765,459
Mortgage originations
511,605
431,638
313,527
$
1,171,811
$
685,178
(1)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(2)
Earnings per share calculated using the two-class method beginning in the third quarter of 2019.
Results of Operations
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $21.8 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 8.3%, from $20.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by a decrease of $875 thousand in interest expense on deposits, an increase of $590 thousand in interest income from loans, and a $207 thousand increase in interest income from investment securities. The decrease in interest expense on deposits was primarily a result of a 25 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $119.6 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances. The increase in interest income from loans was primarily driven by a $74.3 million increase in average balance of PPP loans offset by a 4 basis point decrease in average yield. Interest and fees recognized on PPP loans totaled $3.2 million in the third quarter, an increase of $1.1 million from the second quarter. The increase in interest income from investment securities was primarily a result of a $74.5 million increase in average balances partially offset by a 21 basis point decrease in the average yield.
Compared to the third quarter of 2019, net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased $3.1 million, or 16.5%, primarily due to a $2.4 million decrease in interest expense and a $664 thousand increase in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to an 84 basis point decrease in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $674 thousand increase in interest income from investment securities driven by a $186.1 million increase in average balances partially offset by a 39 basis point decrease in the average yield.
Net Interest Margin (Tax-Equivalent)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2020, compared with 3.14% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to a 26 basis point decrease in the average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by a 14 basis point decrease in the average earning asset yield. The decrease in the average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to a 35 basis point decrease in the average rate on money market and savings deposits and a 32 basis point decrease in the average rate on time deposits. The decrease in average earning asset yield was due to the continued low interest rate environment and a change in balance sheet mix.
Compared to the third quarter of 2019, net interest margin (tax-equivalent) for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 52 basis points from 3.69%. This decrease was the combined result of sustained lower interest rates and balance sheet mix. The average yield on interest earning assets decreased 112 basis points on an average balance increase of $727.6 million, or 36.1%. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased 84 basis points on an average balance increase of $407.9 million, or 29.0%.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $45.3 million, a $7.0 million, or 18.4%, increase from the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by a $4.7 million increase in mortgage banking revenue, a $1.4 million increase in retirement and benefit services revenue, and a $374 thousand increase in wealth management revenue. The increase in mortgage banking revenue was primarily due to an $80.0 million increase in mortgage originations along with a 38 basis point increase in the gain on sale margin. The increase in retirement and benefit services revenue was primarily due to a $712 thousand increase in asset based revenue as a result of an increase in the average balance of assets under administration/management. In addition, the second quarter of 2020 included a downward adjustment to revenue sharing of $660 thousand.
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased $15.7 million, or 53.0%, from $29.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking revenue increased $14.1 million as mortgage originations increased from $313.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 to $511.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, and the gain on sale margin increased 75 basis points. In addition, the unrealized gain from the change in fair value of secondary market derivatives increased $5.2 million. Gains on investment securities were $1.4 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared to $48 thousand during the third quarter of 2019.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $40.2 million, an increase of $480 thousand, or 1.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase was due to increases of $1.5 million in compensation expense, $380 thousand in marketing and business development expense and $286 thousand in employee taxes and benefits, partially offset by decreases of $968 thousand in other noninterest expense and $428 thousand in supplies and postage expenses. The increase in compensation expense was primarily driven by an increase in mortgage originations. Marketing and business development expense increased due to seasonally higher advertising expenses. Other noninterest expense decreased primarily due to a $990 thousand decrease in the provision for unused commitments. Supplies and postage expenses decreased due to the transition from paper statements to E-statements for the retirement and benefit services segment.
Compared to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 increased $2.9 million, or 7.7%, from $37.3 million. The increase was attributable to increases of $2.7 million in compensation expense, $480 thousand in mortgage and lending expense, and $433 thousand in employee taxes and benefits, partially offset by decreases of $409 thousand in travel expense and $384 thousand in supplies and postage expense. The increases in compensation expense and mortgage and lending expense were primarily the result of higher mortgage originations.
Financial Condition
Total assets were $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $541.9 million, or 23.0%, from December 31, 2019. The increase in total assets included increases of $337.1 million in loans, $185.1 million in available-for-sale investment securities, $64.5 million in loans held for sale, and $15.3 million in other assets.
