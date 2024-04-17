Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. announced that it completed the private placement of a $60 million unsecured 6.09% note maturing on April 15, 2032 (the "Series M Note") under A&B's existing agreement with Prudential Investment Management, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, "Prudential"), as amended. Proceeds from the Series M Note will be used to pay down the mortgage note secured by Laulani Village when it matures on May 1, 2024, and for general corporate purposes. Interest on the Series M Note will be paid semi-annually, and the principal balance is due at maturity.