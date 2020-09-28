Alexander & Baldwin : at the Sidoti Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference 0 09/28/2020 | 06:25am EDT Send by mail :

Alexander & Baldwin September 2020 Investor Presentation Safe Harbor Statement Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, growth opportunities and competitive positions, as well as the rapidly changing challenges with, and the Company's plans and responses to, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and related economic disruptions. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, prevailing market conditions and other factors related to the Company's REIT status and the Company's business, risks associated with COVID-19 and its impacts on the Company's businesses, results of operations, liquidity and financial condition, the evaluation of alternatives by the Company related to its materials and construction business and by the Company's joint venture related to the development of Kukui'ula, generally discussed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. The information in this presentation should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. We do not undertake any obligation to update the Company's forward-looking statements. Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 2 Statement On Use Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating operating performance because management believes that they provide additional insight into the Company's and segments' core operating results, and/or the underlying business trends affecting performance on a consistent and comparable basis from period to period. These measures generally are provided to investors as an additional means of evaluating the performance of ongoing core operations. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's methods of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from methods employed by other companies and thus may not be comparable to such other companies. Required reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth in the following slides. Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at www.alexanderbaldwin.com. Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 3 Alexander & Baldwin Partners for Hawai'i Hawai'i Sharpshooter Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company with 150-year history of successfully operating in this unique market Deep market knowledge resulting in acquisition advantages (off-market or first look opportunities) Strong relationships with all stakeholders in the communities operated in, with a proactive approach when dealing with valued tenants and addressing community feedback Needs-Based Retail Portfolio Largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in high-performing yet high barrier to entry Hawai'i market High-Quality and Diverse Portfolio with Internal Capital Sources for Growth Strategically located portfolio of retail, industrial and ground lease assets with attractive future growth opportunities able to be sourced by the monetization of non-core assets Nearing End of Strategic Transformation Focus on end goal and ongoing simplification process should allow Company to unlock significant near-term value for all stakeholders Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Commitment Solid reputation with a long history of valuing ESG matters, which has been highlighted in inaugural digital-format Corporate Responsibility Report Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 4 Alexander & Baldwin Business overview Number of Properties 86+ Retail ("Needs-Based") 22 Industrial 10 Ground Lease 50+ Office 4 Total GLA (Sq. Ft.) 3.9 M Retail 2.5M Industrial 1.2M Office 0.1M Ground Leases 154 acres Portfolio Occupancy % 94.6% Total Portfolio Rent Spread 4.9% Average quarterly rent spread for trailing four quarters 7.0% Annualized Base Rent (ABR) Per Sq. Ft. $27.18 Retail $33.48 Industrial $14.84 Office $32.49 % of Retail ABR from Grocery-Anchored Properties 87% Equity Market Cap $0.9B Net Debt to TTM Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 7.1x Total Liquidity $364.1M *As of June 30, 2020 Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 5 Q2 2020 Highlights CORE FFO NOI

(off-market or first look opportunities) Strong relationships with all stakeholders in the communities operated in, with a proactive approach when dealing with valued tenants and addressing community feedback Needs-Based Retail Portfolio Largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in high-performing yet high barrier to entry Hawai'i market High-Quality and Diverse Portfolio with Internal Capital Sources for Growth Strategically located portfolio of retail, industrial and ground lease assets with attractive future growth opportunities able to be sourced by the monetization of non-core assets Nearing End of Strategic Transformation Focus on end goal and ongoing simplification process should allow Company to unlock significant near-term value for all stakeholders Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Commitment Solid reputation with a long history of valuing ESG matters, which has been highlighted in inaugural digital-format Corporate Responsibility Report Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 4 Alexander & Baldwin Business overview Number of Properties 86+ Retail ("Needs-Based") 22 Industrial 10 Ground Lease 50+ Office 4 Total GLA (Sq. Ft.) 3.9 M Retail 2.5M Industrial 1.2M Office 0.1M Ground Leases 154 acres Portfolio Occupancy % 94.6% Total Portfolio Rent Spread 4.9% Average quarterly rent spread for trailing four quarters 7.0% Annualized Base Rent (ABR) Per Sq. Ft. $27.18 Retail $33.48 Industrial $14.84 Office $32.49 % of Retail ABR from Grocery-Anchored Properties 87% Equity Market Cap $0.9B Net Debt to TTM Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 7.1x Total Liquidity $364.1M *As of June 30, 2020 Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 5 Q2 2020 Highlights CORE FFO NOI

