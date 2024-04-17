Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. announced that it completed the private placement of a $60 million unsecured 6.09% note maturing on April 15, 2032 (the "Series M Note") under A&B's existing agreement with Prudential Investment Management, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, "Prudential"), as amended. Proceeds from the Series M Note will be used to pay down the mortgage note secured by Laulani Village when it matures on May 1, 2024, and for general corporate purposes. Interest on the Series M Note will be paid semi-annually, and the principal balance is due at maturity.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.
Equities
ALEX
US0144911049
Diversified REITs
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|15.68 USD
|-1.75%
|-4.74%
|-17.56%
|Mar. 14
|Piper Sandler Cuts Alexander & Baldwin Price Target to $17 From $19, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|Mar. 06
|Transcript : Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. Presents at Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference, Mar-06-2024 08:50 AM
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-17.56%
|1.16B
|-17.73%
|11.82B
|-17.67%
|7.21B
|+1.67%
|5.64B
|-12.10%
|5.28B
|-10.67%
|5.21B
|-8.67%
|4.53B
|-3.13%
|4.52B
|-6.61%
|4.39B
|+4.09%
|3.8B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- ALEX Stock
- News Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.
- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. Announces $60 Million, 6.09% Fixed Rate Financing Maturing in 2032