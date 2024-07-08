Alerus Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: ALRS) announced that it will issue its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Alerus Financial Corporation will also host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 25, 2024, to discuss its financial results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. Attendees are encouraged to register ahead of time for the call.

Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, July 25, 2024 Time: Register: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. Central Time https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=5bfed352&confId=67391 Telephone Access: Access Code: 1-833-470-1428 287487

A recording of the call and transcript will be available at investors.alerus.com following the call.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: ALRS) is a commercial wealth bank and national retirement services provider with corporate offices in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus provides diversified and comprehensive financial solutions to business and consumer clients, including banking, wealth services, and retirement and benefits plans and services. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand the unique needs and delivery channel preferences of each client. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight, and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet the clients’ needs. Alerus has banking and wealth offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area, and Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. Alerus Retirement and Benefits serves advisors, brokers, employers, and plan participants across the United States.

