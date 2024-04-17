Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (A&B) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating, and developing commercial real estate. The Company operate through two segments: Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations. The Commercial Real Estate segment functions as a vertically integrated real estate investment company with competencies in investments and acquisitions, including identifying opportunities and acquiring properties; construction and development, including designing and ground-up development of new properties and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment includes the Company's landholdings, assets, and liabilities that are subject to the Company's simplification and monetization effort. It owns, operates, and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142 acres of ground leases.

Sector Diversified REITs