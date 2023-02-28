Alexander & Baldwin : 4Q22 Earnings Presentation

Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, growth opportunities and competitive positions. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, prevailing market conditions and
other factors related to the Company's REIT status and the Company's business, results of operations, liquidity and financial condition, and
the evaluation of alternatives by the Company related to its materials and construction business, as well as other factors discussed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. The information in this presentation should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. We do not undertake any obligation to update the Company's forward-looking statements.
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin
NYSE: ALEX
A L E X A N D E R & B A L D W I N
3
Agenda
Chris Benjamin, CEO
Strategic Update
Lance Parker, President & COO
Real Estate Operations Update
Clayton Chun, EVP, CFO & Treasurer
Financial Matters
Chris Benjamin, CEO
Closing Remarks
Q&A
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin
NYSE: ALEX
Strategic Update
Chris Benjamin, CEO
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin
NYSE: ALEX
O P E N I N G R E M A R K S
5
Full-Year 2022 CRE Results
C R E R e v e n u e G r o w t h
7.5%
S a m e - S t o r e N O I G r o w t h
6.0%
C o r e
F F O
18.3%
C o r e
F F O
p e r D i l u t e d S h a r e
17.7%
B l e n d e d
L e a s i n g S p r e a d s ( C o m p a r a b l e L e a s e s )
Alexander & Baldwin Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 21:21:11 UTC.