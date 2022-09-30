Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alerus Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
22.10 USD   +0.14%
Alerus Financial Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 26
BU
Alerus Financial Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Alerus Financial Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.18 Per Share, Payable on Oct. 14 to Holders of Record on Sept. 30
MT
Alerus Financial Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 26

09/30/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that it will issue its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Alerus Financial Corporation will also host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 27, 2022, to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Information

Date:

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time:

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access:

1-844-200-6205 

Access Code:

769396

A recording of the call and transcript will be available at investors.alerus.com following the call.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company with corporate offices in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to business and consumer clients through four distinct business segments—banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand the unique needs and delivery channel preferences of each client. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet the clients’ needs. Alerus has banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area, and Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Mesa Arizona. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration hubs are in Minnesota, Michigan, and Colorado.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 220 M - -
Net income 2022 44,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,43x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 441 M 441 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 88,3%
Technical analysis trends ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,07 $
Average target price 25,33 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katie A. Lorenson President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan Albert Villalon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel E. Coughlin Chairman
Jon N. Hendry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Biessener Senior Vice President & Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-24.62%441
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.80%312 252
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.16%246 360
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.64%203 533
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.59%153 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 490