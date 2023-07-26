Exhibit 99.1

Alan A. Villalon, Chief Financial Officer 952.417.3733 (Office)

FOR RELEASE (07.26.2023)

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS

SECOND QUARTER 2023 NET INCOME OF $9.1 MILLION

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (July 26, 2023) - Alerus Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: ALRS), or the Company, reported net income of $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, or $0.45 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $8.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $9.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022.

CEO Comments

President and Chief Executive Officer Katie Lorenson said, "During the second quarter, we continued to evolve Alerus into a high performing commercial wealth bank and a national retirement and benefits provider through strategic talent acquisitions and infrastructure optimization. The foundational strength and unique business model of our Company allowed us to continue to attract experienced professionals who will continue to build our commercial banking segment in addition to doubling the size of our treasury management team. More recently, we lifted out a highly regarded and seasoned team to lead the launch of our private banking franchise. We believe that the addition of these professionals coupled with our tenured talent will drive continued new client acquisition and existing client expansion throughout our growing markets.

While the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, our diversified business model shined in the second quarter as fee income represented 53.7% of total revenues, an industry leading standard, driven primarily by our nationally scaled retirement services and growing wealth management business.

During the quarter, we continued to execute on prudent expense management as noninterest expenses declined 4% from the prior quarter. Our focus on a client-centric organizational structure has resulted in efficiency improvements across the organization. As of July, these improvements have allowed us to reduce total headcount by 10% over the past 12 months, even after taking account of the acquisition of Metro Phoenix Bank.

Despite ongoing industry and economic challenges, we believe Alerus is positioned to emerge stronger than ever. Our unique business model is anchored by durable and highly recurring fee income and our balance sheet is characterized by superior capital and reserves, a highly diversified loan and deposit portfolio, and a long history of strong credit performance. We remain optimistic about our continued ability to attract and retain the best talent and are seeing the benefits of our ongoing implementation of infrastructure optimization.

We are grateful for our Alerus team members whose ongoing collaboration and client focus are continuing to position the company's future for top tier shareholder returns and performance."

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) of 13.71%, compared to 12.58% for the first quarter of 2023
  • Return on average common equity of 10.14%, compared to 9.17% for the first quarter of 2023
  • Return on average total assets of 0.96%, compared to 0.88% for the first quarter of 2023
  • Repurchased $3.0 million of the Company's outstanding stock, reducing common shares outstanding by 170,046 at quarter end
  • Increased quarterly dividend by 5.6% to $0.19 per share
  • Loan to deposit ratio as of June 30, 2023 was 88.8%, compared to 83.8% as of December 31, 2022
  • Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets as of June 30, 2023 was 13.30%, compared to 13.39% as of December 31, 2022
  • Noninterest expense was $36.4 million, compared to $37.9 million for the first quarter of 2023
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 72.79% compared to 74.53% for the first quarter of 2023
  • Noninterest income was 53.69% of total revenue, compared to 51.63% for the first quarter of 2023
  • Allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.41% compared to 1.27% as of December 31, 2022
  • Net recoveries to average loans of 0.07% compared to net charge-offs to average loans of 0.03% for the first quarter of 2023
  1. Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

As of and for the

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Performance Ratios

Return on average total assets

0.96 %

0.88 %

1.14 %

0.92 %

1.20 %

Return on average common equity

10.14

%

9.17

%

11.93

%

9.66

%

11.85

%

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

13.71 %

12.58 %

15.25 %

13.15 %

14.97 %

Noninterest income as a % of revenue

53.69

%

51.63

%

56.20

%

52.65

%

56.91

%

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)

2.52 %

2.70 %

2.98 %

2.61 %

2.91 %

Efficiency ratio (1)

