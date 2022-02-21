Alerus Financial : Promotes Brian Schumacher

GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA (Feb. 21, 2022) - Alerus is pleased to announce it has promoted Brian Schumacher to director of consumer segment and wealth management. In this role, he will be responsible for and oversee the seamless delivery of Alerus' banking, wealth management, mortgage, and retirement planning services to consumer clients across the company's footprint. He previously served as director of wealth management and will continue to lead the wealth management division as part of his expanded role.

As a senior vice president, Schumacher is also a member of Alerus' senior management team and plays a key role in shaping the company's strategic decisions and organizational management. He joined Alerus in 2011 and has over 15 years of financial services experience, with expertise in retirement services and wealth management. He is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor, a Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist, and holds bachelor's degrees in business and economics from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.

About Alerus

Alerus (Alerus Financial, N.A.) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.