LEASING

PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION BALANCE SHEET COVID-19 UPDATE 1 LAND OPERATIONS UPDATE MATERIALS & CONSTRUCTION UPDATE BOARD ESG Core FFO per diluted share for Q2 2020 of $0.18. Negatively impacted by charges related to collectability of tenant receivables as a result of COVID-19. SS NOI 16.8% lower for Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019. Steady volume with 42 leases in Q2 2020 (compared to 43 in Q1 2020) totaling approximately 177,000 sq. ft., with 4.9% leasing spread. Breakout of portfolio by ABR; Retail "needs-based" 66%, industrial 16%, ground leases 15% and office 3%. Loan maturities for 2020 addressed, with no material maturities until September 2022. Collected 75% of Q2 billings, 85% of July billings, 78% of August billings and 68% of September billings. Monetization during Q2 included 1.4 acres at Maui Business Park, 7 units at Kukui'ula joint venture projects and a 10-acrenon-core land sale on Maui. Modestly positive adjusted EBITDA for both Q2 and YTD. Completed sale of a Grace subsidiary for $5M. Operational momentum and continued new business wins provide optimism, though remain committed to monetization at appropriate time. New Independent Board Chairman and additional Director identified. Changes align with commitment to ESG. Published inaugural digital-format Corporate Responsibility Report which highlights our efforts. 1: Rent receipts data as of September 22, 2020, presented by month/quarter of billing. Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 6 Alexander & Baldwin Asset base overview Since 2012, A&B began simplification efforts to transform from a diversified conglomerate into a focused Hawai'i REIT. Hawai'i NOI has steadily increased to highlight such progress. Hawai'i NOI Nearly Identified Asset Value Fourfold At June 30, 2020 Hawai'i NOI 120 Increase Since 2012 Land Ops. 72% $268.1M 100 $2.1B Materials & 80 CRE-Identified Construction Millionsin $218.1M 60 $105.9M Assets Value CRE Book Value Other $1,515.5M $104.5M 22 10 $ 40 Retail Industrial CRE 20 Properties Properties $1,530.1M $26.7M 4 50+ 0 2012 TTM Office Ground Leases on Properties 154 Acres 28% Non-CRE Assets Value Land Operations

26,800-acre land portfolio

land portfolio Development-for-sale portfolio

portfolio Materials & Construction businesses Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 7 Commercial Real Estate Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 8 Commercial Real Estate Portfolio overview NOI (TTM) by Asset Class Office 4% Ground Lease 15% Industrial Retail "Needs-Based" 17% 64% No. of GLA NOI (TTM in Occupancy ABR PSF Segment (SF unless At Assets mils) At 6/30/20 indicated) 6/30/20 Retail "Needs-Based" 22 2.5M $67.9 93.1% $33.48 Industrial 10 1.2M $17.8 97.6% $14.84 Ground Lease 50+ 154 acres $16.3 N/A N/A Office 4 0.1M $3.9 93.7% $32.49 Total Portfolio 86+ 3.9M+ $105.9 94.6% $27.18 $105.9M Total NOI (TTM) Island Hawai'i GDP1 Q2 2020 NOI Oahu 74% 74% Maui 11% 15% Other 15% 11% Partners for Hawai'i 1: Most recent source data from State of Hawai'i DBEDT. Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 9 Update on COVID-19 in Hawai'i All properties remain open

Strong control early, including days in May and June with zero cases statewide

Uncharacteristic surge primarily in August is now on steady decline, however even with brief surge:

Lowest mortality rate in country 3 rd lowest cases per million of population

March 12 March 25 May - June July 13 August 25 A&B proactively Mandatory stay-at-home implemented business order imposed, closing all continuity plans, with non-essential businesses and employees working implementing physical remotely. distancing measures. Allowed reopening of retailers and shopping malls (May 15), dine-in restaurants (June 5), interisland travel without quarantine (June 16) and indoor attractions (June 19). Planned date for reopening Two-weekstay-at-home Hawai'i to travelers without order issued for Oahu, the state's mandatory closing all non-essential 14-day quarantine pushed businesses. back to October 1. [Tiered reopening set to [Now set for October 15.] begin on September 24.] Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 10 Our Actions Swift and strategic measures Business Continuity: Executed work-from-home plan on March 12, which enabled A&B to remain fully operational while workforce worked from home Communication: Developed surveys, web-postings, flyers and other measures to ensure tenants were kept informed Operations: Instituted safety measures and BOPIS measures to ensure all A&B properties remained open Tenant Assistance: Assisted impacted tenants with additional marketing and operational support, and provided tenants with guidance in accessing government relief resources

