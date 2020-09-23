Log in
Alexander & Baldwin : ­­Alexander & Baldwin to Participate in the Sidoti Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

09/23/2020 | 06:01am EDT

HONOLULU, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) (A&B) announced today that Chris Benjamin, president and chief executive officer, Brett Brown, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Lance Parker, executive vice president and chief real estate officer, Clayton Chun, senior vice president and chief accounting officer, and Kit Millan, senior vice president of asset management, will participate in the Sidoti Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference. Updated investor material, including September collections data, for the conference scheduled for September 23 ― 24, 2020 may be accessed on the Company's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.  

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (A&B) is one of Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate companies and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, nearly 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:
A&B Investor Relations
(808) 525-8475
investorrelations@abhi.com

 

