Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alerus Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
23.87 USD   -0.38%
05:01pAlerus Financial Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 27
BU
06/24ALERUS FINANCIAL : Gleason Austin Group Named MN Housing Top Loan Producer
PU
06/15ALERUS FINANCIAL : Named a Top Minnesota Workplace Four Consecutive Years
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alerus Financial Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 27

06/29/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that it will issue its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Alerus Financial Corporation will also host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 28, 2022 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Information

Date:

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Time:

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access:

1-844-200-6205

Access Code:

874956

A recording of the call and transcript will be available at investors.alerus.com following the call.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments — banking, retirement and benefits services, wealth management, and mortgage. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand the unique needs and delivery channel preferences of each client. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight, and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet the clients’ needs. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:01pAlerus Financial Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wedne..
BU
06/24ALERUS FINANCIAL : Gleason Austin Group Named MN Housing Top Loan Producer
PU
06/15ALERUS FINANCIAL : Named a Top Minnesota Workplace Four Consecutive Years
PU
05/31ALERUS FINANCIAL : NAMES JIM COLLINS CHIEF BANKING AND REVENUE OFFICER - Form 8-K
PU
05/31ALERUS FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05/31Alerus Financial Appoints Jim Collins Chief Banking, Revenue Officer
MT
05/31Alerus Financial Corporation Names Jim Collins Chief Banking and Revenue Officer
BU
05/31Alerus Financial Corporation Announces Jim Collins Will Join the Company as Executive V..
CI
05/25Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Alerus Financial Corporation
AQ
05/20Alerus Financial Names New Chairman
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 221 M - -
Net income 2022 44,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 414 M 414 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alerus Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 23,96 $
Average target price 28,33 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katie A. Lorenson President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan Albert Villalon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel E. Coughlin Chairman
Jon N. Hendry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Biessener Senior Vice President & Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-18.17%414
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.50%340 169
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.29%259 915
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%241 438
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%182 920
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.81%157 023