Loans
Total loans were $2.06 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $337.1 million, or 19.6%, from December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases of $309.9 million in commercial and industrial loans and $40.5 million in our commercial real estate loan portfolio, partially offset by a $20.1 million decrease in our consumer loan portfolio. The increase in commercial and industrial loans was due to an increase of $348.9 million in net PPP loans, offset by a 7.64% decrease in operating line utilization, or a $64.6 million decrease in funded balances.
The following table presents the composition of our loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Commercial
Commercial and industrial (1)
$
789,036
$
794,204
$
502,637
$
479,144
$
485,183
Real estate construction
33,169
31,344
25,487
26,378
21,674
Commercial real estate
535,216
519,104
522,106
494,703
444,600
Total commercial
1,357,421
1,344,652
1,050,230
1,000,225
951,457
Consumer
Residential real estate first mortgage
469,050
456,737
457,895
457,155
459,763
Residential real estate junior lien
152,487
154,351
170,538
177,373
182,516
Other revolving and installment
79,461
78,457
79,614
86,526
92,351
Total consumer
700,998
689,545
708,047
721,054
734,630
Total loans
$
2,058,419
$
2,034,197
$
1,758,277
$
1,721,279
$
1,686,087
(1)
Includes PPP loans of $348.9 million at September 30, 2020 and $347.3 million at June 30, 2020.
Deposits
Total deposits were $2.46 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $491.1 million, or 24.9%, from December 31, 2019. Interest-bearing deposits increased $375.3 million while non-interest bearing deposits increased $115.7 million. Key drivers of the increase in deposits included deposits from new and existing PPP loan clients, inflows from government stimulus programs and higher depositor balances due to the uncertain economic environment and financial markets. The increase in interest-bearing deposits included a $128.8 million increase in synergistic deposits from our retirement and benefit services and wealth management segments. In addition, health savings account deposits were $131.5 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $11.8 million, or 9.9%, from December 31, 2019. Commercial transaction deposits increased $292.6 million, or 35.9%, while consumer transaction deposits increased $43.3 million, or 8.1%, since December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 28.2% and 29.3% as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
693,450
$
700,892
$
608,559
$
577,704
$
537,951
Interest-bearing
Interest-bearing demand
590,366
579,840
477,752
458,689
424,249
Savings accounts
78,659
75,973
60,181
55,777
55,513
Money market savings
892,473
892,717
773,652
683,064
622,647
Time deposits
207,422
203,731
201,370
196,082
192,753
Total interest-bearing
1,768,920
1,752,261
1,512,955
1,393,612
1,295,162
Total deposits
$
2,462,370
$
2,453,153
$
2,121,514
$
1,971,316
$
1,833,113
Asset Quality
Total nonperforming assets were $5.0 million as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 38.7%, from December 31, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was $31.3 million, or 1.52% of total loans, compared to $23.9 million, or 1.39% of total loans, as of December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans increased 44 basis points to 1.83% as of September 30, 2020, compared to 1.39% as of December 31, 2019.
The following table presents selected asset quality data as of and for the periods indicated:
As of and for the three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Nonaccrual loans
$
4,795
$
5,328
$
6,959
$
7,379
$
5,107
Accruing loans 90+ days past due
—
—
11
448
45
Total nonperforming loans
4,795
5,328
6,970
7,827
5,152
OREO and repossessed assets
10
26
209
8
84
Total nonperforming assets
$
4,805
$
5,354
$
7,179
$
7,835
$
5,236
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)
(581
)
3,264
(595
)
857
(240
)
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans
(0.11
)
%
0.66
%
(0.14
)
%
0.20
%
(0.06
)
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.23
%
0.26
%
0.40
%
0.45
%
0.31
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.17
%
0.19
%
0.29
%
0.33
%
0.23
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.52
%
1.34
%
1.54
%
1.39
%
1.36
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
654
%
512
%
388
%
306
%
446
%
For the third quarter of 2020, we had net recoveries of $581 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $240 thousand of net recoveries for the third quarter of 2019.
The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.5 million, which was the same amount as the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of $2.0 million from the third quarter of 2019. The increase in provision expense was due to allocations of reserves for the economic uncertainties related to COVID-19, which increased the allowance for loan losses balance by $7.4 million to $31.3 million at September 30, 2020, a 31.0% increase from December 31, 2019.
The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans at September 30, 2020 was 0.23%, and if PPP loans were excluded, this ratio would have been 0.28%. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.17% at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets would have been 0.19% at September 30, 2020.
