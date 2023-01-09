Advanced search
    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:30 2023-01-09 am EST
23.02 USD   +0.17%
Alerus Financial : Promotes 3 to Financial Advisor Roles in Northern Valley

01/09/2023 | 11:30am EST
Alerus Promotes 3 to Financial Advisor Roles in Northern Valley

GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA (Jan. 9, 2023) - Alerus is pleased to announce Erik Fabian, Chris Moen, and Kari Vien have each been promoted to financial advisor positions in recognition of their professional expertise and licensures. Fabian, Moen, and Vien serve clients in the northern Red River Valley and apply their expertise to help individuals and families identify their specific needs and provide them with comprehensive advice to achieve their financial wellness goals. They specialize in holistic long-term financial planning for clients, including retirement planning, investment management, estate planning, and risk management.

Fabian joined Alerus in 2017. He holds Series 7 and Series 66 securities registrations and is licensed in accident, health, and life insurance and annuities in North Dakota and Minnesota. He holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of North Dakota and lives in Grand Forks, North Dakota, with his wife and two children. A former professional hockey player and collegiate coach, he currently serves as president of the Grand Forks Youth Hockey Board and volunteers as a coach for multiple youth sports.

Moen joined Alerus in 2015 and has 20 years of financial services experience. He holds Series 7 and Series 66 securities registrations and is licensed for life, health, annuity, and accident insurance in North Dakota and Minnesota. He holds a bachelor's degree in business, with a focus on entrepreneurship, from the University of North Dakota. He currently serves as a board member for the North Dakota Small Business Development Center, the Grand Forks Downtown Development Association, and Spectra Health. He lives in Grand Forks with his wife and two daughters.

Vien joined Alerus in 2009 and has more than 15 years of financial industry experience. She holds Series 7 and Series 66 securities registrations and is licensed for life, health, annuity, and accident insurance in North Dakota and Minnesota. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of North Dakota and is currently pursuing the Certified Financial Planner designation. She currently volunteers as a member of the Young Life steering committee. She lives in Grand Forks with her husband and their son.

About Alerus

Alerus (Alerus Financial, N.A.) is a diversified financial services company that provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments - banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology.

Alerus has banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area, and Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Mesa Arizona. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration hubs are located in Minnesota, Michigan, and Colorado.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alerus Financial Corporation published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 16:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
