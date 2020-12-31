Log in
Alerus Financial Corporation : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, January 28

12/31/2020 | 12:25pm EST
Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Alerus Financial Corporation will also host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, January 28, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Information

Date:

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access:

1-888-317-6016

A recording of the call and transcript will be available at investors.alerus.com following the call.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments—banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul and Albert Lea, MN, East Lansing and Troy, MI, and Bedford, NH.


© Business Wire 2020