As of September 30, 2020, we had entered into principal and interest deferrals of 552 loans representing $151.4 million in principal balances, since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those loans, 27 loans with a total outstanding principal balance of $16.9 million, have been granted second deferrals, 56 loans with a total outstanding principal balance of $12.0 million remain on the first deferral and the remaining loans have been returned to a normal payment status. All of these loan modifications were accounted for in accordance with the Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions as issued on April 7, 2020, or have been evaluated under existing accounting policies, and are not considered troubled debt restructurings.
Capital
Total stockholders’ equity was $322.0 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $36.3 million from December 31, 2019. The tangible book value per common share increased to $16.31 as of September 30, 2020, from $14.08 as of December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to 9.78% as of September 30, 2020, from 10.38% as of December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity to tangible assets would have been 11.14% as of September 30, 2020, if PPP loans were excluded.
The following table presents our capital ratios as of the dates indicated:
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2020
2019
2019
Capital Ratios(1)
Alerus Financial Corporation
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
13.08
%
12.48
%
12.38
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
13.48
%
12.90
%
12.81
%
Total capital to risk weighted assets
17.13
%
16.73
%
16.67
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets
9.76
%
11.05
%
11.33
%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)
9.78
%
10.38
%
10.76
%
Alerus Financial, N.A.
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
12.47
%
11.91
%
11.84
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
12.47
%
11.91
%
11.84
%
Total capital to risk weighted assets
13.72
%
13.15
%
13.06
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets
9.03
%
10.20
%
10.47
%
(1)
Capital ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Report for Alerus Financial, N.A. is filed.
(2)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 29, 2020, to discuss its financial results. The call can be accessed via telephone at (888) 317-6016. A recording of the call and transcript will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.alerus.com following the call.
About Alerus Financial Corporation
Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments—banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul and Albert Lea, MN, East Lansing and Troy, MI, and Bedford, NH.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity per share, return on average tangible common equity, net interest margin (tax-equivalent), and the efficiency ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of its performance, and believes financial analysts and investors frequently use these measures, and other similar measures, to evaluate capital adequacy. Reconciliations of non-GAAP disclosures used in this press release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables. Management, banking regulators, many financial analysts and other investors use these measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, which typically stem from the use of the purchase accounting method of accounting for mergers and acquisitions.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders’ equity, total assets, book value per share, return on average assets, return on average equity, or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
95,751
$
144,006
Investment securities, at fair value
Available-for-sale
495,414
310,350
Equity
—
2,808
Loans held for sale
111,311
46,846
Loans
2,058,419
1,721,279
Allowance for loan losses
(31,337
)
(23,924
)
Net loans
2,027,082
1,697,355
Land, premises and equipment, net
20,493
20,629
Operating lease right-of-use assets
8,168
8,343
Accrued interest receivable
9,199
7,551
Bank-owned life insurance
32,161
31,566
Goodwill
27,329
27,329
Other intangible assets
15,421
18,391
Servicing rights
2,579
3,845
Deferred income taxes, net
8,628
7,891
Other assets
45,273
29,968
Total assets
$
2,898,809
$
2,356,878
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
693,450
$
577,704
Interest-bearing
