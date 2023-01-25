Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alerus Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-25 pm EST
22.50 USD   -1.06%
04:53pAlerus Financial : Fourth Quarter 2022 Presentation
PU
04:33pEarnings Flash (ALRS) ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION Posts Q4 EPS $0.53
MT
04:31pAlerus Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income of $10.9 Million
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alerus Financial : Fourth Quarter 2022 Presentation

01/25/2023 | 04:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alerus

EARNINGS PRESENTATION

4Q 2022

DISCLAIMERS

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of Alerus Financial Corporation. These statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "might", "should", "could", "predict", "potential", "believe", "expect", "continue", "will", "anticipate", "seek", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "projection", "would", "annualized", "target" and "outlook", or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, financial condition, credit quality, management's long-term performance goals and the future plans and prospects of Alerus Financial Corporation.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: interest rate risks associated with our business, including the effects of recent and anticipated rate increases by the Federal Reserve; our ability to successfully manage credit risk and maintain an adequate level of allowance for loan losses; new or revised accounting standards, including as a result of the implementation of the new Current Expected Credit Loss Standard; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our market areas, including continued rising rates of inflation; the overall health of the local and national real estate market; concentrations within our loan portfolio; the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; our ability to implement our organic and acquisition growth strategies, including the integration of Metro Phoenix Bank which we acquired in 2022; the impact of economic or market conditions on our fee-based services; our ability to continue to grow our retirement and benefit services business; our ability to continue to originate a sufficient volume of residential mortgages; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents; interruptions involving our information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; potential losses incurred in connection with mortgage loan repurchases; the composition of our executive management team and our ability to attract and retain key personnel; rapid technological change in the financial services industry; increased competition in the financial services industry from non-banks such as credit unions and Fintech companies, including digital asset service providers; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, including our need to access higher cost sources of funds such as fed funds purchased and short-term borrowings; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the commencement and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which we may become subject; potential impairment to the goodwill we recorded in connection with our past acquisitions, including the acquisition of Metro Phoenix Bank; the extensive regulatory framework that applies to us; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of rising interest rates, which has resulted in unrealized losses in our portfolio; governmental monetary, trade and fiscal policies; risks related to climate change and the negative impact it may have on our customers and their businesses; severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 global pandemic, the negative effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our clients, and our operations, including due to supply chain disruptions, as well as any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in response to the pandemic; acts of war or terrorism, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or other adverse external events; any material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the expected discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate, as well as the development and implementation of other alternative reference rates; changes to U.S. or state tax laws, regulations and guidance, including the new 1.0% excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies; talent and labor shortages and employee turnover; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items; and any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of the reports filed by Alerus Financial Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes certain ratios and amounts that do not conform to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP. Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance and business trends from period to period and believes that disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures will help investors, rating agencies and analysts evaluate the financial performance and condition of Alerus Financial Corporation. This presentation includes a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

Miscellaneous

Except as otherwise indicated, this presentation speaks as of the date hereof. The delivery of this presentation shall not, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of Alerus Financial Corporation after the date hereof. Certain of the information contained herein may be derived from information provided by industry sources. We believe that such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of such information, however, and we have not independently verified such information.

1

COMPANY PROFILE

OUR MISSION

  • To positively impact our clients' financial potential-through holistic guidance, unparalleled service, and engaging technology.

ALERUS BUSINESS LINES

DIVERSIFIED FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY

Banking

$3.8 billion Banking assets

Retirement and Benefits

$32.1 billion Retirement and Benefits AUA/AUM

Wealth Management

$3.6 billion Wealth Management AUA/AUM

Mortgage

$812.3 million in Mortgage Originations YTD

DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAM

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Noninterest income:

$111.2 million

NONINTEREST

Net interest income:

INCOME AS A %

OF REVENUE:

$99.7 million

52.7%

Retirement and

Net

Benefit Revenue

Interest

31.8%

Income

47.3%

Wealth

Management

Revenue 9.9%

Mortgage

Banking

Revenue

Fees 3.0%

8.0%

Data as of 12/31/2022.

ASSET GROWTH (IN BILLIONS)

Banking Assets

$2.2

$2.4

$3.0

$3.4

$3.8

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Retirement and Benefits AUA/AUM

$27.8

$31.9

$34.2

$36.7

$32.1

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Wealth Management AUA/AUM

$2.6

$3.1

$3.3

$4.0

$3.6

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2

OUR DIVERSE BUSINESS LINES

A BIG COMPANY MODEL WITH SMALL COMPANY EXECUTION

BUSINESS BANKING

  • Commercial and commercial real estate lending
  • Small business lending
  • Treasury management
  • Deposit services

RETIREMENT

AND BENEFITS

32% of Revenue

Retirement plan

administration and

recordkeeping

Retirement plan

BANKING

50% of Revenue

TRUSTED

ADVISOR

CONSUMER BANKING

  • Private banking
  • Deposit products and services
  • Consumer lending

MORTGAGE

8% of Revenue

  • Residential mortgage lending
  • Residential construction lending
  • Home equity/second mortgages

investment advisory

Health and welfare

administration

Revenue data LTM as of 12/31/2022.

WEALTH

MANAGEMENT

10% of Revenue

  • Advisory services
  • Trust and fiduciary services
  • Investment management
  • Insurance planning
  • Financial planning
  • Education planning

3

FRANCHISE FOOTPRINT

FULL-SERVICE BANKING OFFICES

Alerus offers banking, retirement and benefits, mortgage and wealth management services at all full-service banking offices

  • Grand Forks, ND: 4 full-service banking offices
  • Fargo, ND: 3 full-service banking offices
  • Twin Cities, MN: 6 full-service banking offices
  • Phoenix, AZ: 3 full-service banking offices

RETIREMENT AND BENEFITS SERVICES OFFICES

  • 1 office in Minnesota
  • 1 office in Michigan
  • 1 office in Colorado
  • Serve clients in all 50 states through retirement plan services

DIVERSIFIED CLIENT BASE

38,500 consumer clients

384,800 employer-sponsored retirement plan participants

16,600 commercial clients

69,000 health savings account participants

8,100 employer-sponsored retirement plans

37,900 flexible spending account/health reimbursement

arrangement participants

Data as of 12/31/2022.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alerus Financial Corporation published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 21:52:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:53pAlerus Financial : Fourth Quarter 2022 Presentation
PU
04:33pEarnings Flash (ALRS) ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION Posts Q4 EPS $0.53
MT
04:31pAlerus Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income of $10.9 Million
BU
04:12pAlerus Financial : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $10.9 MILLION - Form 8-K
PU
04:04pAlerus Financial Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
12:21pAlerus Financial : Adds Tony Meyer as Financial Advisor
PU
12:21pAlerus Financial : Adds Cody Jennewein as Financial Advisor
PU
01/12Alerus Financial : Adds Jennifer Louie as Senior Business Advisor, Retirement Specialist
PU
01/09Alerus Financial : Promotes 3 to Financial Advisor Roles in Northern Valley
PU
01/03Alerus Financial Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Re..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 214 M - -
Net income 2022 40,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 455 M 455 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alerus Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,74 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katie A. Lorenson President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan Albert Villalon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel E. Coughlin Chairman
Jon N. Hendry Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kevin D. Lemke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-2.61%455
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.36%406 102
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.38%276 449
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 897
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.06%170 413
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 468