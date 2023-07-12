HONOLULU, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) ("A&B" or "Company"), a Hawai'i-based company focused on owning, operating, and developing high-quality commercial real estate in Hawai'i, will report results for the second quarter 2023, after the market closes, on Thursday, July 27, 2023. In connection with this announcement, A&B will host a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The call will feature a discussion on second quarter 2023 operating and financial performance, followed by questions from sell-side research analysts participating in the interactive portion of the discussion. Parties listening will be in a listen-only mode.

Company participants on the call will be Lance Parker, president and chief executive officer, Clayton Chun, executive vice president and chief financial officer, along with other members of senior management.

To listen to the conference call, please dial in at least 5 minutes prior to the start time.

Domestic: 1-877-870-4263

International: 1-412-317-0790

Please instruct the operator to connect you to the Alexander & Baldwin call.

Access to the conference call will also be available via a link on the Investors page of A&B's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com. Earnings documents will be available for download from A&B's website after the market closes on July 27, 2023.

ABOUT ALEXANDER & BALDWIN

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 153-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

