  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alerus Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alerus Financial : named a WEX 2020 Circle of Excellence Partner

06/23/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Alerus named a WEX 2020 Circle of Excellence Partner

GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA (June 23, 2021) - Alerus is pleased to announce it has been named a 2020 Circle of Excellence Partner by the health division of WEX, a financial technology service provider. The Circle of Excellence designation recognizes top partners for their passion and commitment to delivering the WEX benefit platform.

'Our clients rely on us to establish and manage successful benefit solutions,' said Brian Overby, president of Alerus Retirement and Benefits. 'By utilizing one of the leading technology platforms, we're able to provide an efficient and user-friendly experience for our clients and their employees.'

Alerus provides employee benefits plans to clients across the country. The company utilizes the WEX technology platform for benefits services including health savings accounts (HSAs), flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), voluntary employees' beneficiary associations (VEBAs), COBRA accounts, and commuter benefits programs. As of March 31, 2021, Alerus held $210 million in health savings account (HSA) assets for 1,354 clients and over 59,000 HSA participants. The company also provides FSA/HRA/VEBA services for nearly 1,000 clients and more than 57,000 participants, and COBRA services for more than 3,000 clients.

Health benefits are one part of the integrated solutions Alerus offers to provide clients and their employees a seamless experience. Alerus is a nationally ranked retirement plan provider with more than $30 billion in assets under administration for more than 7,500 employer-sponsored retirement plans and 350,000 retirement plan participants.

About Alerus

Alerus (Alerus Financial, N.A.) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.

Disclaimer

Alerus Financial Corporation published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 21:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 221 M - -
Net income 2021 39,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 559 M 559 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alerus Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,50 $
Average target price 31,00 $
Spread / Average Target -4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Randy L. Newman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Katie A. Lorenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon N. Hendry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin D. Lemke Independent Director
Sally J. Wold Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION18.74%559
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.38%454 705
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.87%342 516
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%270 537
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.73%216 312
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.75%199 946