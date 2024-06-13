FARGO, N.D. (June 12, 2024) - Alerus is pleased to announce a new location to be built in the Urban Plains Development near the corner of 32nd Avenue and Veterans Boulevard in Fargo, west of Scheels Arena. Construction of the 25,000 square foot, two-story building is set to begin in summer 2024. The new office is expected to open in 2025.

The office will provide full-service banking amenities, including a two-lane drive up and separate ATM lane, as well as modern and accessible meeting spaces for the company's wealth services and retirement and benefits clients. Approximately 90 client-facing and support employees will be based at the location.

"The Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo area is a very vibrant and growing community, and we see tremendous opportunity to continue attracting top talent and new clients to Alerus. As we searched for a new space to accommodate our long-term needs, we prioritized convenient access, nearby amenities, a welcoming environment, and room to continue growing," said Missy Keney, chief engagement officer at Alerus. "This location and building checks all the boxes. We are excited to watch this building take shape over the next year, and we look forward to bringing our team and clients together in the new space in 2025."

"Gleason Companies is proud to partner with Alerus on the development of their innovative new office space within the Urban Plains neighborhood," said Tim Gleason, president at Gleason Companies. "Alerus' building is crafted with a vision to inspire dynamic collaboration and creativity. This project embodies the ethos of the next era of work, where spaces foster connectivity and growth for their clients and colleagues. We are excited to see Alerus' vision and investment into the community come to life, and we look forward to announcing future neighbors in the neighborhood soon."

JLG Architects is providing exterior building design for the project, which was co-developed by Gleason Companies, Enclave, and Urban Plains/Brandt Holdings Real Estate Development. The project is also being constructed by Enclave. NELSON Worldwide is providing interior design services. JLL provided real estate brokerage services. Additional project contributors include CMTA for electrical and mechanical engineering, Sandman Structural Engineers, and Lowry Engineering for civil scope.

About Alerus

Alerus (Alerus Financial, N.A.) is a commercial wealth bank and national retirement services provider that delivers diversified and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers, including banking, wealth services, and retirement and benefits plans and services. Our purpose is to help clients achieve theirs. We accomplish this by providing personalized service and the right products at the right times to help them achieve their immediate and long-term goals.

Alerus has banking and wealth offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area, and Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. Alerus Retirement and Benefits serves advisors, brokers, employers, and plan participants across the United States.

About Gleason Companies

Gleason Companies is a visionary real estate development company in North Dakota. We provide our clients with full-service real estate development and construction services throughout the Midwest. Our family heritage of general contractors spans four generations. This rich legacy infuses our work with a deep understanding of the industry and a commitment to excellence that's passed down through the years. We take a collaborative approach with our clients and partners from ideation to completion, walking hand-in-hand with them throughout all phases of their project. Gleason Companies is committed to exceeding expectations and creating vibrant communities for the next generation.

About Enclave

As a unified real estate investment firm, Enclave's development, construction and management teams create distinct spaces where partners, team members and communities thrive. Specializing in commercial, multifamily and build-to-suit industrial developments across the Midwest and Mountain West, Enclave has completed over 150 projects representing more than $1 billion in value for clients and partners since its founding in 2011. A 50 Best Place to Work for five years in a row and counting, Enclave is an award-winning workplace comprised of 200+ empowered team members who share in Enclave's vision and support one another to do their best work. Additional information is available at enclavecompanies.com.