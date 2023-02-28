Advanced search
    ALEX   US0144911049

ALEXANDER & BALDWIN, INC.

(ALEX)
  Report
04:14:42 2023-02-28 pm EST
18.40 USD   -1.50%
Alexander & Baldwin : 4Q22 Earnings Presentation

02/28/2023 | 04:22pm EST
Positioned for Growth

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022

Earnings Presentation

February 28, 2023

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin

NYSE: ALEX

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, growth opportunities and competitive positions. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, prevailing market conditions and

other factors related to the Company's REIT status and the Company's business, results of operations, liquidity and financial condition, and

the evaluation of alternatives by the Company related to its materials and construction business, as well as other factors discussed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. The information in this presentation should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. We do not undertake any obligation to update the Company's forward-looking statements.

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin

NYSE: ALEX

A L E X A N D E R & B A L D W I N

3

Agenda

Chris Benjamin, CEO

Strategic Update

Lance Parker, President & COO

Real Estate Operations Update

Clayton Chun, EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Financial Matters

Chris Benjamin, CEO

Closing Remarks

Q&A

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin

NYSE: ALEX

Strategic Update

Chris Benjamin, CEO

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin

NYSE: ALEX

O P E N I N G R E M A R K S

5

Full-Year 2022 CRE Results

C R E R e v e n u e G r o w t h

7.5%

S a m e - S t o r e N O I G r o w t h

6.0%

C o r e

F F O

18.3%

C o r e

F F O

p e r D i l u t e d S h a r e

17.7%

B l e n d e d

L e a s i n g S p r e a d s ( C o m p a r a b l e L e a s e s )

4.4%

L e a s e d O c c u p a n c y

95.0%

E c o n o m i c O c c u p a n c y

93.6%

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin

NYSE: ALEX

Disclaimer

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 21:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 29,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 355 M 1 355 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends ALEXANDER & BALDWIN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,68 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Benjamin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lance K. Parker President
Clayton K. Y. Chun Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric K. Yeaman Chairman
Jeff Pauker Senior Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALEXANDER & BALDWIN, INC.-0.27%1 355
GECINA14.35%8 507
THE GPT GROUP9.52%5 925
MIRVAC GROUP3.29%5 838
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-7.55%5 214
ICADE20.08%3 873