Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that it will issue its first quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Alerus Financial Corporation will also host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 25, 2024, to discuss its financial results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time:

Register: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. Central Time https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=9e3cd96b&confId=62685 Telephone Access:

Access Code: 1-833-470-1428

557480

A recording of the call and transcript will be available at investors.alerus.com following the call.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company with corporate offices in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to business and consumer clients through four distinct business segments—banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand the unique needs and delivery channel preferences of each client. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet the clients’ needs. Alerus has banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area, and Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration hubs are in Minnesota, Michigan, and Colorado.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240401237218/en/