1,768,920
1,393,612
Total deposits
2,462,370
1,971,316
Long-term debt
58,745
58,769
Operating lease liabilities
8,671
8,864
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
47,020
32,201
Total liabilities
2,576,806
2,071,150
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, $1 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized: 0 issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $1 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized: 17,121,863 and 17,049,551 issued and outstanding
17,122
17,050
Additional paid-in capital
89,757
88,650
Retained earnings
204,581
178,092
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
10,543
1,936
Total stockholders’ equity
322,003
285,728
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
2,898,809
$
2,356,878
Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest Income
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Loans, including fees
$
21,962
$
21,372
$
21,886
$
63,876
$
65,171
Investment securities
Taxable
1,973
1,765
1,374
5,497
4,021
Exempt from federal income taxes
238
239
163
712
618
Other
116
130
202
816
603
Total interest income
24,289
23,506
23,625
70,901
70,413
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,683
2,558
3,506
7,633
9,802
Short-term borrowings
—
—
539
—
1,805
Long-term debt
841
857
899
2,575
2,714
Total interest expense
2,524
3,415
4,944
10,208
14,321
Net interest income
21,765
20,091
18,681
60,693
56,092
Provision for loan losses
3,500
3,500
1,498
9,500
5,515
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
18,265
16,591
17,183
51,193
50,577
Noninterest Income
Retirement and benefit services
15,104
13,710
15,307
45,034
46,142
Wealth management
4,486
4,112
3,896
12,644
11,385
Mortgage banking
22,269
17,546
8,135
44,860
19,739
Service charges on deposit accounts
355
297
447
1,075
1,321
Net gains (losses) on investment securities
1,428
1,294
48
2,722
357
Other
1,614
1,271
1,747
4,340
5,694
Total noninterest income
45,256
38,230
29,580
110,675
84,638
Noninterest Expense
Compensation
22,740
21,213
20,041
62,684
54,997
Employee taxes and benefits
5,033
4,747
4,600
15,088
15,188
Occupancy and equipment expense
2,768
2,869
2,700
8,392
8,086
Business services, software and technology expense
4,420
4,520
4,224
13,384
12,044
Intangible amortization expense
990
991
990
2,971
3,091
Professional fees and assessments
1,031
1,160
1,051
3,231
3,146
Marketing and business development
929
549
890
2,088
2,024
Supplies and postage
247
675
631
1,625
2,027
Travel
26
51
435
338
1,335
Mortgage and lending expenses
1,231
1,192
751
3,466
1,966
Other
799
1,767
1,014
3,407
2,198
Total noninterest expense
40,214
39,734
37,327
116,674
106,102
Income before income taxes
23,307
15,087
9,436
45,194
29,113
Income tax expense
5,648
3,613
2,332
10,698
7,225
Net income
$
17,659
$
11,474
$
7,104
$
34,496
$
21,888
Per Common Share Data
Earnings per common share
$
1.01
$
0.66
$
0.49
$
1.98
$
1.53
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.99
$
0.65
$
0.48
$
1.94
$
1.49
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.14
$
0.45
$
0.42
Average common shares outstanding
17,121
17,111
14,274
17,101
13,957
Diluted average common shares outstanding
17,453
17,445
14,626
17,435
14,317
Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Total common stockholders’ equity
$
322,003
$
305,732
$
285,728
$
281,403
Less: Goodwill
27,329
27,329
27,329
27,329
Less: Other intangible assets
15,421
16,411
18,391
19,382
Tangible common equity (a)
279,253
261,992
240,008
234,692
Total assets
2,898,809
2,875,457
2,356,878
2,228,311
Less: Goodwill
27,329
27,329
27,329
27,329
Less: Other intangible assets
15,421
16,411
18,391
19,382
Tangible assets (b)
2,856,059
2,831,717
2,311,158
2,181,600
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)/(b)
9.78
%
9.25
%
10.38
%
10.76
%
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
Total common stockholders’ equity
$
322,003
$
305,732
$
285,728
$
281,403
Less: Goodwill
27,329
27,329
27,329
27,329
Less: Other intangible assets
15,421
16,411
18,391
19,382
Tangible common equity (c)
279,253
261,992
240,008
234,692
Total common shares issued and outstanding (d)
17,122
17,120
17,050
17,049
Tangible book value per common share (c)/(d)
$
16.31
$
15.30
$
14.08
$
13.77
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
Net income
$
17,659
$
11,474
$
7,104
$
34,496
$
21,888
Add: Intangible amortization expense (net of tax)
782
783
782
2,347
2,442
