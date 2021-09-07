Alerus Financial : Prairie Business Names Alerus Among 50 Best Places to Work

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Sept. 7, 2021) - Alerus is pleased to announce it has been named one of the 50 Best Places to Work by Prairie Business magazine for the fifth year in a row. Every year, the magazine selects 50 companies from throughout North Dakota, South Dakota, and western Minnesota for the list. To be considered, companies must be nominated by their employees, who provide anonymous responses to questions gauging topics including the company's work environment, growth opportunities, and employee morale. More than 1,500 nominations were submitted for this year's list.

'We work very hard to be an employer of choice, because we believe that when we take care of each other, we can take the best care of our clients,' Alerus Chairman, President, and CEO Randy Newman said. 'To earn this recognition for five consecutive years is a true honor, and encourages us to continue everything we can to make Alerus a great place to work and do business with.'

Alerus has approximately 850 employees. Nearly half of them are based in Grand Forks, Northwood, and Fargo, North Dakota.

Interested in a career at Alerus? Learn more at www.alerus.com/careers

About Alerus

Alerus (Alerus Financial, N.A.) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.