ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
Alerus Financial Corporation : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 28

04/01/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that it will issue its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Alerus Financial Corporation will also host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 29, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Information

Date:

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access:

1-888-317-6016

A recording of the call and transcript will be available at investors.alerus.com following the call.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments--banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.


© Business Wire 2021