Net income, excluding intangible amortization (e)
18,441
12,257
7,886
36,843
24,330
Average total equity
314,921
301,719
226,931
303,825
212,911
Less: Average goodwill
27,329
27,329
27,329
27,329
27,329
Less: Average other intangible assets (net of tax)
12,565
13,345
15,697
13,343
16,502
Average tangible common equity (f)
275,027
261,045
183,905
263,153
169,080
Return on average tangible common equity (e)/(f)
26.67
%
18.88
%
17.01
%
18.70
%
19.24
%
Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)
Net interest income
$
21,765
$
20,091
$
18,681
$
60,693
$
56,092
Tax-equivalent adjustment
116
109
81
325
257
Tax-equivalent net interest income (g)
21,881
20,200
18,762
61,018
56,349
Average earning assets (h)
2,744,758
2,584,037
2,017,198
2,534,038
2,024,814
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (g)/(h)
3.17
%
3.14
%
3.69
%
3.22
%
3.72
%
Efficiency Ratio
Noninterest expense
$
40,214
$
39,734
$
37,327
$
116,674
$
106,102
Less: Intangible amortization expense
990
991
990
2,971
3,091
Adjusted noninterest expense (i)
39,224
38,743
36,337
113,703
103,011
Net interest income
21,765
20,091
18,681
60,693
56,092
Noninterest income
45,256
38,230
29,580
110,675
84,638
Tax-equivalent adjustment
116
109
81
325
257
Total tax-equivalent revenue (j)
67,137
58,430
48,342
171,693
140,987
Efficiency ratio (i)/(j)
58.42
%
66.31
%
75.17
%
66.22
%
73.06
%
Alerus Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Average Balances, Yields, and Rates (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Interest Earning Assets
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
169,770
0.12
%
$
153,197
0.16
%
$
12,998
2.53
%
$
162,134
0.51
%
$
12,910
2.39
%
Investment securities (1)
443,705
2.04
%
369,247
2.25
%
257,561
2.43
%
383,591
2.23
%
255,903
2.51
%
Loans held for sale
90,634
2.44
%
69,606
2.69
%
45,794
3.11
%
64,555
2.64
%
30,734
3.24
%
Loans
Commercial:
Commercial and industrial
782,853
4.34
%
739,816
4.12
%
494,081
5.48
%
667,742
4.48
%
509,806
5.50
%
Real estate construction
32,747
4.47
%
31,660
4.48
%
25,137
5.56
%
30,385
4.64
%
23,532
5.54
%
Commercial real estate
525,514
4.02
%
513,497
4.31
%
439,751
5.29
%
515,761
4.31
%
444,964
5.04
%
Total commercial
1,341,114
4.22
%
1,284,973
4.21
%
958,969
5.40
%
1,213,888
4.41
%
978,302
5.29
%
Consumer
Residential real estate first mortgage
460,995
3.96
%
459,789
4.09
%
454,971
4.18
%
460,505
4.05
%
455,898
4.25
%
Residential real estate junior lien
153,326
4.54
%
163,345
4.79
%
184,124
5.63
%
163,332
4.84
%
186,744
5.75
%
Other revolving and installment
79,343
4.50
%
77,921
4.56
%
93,478
4.74
%
80,169
4.58
%
94,685
4.64
%
Total consumer
693,664
4.15
%
701,055
4.31
%
732,573
4.61
%
704,006
4.30
%
737,327
4.68
%
Total loans (1)
2,034,778
4.20
%
1,986,028
4.24
%
1,691,542
5.06
%
1,917,894
4.37
%
1,715,629
5.03
%
Federal Reserve/FHLB stock
5,871
4.40
%
5,959
4.59
%
9,303
5.07
%
5,864
4.58
%
9,638
5.16
%
Total interest earning assets
2,744,758
3.54
%
2,584,037
3.68
%
2,017,198
4.66
%
2,534,038
3.75
%
2,024,814
4.67
%
Noninterest earning assets
163,386
156,293
159,664
156,144
161,054
Total assets
$
2,908,144
$
2,740,330
$
2,176,862
$
2,690,182
$
2,185,868
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
589,633
0.27
%
$
534,733
0.30
%
$
424,896
0.49
%
$
528,024
0.34
%
$
423,181
0.45
%
Money market and savings deposits
961,669
0.32
%
900,812
0.67
%
649,190
1.32
%
889,039
0.66
%
675,921
1.23
%
Time deposits
204,969
0.98
%
201,147
1.30
%
187,023
1.74
%
201,747
1.29
%
183,686
1.58
%
Short-term borrowings
—
—
%
321
—
%
87,201
2.46
%
107
—
%
95,489
2.53
%
Long-term debt
58,739
5.70
%
58,747
5.87
%
58,776
6.07
%
58,747
5.85
%
58,798
6.17
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,815,010
0.55
%
1,695,760
0.81
%
1,407,086
1.39
%
1,677,664
0.81
%
1,437,075
1.33
%
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing deposits
698,594
692,500
502,108
651,971
496,822
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
79,619
50,351
40,737
56,722
39,060
Stockholders’ equity
314,921
301,719
226,931
303,825
212,911
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
2,908,144
$
2,740,330
$
2,176,862
$
2,690,182
$
2,185,868
Net interest rate spread
2.99
%
2.87
%
3.27
%
2.94
%
3.34
%
Net interest margin, tax-equivalent (2)
3.17
%
3.14
%
3.69
%
3.22
%
3.72
%
(1)
Taxable-equivalent adjustment was calculated utilizing a marginal income tax rate of 21.0%.
(2)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”