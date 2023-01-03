Advanced search
    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
  Report
03:50 2023-01-03 pm EST
22.59 USD   -3.25%
Alerus Financial Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, January 25
BU
2022Alerus Financial Corp : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022ALERUS FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Alerus Financial Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, January 25

01/03/2023 | 04:02pm EST
Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Alerus Financial Corporation will also host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, January 26, 2023, to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Information

Date:

Thursday, January 26, 2023

Time:

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access:

1-844-200-6205

Access Code:

249132

 

A recording of the call and transcript will be available at investors.alerus.com following the call.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company with corporate offices in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to business and consumer clients through four distinct business segments—banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand the unique needs and delivery channel preferences of each client. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet the clients’ needs. Alerus has banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area, and Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Mesa Arizona. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration hubs are in Minnesota, Michigan, and Colorado.

# # #


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 214 M - -
Net income 2022 40,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 3,00%
Capitalization 467 M 467 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 88,3%