72.79

%

74.53

%

74.72

%

73.67

%

73.50

%

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans

(0.07)%

0.03 %

0.07 %

(0.02)%

0.02 %

Dividend payout ratio

42.22

%

45.00

%

34.62

%

43.53

%

30.91

%

Per Common Share

Earnings per common share - basic

$

0.45

$

0.41

$

0.53

$

0.86

$

1.11

Earnings per common share - diluted

$

0.45

$

0.40

$

0.52

$

0.85

$

1.10

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.19

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.37

$

0.34

Book value per common share

$

17.96

$

17.90

$

17.75

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$

14.60

$

14.50

$

14.93

Average common shares outstanding - basic

20,033

20,028

17,297

20,030

17,271

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

20,241

20,246

17,532

20,243

17,517

Other Data

Retirement and benefit services assets under

administration/management

$

35,052,652

$

33,404,342

$

31,749,157

Wealth management assets under administration/management

$

3,857,710

$

3,675,684

$

4,147,763

Mortgage originations

$

111,261

$

77,728

$

269,397

$

188,989

$

456,159

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $22.2 million, a $1.4 million, or 6.0%, decrease from the first quarter of 2023. Net interest income decreased $542.0 thousand, or 2.4%, from $22.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. Interest income increased $2.5 million, or 6.7% from the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a 24 basis point increase in yield on interest earning assets. Contributing factors to higher asset yields were higher new loan yields and accretion of fair value marks from the Metro Phoenix Bank transaction. The increase in interest income was more than offset by a $4.0 million increase in interest expense, primarily due to an increase in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits. The increase in interest expense paid on deposits was due to heightened deposit competition, the impact of rising short-term interest rates on indexed money market deposits and clients moving deposits out of noninterest bearing products into interest-bearing products.

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent), was 2.52% for the second quarter of 2023, an 18 basis point decrease from 2.70% for the first quarter of 2023, and a 46 basis point decrease from 2.98% for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter reflected the impact of rising interest rates on our interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by slightly higher yields on new loans and accretion of fair value marks from the Metro Phoenix Bank transaction.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $25.8 million, a $525.0 thousand, or 2.1%, increase from the first quarter of 2023. The quarter over quarter increase was primarily driven by improvement across all fee-based business segments. Mortgage saw a $1.2 million, or 69.2%, increase in mortgage banking revenue due to a seasonal rebound in originations as mortgage

2

originations grew 43% from the prior quarter. Retirement and benefit services revenue increased $408 thousand, or 2.6%, mainly due to increased administration, recordkeeping, and asset-based fees. Assets under management/administration grew due to improved equity markets and organic growth in plans and participants. Wealth management revenue increased $256 thousand, or 4.9%, as assets under management/administration grew due to improved equity markets and organic net inflows from new and existing relationships.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $3.4 million, or 11.8%, from $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The year over year decrease was primarily driven by a $3.1 million decrease in mortgage revenue due to a $158.1 million decrease in mortgage originations as higher interest rates dramatically impacted demand. Retirement and benefit services decreased $403 thousand mainly from the exit of the payroll services business and one-time document restatement fees recognized in 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $36.4 million, a $1.5 million, or 4.0% decrease from the first quarter of 2023. The quarter over quarter decrease was primarily driven by a $1.1 million decrease in employee taxes and benefits resulting from lower headcount and lower group insurance costs. Compensation expense decreased $311 thousand from the first quarter of 2023 due to a reduction in severance costs and salaries, offset by increased mortgage incentive compensation. Offsetting the improvement in compensation and benefits expense, professional fees and assessments increased $378 thousand due to higher Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessment fees.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $3.6 million, or 9.0%, from $40.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The year over year decrease was primarily due to a $2.4 million decrease in compensation, $1.1 million decrease in employee taxes and benefits, and $716 thousand decrease in professional fees and assessments. Compensation decreased primarily due to a decrease in mortgage related incentive compensation from lower mortgage originations. The decrease in employee taxes and benefits resulted from lower group insurance claims, reduced headcount, and lower compensation costs.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $3.8 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $53.3 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to an $89.5 million increase in loans, an $11.4 million increase in loans held for sale and a $7.2 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, offset by a decrease of $53.4 million in investment securities.

Loans

Total loans were $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $89.5 million, or 3.7%, from December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by a $122.2 million increase in commercial real estate and a $34.8 million increase in residential real estate loans, offset by a $32.0 million decrease in commercial and industrial, a $19.4 million decrease in real estate construction and a $16.1 million decrease in other consumer revolving and installment loans.

