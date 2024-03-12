Dear Fellow Shareholders,

For several years now, we have achieved milestones that have improved our position as the premier Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate platform, including converting to a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), selling non-income producing land, and strategically exiting non-core businesses and joint ventures. These accomplishments have positioned us to be the best public vehicle to invest in Hawai'i commercial real estate.

Going forward, our investment strategy remains unchanged.

Geographic Focus and Asset Class Diversification: Embrace that Hawa'i is a special place - a high- barrier-to-entermarket with a unique culture and community - and that we have a competitive advantage by being local and understanding it. We will continue our geographic focus and look to expand our portfolio through strategic investments in asset classes that provide accretive returns.

Best Properties and Best Service: Provide the best platform for our tenants to succeed. Grow our local tenants throughout the state and attract new ones from outside our market that want to do business here.

Our commitment to these objectives was reinforced during 2023. Our commercial real estate portfolio performed well in 2023. Same-Store Net Operating Income increased 4.3% for the year, or 6.8% excluding collections of previously reserved amounts1. We ended the year 94.7% leased and continue to see robust leasing demand across our portfolio. We closed on the off-market acquisition of an industrial property in West Oahu; refreshed Manoa Marketplace, a well-located asset in urban Honolulu, which we expect to generate an 8.0% to 8.5% return; welcomed another new-to-market tenant, with the state's first SONIC Drive-In at Ho'okele Shopping Center; and pre-leased a warehouse and distribution center that we intend to build at Maui Business Park to a national food manufacturer. Importantly, we achieved a significant milestone in our simplification process: we sold Grace Pacific.

These accomplishments are a testament to our unwavering commitment to deliver value to you, our shareholders, and demonstrate the capabilities of our talented team. We will continue to practice prudent capital allocation, but with Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Month Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of 4.2x at the end of 2023 compared to a target of 5x to 6x and $476.5 million of available liquidity, we are able and ready to invest in growth. Most of our recent acquisitions have been off-market or first-look opportunities because sellers in Hawaii know us and know that we close deals. We expect our local presence and deep relationships will enable us to source opportunities, and our creative deal making and strong balance sheet to close them.