Proactively provided deferrals to highest-risk tenants and addressed rent relief requests on a case-by-case basis to protect long-term health and cash flows of tenants Cost Control: Implemented expense and capital spending reductions to partially offset cash flow impact; suspended dividend until greater visibility on REIT taxable income Community Support: Increased ESG-related efforts to help greater community, including $200K in COVID-19 impact donations Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 11 Supporting Our Tenants Playing the Long Game Deferrals1 Senior executives meet daily to discuss tenants

Strategic Approach:

Case-by-case risk review of all tenants Proactive approach toward those most-impacted Leveraging technology, marketing and other resources to assist during these times

186 $4.3M 2.7 100% Deferrals Deferrals Avg. Term (Months) Paid back by 2021 Other Modifications1 63 $1.4M CountValue Partners for Hawai'i 1: YTD data as of August 31, 2020. CASE STUDY: Iconic small specialty food & surf clothing tenant with short-term cash flow challenges 40+ years in business at location

Impacted by reduced tourism Tenant Assistance 2 months abated rent

CAM + % rent until sales return to 85% or 12/21 Landlord Benefit Survival and retention of bell cow tenant

10-year lease extension • 33% increase in contract rent Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 12 Re-tenanting would cost over $100K Portfolio Composition ABR exposure by category as of Q2 2020 A&B's portfolio is strategically diversified with low exposure to non-essential retail. Portfolio Composition ABR Exposure by Category % of ABR Ground/Industrial/Office Essential Retail Non- Essential Retail Non-Essential 16% 14% Retail Essential 21% 12% 10% Retail/Restaurants 47% Ground Leases, 8% Industrial and Office 6% 32% 4% 2% 0% Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 13 High-Quality Tenants Top Ten Tenants Tenant1 # of Leases ABR Current2 Category Albertsons Companies 7 $6,920 Paying Grocery - (including Safeway) National Sam's Club 1 $3,308 Paying Warehouse - National CVS Corporation 6 $2,752 Paying Drugstore - (including Longs Drugs) National Foodland Supermarket & 10 $2,662 Paying Grocery - related companies Local Ross Dress for Less 2 $1,992 Paying Discount - National Coleman World Group 2 $1,834 Paying Moving - National Materials & GP/RM Prestress, LLC3 1 $1,584 Paying Construction - Local 24 Hour Fitness 1 $1,513 Paying Fitness - National Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & 3 $1,508 Paying Beauty - Fragrance, Inc. National Petco Animal Supplies 3 $1,316 Paying Pet - National Stores Total 36 $25,389 Excludes ground leases, primarily from the Materials & Construction segment. Current status as of September 22, 2020. The leased premises in the GP/RM Prestress, LLC lease is Yard space and therefore not included in GLA.

Partners for Hawai'i Low Exposure to Green Street "National Watchlist" Tenants Strip Center REITs - Watchlist & Bankruptcy Tenants (Estimated % of Pro-Rata Rent) 9% 8% 7% 6% 5% 4% 3% 2% 1% 0% SITC RPAI KIM UE BRX AKR WRI FRT ROIC REG ALEX BK Tenants Watchlist Tenants Source: Green Street Advisors Strip Center Sector Report, August 2020. Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 14 Collections Steady collections generally in-line with peer REITs. Portfolio Collections Trend 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% April May June July August September Paid Deferral Agreements Reserved/Unresolved Paid by 22nd of Each Month Rent receipts data as of September 22, 2020, presented by month of billing. Paid by 22nd of each month represents total payments made by the 22nd day of each calendar month. Collections by Tenant Category1 Asset Class/ % Q2 2020 % July % August % September Tenant Type Rent Rec. Rent Rec. Rent Rec. Rent Rec. Retail2 71% 80% 74% 66% Grocer 85% 89% 84% 88% Restaurant 46% 54% 34% 38% Service 69% 79% 78% 65% QSR 66% 78% 72% 63% Hard Goods 73% 97% 95% 88% Apparel/Soft Goods 55% 60% 54% 20% Industrial 83% 88% 86% 70% Ground Leases 92% 95% 93% 76% Office 99% 98% 97% 100% Total 75% 85% 78% 68% Rent receipts data as of September 22, 2020, presented by month/quarter of billing. Retail tenant breakout excludes certain smaller categories such as pharmacy, medical and financial. Total Collections 75% Collected for Q2 Uncollected Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 15 Bad Debt Reserve Q2 2020 $6.6 million in "cash" reserve in the second quarter

