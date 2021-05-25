Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alerus Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alerus Financial : Expands SBA Lending Strength with Addition of 5 Specialists

05/25/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) is pleased to announce it is strengthening its U.S. Small Business Administration lending capabilities with the addition of an expert SBA team. Led by industry veteran John Kimball, who most recently served as SBA lending manager at MidWestOne Bank, the five-person team collectively has more than 100 years of business banking and small business lending experience at community and regional banks.

“Adding this level of expertise to Alerus will greatly strengthen our SBA lending capabilities and allow us to provide more options and enhanced client service for small business clients,” said Alerus Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Goldberg. “The pandemic has left some businesses struggling and in need of help to recover. There are also new businesses emerging that may not have the history of operations needed to qualify for traditional lending. Strengthening our SBA lending capabilities allows us to provide more robust assistance for those types of businesses and aligns perfectly with our mission to positively impact our clients’ financial potential.”

Members of the Twin Cities-based SBA team include John Kimball, SBA lending director; Angela Kazmierski, SBA lending advisor; Terri Fleming, SBA lending advisor; Tadd Johnson, SBA loan product specialist, and Katie Behrend, SBA loan servicing specialist. The team will collaborate with Alerus advisors to serve clients in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota, in addition to developing and growing client relationships in the Twin Cities.

About Alerus Financial Corporation
Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments—banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
03:33pALERUS FINANCIAL  : EXPANDS SBA LENDING STRENGTH WITH ADDITION OF 5 SPECIALISTS ..
PU
03:32pALERUS FINANCIAL CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
03:31pALERUS FINANCIAL  : Expands SBA Lending Strength with Addition of 5 Specialists
BU
05/19ALERUS FINANCIAL  : adds Kim Cangelose as Retirement Sales Consultant
PU
05/12ALERUS FINANCIAL CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
05/11ALERUS FINANCIAL  : Lifts Quarterly Dividend to $0.16 per Share, Payable July 9 ..
MT
05/11ALERUS FINANCIAL CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
05/11ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION  : Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares
BU
05/10ALERUS FINANCIAL  : DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES (Form 8-K)
PU
05/09ALERUS FINANCIAL  : Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Charter
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 221 M - -
Net income 2021 39,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 553 M 553 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alerus Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 31,00 $
Last Close Price 32,18 $
Spread / Highest target -3,67%
Spread / Average Target -3,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Randy L. Newman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Katie A. Lorenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon N. Hendry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin D. Lemke Independent Director
Sally J. Wold Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION16.99%553
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.70%495 057
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION40.65%365 310
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%273 326
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.30.94%213 002
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%201 577