3

The following table presents the composition of our loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Commercial

Commercial and industrial

$

551,860

$

553,578

$

583,876

$

564,655

$

484,426

Real estate construction

78,428

108,776

97,810

89,215

48,870

Commercial real estate

1,003,821

934,324

881,670

819,068

599,737

Total commercial

1,634,109

1,596,678

1,563,356

1,472,938

1,133,033

Consumer

Residential real estate first mortgage

707,630

698,002

679,551

649,818

568,571

Residential real estate junior lien

157,231

152,281

150,479

143,681

135,255

Other revolving and installment

34,552

39,664

50,608

51,794

53,384

Total consumer

899,413

889,947

880,638

845,293

757,210

Total loans

$

2,533,522

$

2,486,625

$

2,443,994

$

2,318,231

$

1,890,243

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.9 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $62.6 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2022. Interest- bearing deposits increased $82.8 million, while noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $145.5 million from December 31, 2022. The decrease in total deposits was due to both public unit depositor seasonality and clients using excess liquidity and paying down revolving debt. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased from 29.5% of total deposits to 25.1% as higher interest rates continued a migration to interest-bearing accounts. Time deposit balances increased as higher short-term CD rates attracted both internal transfers of current deposits as well as new clients and deposits to the Company.

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

715,534

$

792,977

$

860,987

$

905,228

$

764,808

Interest-bearing

Interest-bearing demand

753,194

817,675

706,275

653,216

642,641

Savings accounts

93,557

99,742

99,882

101,820

97,227

Money market savings

986,403

1,076,166

1,035,981

1,079,520

914,423

Time deposits

304,167

245,418

212,359

222,027

200,451

Total interest-bearing

2,137,321

2,239,001

2,054,497

2,056,583

1,854,742

Total deposits

$

2,852,855

$

3,031,978

$

2,915,484

$

2,961,811

$

2,619,550

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets were $2.6 million as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 32.5%, from December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $35.7 million, or 1.41% of total loans, compared to $31.1 million, or 1.27% of total loans, as of December 31, 2022.

4

The following table presents selected asset quality data as of and for the periods indicated:

As of and for the three months ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Nonaccrual loans

$

2,233

$

2,118

$

3,794

$

4,303

$

4,370

Accruing loans 90+ days past due

347

-

-

1,000

-

Total nonperforming loans

2,580

2,118

3,794

5,303

4,370

OREO and repossessed assets

-

-

30

904

860

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,580

$

2,118

$

3,824

$

6,207

$

5,230

Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

(403)

170

(178)

405

340

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans

(0.07)%

0.03

%

(0.03)%

0.07

%

0.07

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.10 %

0.09 %

0.16 %

0.23 %

0.23 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.07

%

0.05

%

0.10

%

0.17

%

0.16

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.41 %

1.41 %

1.27 %

1.34 %

1.66 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans

1,384

%

1,657

%

821

%

584

%

718

%

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company had net recoveries of $403 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $170 thousand for the first quarter of 2023 and $340 thousand of net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022.

The Company did not record a provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 due to strong credit quality indicators and net recoveries for the quarter. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans increased from 1.27% at December 31, 2022 to 1.41% at June 30, 2023. Beginning on January 1, 2023 the allowance for credit losses on loans is computed under the current expected credit loss, or CECL, accounting standard and prior to that the allowance for credit losses was computed using the incurred loss method. The unearned fair value adjustments on the acquired Metro Phoenix Bank loan portfolio were $6.2 million and $7.1 million, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $357.7 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $813 thousand from December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $14.60 as of June 30, 2023, from $14.37 as of December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to 7.72% as of

June 30, 2023, from 7.74% as of December 31, 2022. Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets decreased to 13.30% as of June 30, 2023, from 13.39% as of December 31, 2022.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased approximately $3.0 million of its outstanding stock, which reduced common shares outstanding by 170,046 at quarter end.

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Alerus Financial Corporation published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 21:44:55 UTC.