Alerus Financial Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 27

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that it will issue its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Alerus Financial Corporation will also host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 28, 2022 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, July 28, 2022 Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. Central Time Telephone Access: 1-844-200-6205 Access Code: 874956

A recording of the call and transcript will be available at investors.alerus.com following the call.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments — banking, retirement and benefits services, wealth management, and mortgage. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand the unique needs and delivery channel preferences of each client. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight, and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet the clients’ needs. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.

