    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
16.05 USD   +2.69%
Alerus Financial Corporation to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, April 26
BU
03/30Alerus Financial : adds Paul Schuster as Mortgage Director
PU
03/17Alerus Financial : promotes Trevor Mathew to Financial Advisor
PU
Alerus Financial Corporation to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, April 26

03/31/2023 | 04:13pm EDT
Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that it will issue its first quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Alerus Financial Corporation will also host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 27, 2023, to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Information

Date:

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Time:

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access:

1-844-200-6205

Access Code:

057461

A recording of the call and transcript will be available at investors.alerus.com following the call.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company with corporate offices in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to business and consumer clients through four distinct business segments—banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand the unique needs and delivery channel preferences of each client. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet the clients’ needs. Alerus has banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area, and Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Mesa Arizona. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration hubs are in Minnesota, Michigan, and Colorado.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 206 M - -
Net income 2023 37,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,74x
Yield 2023 4,75%
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 805
Free-Float 87,5%
Managers and Directors
Katie A. Lorenson President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan Albert Villalon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel E. Coughlin Chairman
Jon N. Hendry Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kevin D. Lemke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-30.75%314
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.70%378 957
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.55%226 380
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%224 562
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 597
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.04%141 188
