    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
News 
Summary

Alerus Financial : Promotes Brian Schumacher

02/21/2022 | 11:01am EST
Alerus Promotes Brian Schumacher

GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA (Feb. 21, 2022) - Alerus is pleased to announce it has promoted Brian Schumacher to director of consumer segment and wealth management. In this role, he will be responsible for and oversee the seamless delivery of Alerus' banking, wealth management, mortgage, and retirement planning services to consumer clients across the company's footprint. He previously served as director of wealth management and will continue to lead the wealth management division as part of his expanded role.

As a senior vice president, Schumacher is also a member of Alerus' senior management team and plays a key role in shaping the company's strategic decisions and organizational management. He joined Alerus in 2011 and has over 15 years of financial services experience, with expertise in retirement services and wealth management. He is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor, a Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist, and holds bachelor's degrees in business and economics from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Visit alerus.com/careers to view open positions and learn more about Alerus' benefits and culture.

About Alerus

Alerus (Alerus Financial, N.A.) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.

Disclaimer

Alerus Financial Corporation published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 16:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 232 M - -
Net income 2021 49,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 2,13%
Capitalization 510 M 510 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 29,61 $
Average target price 32,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katie A. Lorenson President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan Albert Villalon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randy L. Newman Executive Chairman
Jon N. Hendry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Biessener Senior Vice President & Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.13%510
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.92%447 915
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.30%371 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%258 299
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.94%216 167
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.88%210 406