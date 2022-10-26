Advanced search
    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
22.18 USD   -0.54%
05:45pAlerus : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:44pAlerus Financial : Third Quarter 2022 Presentation
PU
05:33pEarnings Flash (ALRS) ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION Reports Q3 Revenue $55.4M, vs. Street Est of $57.5M
MT
Alerus Financial : Third Quarter 2022 Presentation

10/26/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
Alerus

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 2022

DISCLAIMERS

ThisForwardpresentation-Looki gcontainsStatements"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of Alerus Financial Corporation. These statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "might", "should", "could", "predict", "potential", "believe", "expect", "continue", "will", "anticipate", "seek", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "projection", "would", "annualized", "target" and "outlook", or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, financial condition, credit quality, management's long-term performance goals and the future plans and prospects of Alerus Financial Corporation.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: interest rate risks associated with our business, including the effects of anticipated rate increases by the Federal Reserve; our ability to successfully manage credit risk and maintain an adequate level of allowance for loan losses; new or revised accounting standards, including as a result of the future implementation of the new Current Expected Credit Loss Standard; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our market areas, including rising rates of inflation; the overall health of the local and national real estate market; concentrations within our loan portfolio; the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; our ability to implement our organic and acquisition growth strategies; the impact of economic or market conditions on our fee-based services; our ability to continue to grow our retirement and benefit services business; our ability to continue to originate a sufficient volume of residential mortgages; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity related incidents; interruptions involving our information technology and telecommunications systems or third- party servicers; potential losses incurred in connection with mortgage loan repurchases; the composition of our executive management team and our ability to attract and retain key personnel; rapid technological change in the financial services industry; increased competition in the financial services industry, from non-banks such as credit unions and Fintech companies; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, especially in light of recent excess liquidity at the Bank; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the commencement and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which we may become subject; potential impairment to the goodwill we recorded in connection with our past acquisitions; the extensive regulatory framework that applies to us; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of rising interest rates; governmental monetary, trade and fiscal policies; severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 global pandemic, the negative effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our clients and our operations including due to supply chain disruptions, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; acts of war or terrorism, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or other adverse external events; any material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Interbank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative rates; changes to U.S. or state tax laws, regulations and guidance, including the new 1.0% excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies; the impact of inflation and recent and anticipated interest rate increases; talent and labor shortages and employee turnover; possible federal mask and vaccine mandates; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items; and any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of the reports filed by Alerus Financial Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. ThisNon-presentationGAAPFina cialincludesMeasurescertain ratios and amounts that do not conform to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP. Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance and business trends from period to period and believes that disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures will help investors, rating agencies and analysts evaluate the financial performance and condition of Alerus Financial Corporation. This presentation includes a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

ExceptMiscellasneousotherwise indicated, this presentation speaks as of the date hereof. The delivery of this presentation shall not, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of Alerus Financial Corporation after the date hereof. Certain of the information contained herein may be derived from information provided by industry sources. We believe that such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of such information, however, and we have not independently verified such information.

1

COMPANY PROFILE

OURToMISSIONpositively impact our clients' financial potential-through holistic guidance, unparalleled service, and engaging technology.

Banking

ALERUS BUSINESS LINES

Retirement and Benefits

Wealth Management

Mortgage

DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAM

INCOME AS A %

Noninterest income:

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

$119.4 million

OF

55.5%

Net interest income:

NONINTEREST

$95.6 million

Net

Benefit Revenue

REVENUE:

Retirement and

Interest

32.1%

Income

44.5%

Mortgage

Wealth

Revenue

Management

10.6%

Revenue

Banking

9.9%

Fees 2.9%

Data as of 9/30/2022.

$3.7 billion Banking assets

DIVERSIFIED FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY

$30.5 billion Retirement and Benefits AUA/AUM

$3.4 billion Wealth Management AUA/AUM

$686.1 million in Mortgage Originations YTD

ASSET GROWTH (IN BILLIONS)

Banking Assets

$2.2

$2.4

$3.0

$3.4

$3.7

2018

2019

2020

2021

Q3 2022

Retirement and Benefits AUA/AUM

$27.8

$31.9

$34.2

$36.7

$30.5

2018

2019

2020

2021

Q3 2022

Wealth Management AUA/AUM

$2.6

$3.1

$3.3

$4.0

$3.4

2018

2019

2020

2021

Q3 2022

2

OUR DIVERSE BUSINESS LINES

A BIG COMPANY MODEL WITH SMALL COMPANY EXECUTION

BUSINESS BANKING

  • Commercial and commercial real estate lending
  • Small business lending
  • Treasury management
  • Deposit services

RETIREMENT

AND BENEFITS

32% of Revenue

Retirement plan

administration and

recordkeeping

Retirement plan

BANKING

47% of Revenue

TRUSTED

ADVISOR

CONSUMER BANKING

  • Private banking
  • Deposit products and services
  • Consumer lending

MORTGAGE

11% of Revenue

  • Residential mortgage lending
  • Residential construction lending
  • Home equity/second mortgages

investment advisory

Health and welfare

administration

Revenue data LTM as of 09/30/2022.

WEALTH

MANAGEMENT

Advisory services

10% of Revenue

Trust and fiduciary services

Investment management

Insurance planning

Financial planning

Education planning

3

FRANCHISE FOOTPRINT

FULL-SERVICE BANKING OFFICES

Alerus offers banking, retirement and benefits, mortgage and

Fargo, ND:

4 full-service banking offices

wealth management services at all full-service banking offices

Twin

3 full-service banking offices

Grand Forks, ND:

Phoenix, AZ:

6 full-service banking offices

3 full-service banking offices

Cities, MN:

1 office in Minnesota

RETIREMENT AND BENEFITS SERVICES OFFICES

1 office in Michigan

1 office in Colorado

Serve clients in all 50 states through retirement plan services

DIVERSIFIED CLIENT BASE

38,700 consumer clients

16,600 commercial clients

8,000 employer-sponsored retirement plans

Data as of 09/30/2022.

386,600 employer-sponsored retirement plan participants

69,900 health savings account participants

42,700 flexible spending account/health reimbursement

arrangement participants

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alerus Financial Corporation published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 21:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
