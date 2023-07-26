Exhibit 99.1

FOR RELEASE (07.26.2023)

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS

SECOND QUARTER 2023 NET INCOME OF $9.1 MILLION

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (July 26, 2023) - Alerus Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: ALRS), or the Company, reported net income of $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, or $0.45 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $8.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $9.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022.

CEO Comments

President and Chief Executive Officer Katie Lorenson said, "During the second quarter, we continued to evolve Alerus into a high performing commercial wealth bank and a national retirement and benefits provider through strategic talent acquisitions and infrastructure optimization. The foundational strength and unique business model of our Company allowed us to continue to attract experienced professionals who will continue to build our commercial banking segment in addition to doubling the size of our treasury management team. More recently, we lifted out a highly regarded and seasoned team to lead the launch of our private banking franchise. We believe that the addition of these professionals coupled with our tenured talent will drive continued new client acquisition and existing client expansion throughout our growing markets.

While the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, our diversified business model shined in the second quarter as fee income represented 53.7% of total revenues, an industry leading standard, driven primarily by our nationally scaled retirement services and growing wealth management business.

During the quarter, we continued to execute on prudent expense management as noninterest expenses declined 4% from the prior quarter. Our focus on a client-centric organizational structure has resulted in efficiency improvements across the organization. As of July, these improvements have allowed us to reduce total headcount by 10% over the past 12 months, even after taking account of the acquisition of Metro Phoenix Bank.

Despite ongoing industry and economic challenges, we believe Alerus is positioned to emerge stronger than ever. Our unique business model is anchored by durable and highly recurring fee income and our balance sheet is characterized by superior capital and reserves, a highly diversified loan and deposit portfolio, and a long history of strong credit performance. We remain optimistic about our continued ability to attract and retain the best talent and are seeing the benefits of our ongoing implementation of infrastructure optimization.

We are grateful for our Alerus team members whose ongoing collaboration and client focus are continuing to position the company's future for top tier shareholder returns and performance."

Second Quarter Highlights