Resort retail was responsible for 1/3 of total reserve, despite being less than 10% of portfolio Industrial Office Ground Leases 1% 2% 5% Resort Ground Leases Retail Resort Retail 8% 15% 34% Office 4% Q2 Bad Debt Retail Industrial Q2 ABR - Portfolio Non- Reserve Resort 16% 57% Retail Non- Resort 58% Partners for Hawai'i CRE Revenue Components and Reconciliation $ in Millions Q2 2020 YTD Billings Collected $31.4M $74.6M Billings Uncollected 11.2 13.2 Total CRE Billings 42.6 87.8 Backout Intercompany Billings1 (1.2) (3.4) Straight-line Adjustments (1.3) (0.5) Favorable/Unfavorable Lease 0.5 0.7 Intangible Adjustments Revenue Charges Against (6.6) (7.2) Uncollectable Billed Receivables Total CRE Revenues $34.0M $77.4M Includes intercompany billings to other A&B-owned entities that run through the AR subledger but are eliminated in consolidation to arrive at CRE revenue reported. Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 16 Hawai'i CRE Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 17 Hawai'i Market High-performing market with substantial barrier to entry Low Strip Retail Square Footage Per Capita Detroit 48 Kansas City 36 Louisville 36 Memphis 34 Atlanta 27 33 Richmond Salt Lake City 26 Houston 25 Fort Lauderdale 25 Charlotte 24 Las Vegas 23 Gateway Raliegh-Durham 23 Dallas/Fort Worth 22 Primary Chicago 22 Palm Beach 22 Orange County 21 Secondary Phoenix 21 Cleveland 21 D.C. Metro 20 New Jersey (Central) 18 San Diego 18 St. Louis 17 Honolulu 17 Long Island 15 Oakland-East Bay 14 Philadelphia 14 Los Angeles 14 Seattle 13 Pittsburgh 12 San Francisco 8 New York 3 Source: Green Street Advisors and Company disclosures; comparative data set represents strip retail and industrial REITs under Green Street coverage. Partners for Hawai'i Lengthy & Complex Entitlement Process 3-5 County General Plan Inclusion Years 3-5 State Land Use Urban Years Designation 3-5 County Urban Years Zoning 9 to 15 years Fundamentals Drive Performance $33.48 vs $21.48 A&B Q2 2020 Q2 2020 Peer* Retail ABR PSF Average Retail ABR PSF $14.84 vs $6.58 A&B Q2 2020 Q2 2020 Peer* Industrial ABR PSF Average Industrial ABR PSF $806 A&B Full-year 2019 Average Grocer Sales Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 18 Ground Leases Secure, with upside 01 Tenant leases land and operates/ leases building for lease term 2016 Redevelopment of Macy's box into multi-tenant property (Lau Hala Shops) increased cash NOI to $2.5M from $0.2M with investment of $22.6M. A&B collects ground rent, including 02 FMV and contractual escalations and/or percentage rent during the lease term Building and other tenant 03 improvements revert to A&B upon expiration or tenant default 2018 Ground lease renewal with auto dealership in Windward Oahu at 43% leasing spread. Benefits • Ground lease payment is senior to 2019 all other financial obligations Maui industrial ground lease FMV reset resulted in a • Costs of ownership are passed to 70% ABR increase. tenant; minimal landlord ownership and operating expenses • No capital expenditure or tenant 2020 improvement costs • Minimal property management Kaimuki Shopping Center ground lease FMV reset resulted in a required 29% ABR increase with additional contract steps in years 3 and 7. • Significant value creation upside at lease reversion and FMV reset Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 19 CRE Growth vehicles INVESTMENTS VIA 1031 EXCHANGES CRE GROWTH VIA ACQUISITIONS Local presence provides access to off-market pipeline: $1.0B 90%+ Invested First-look or since 2013 off-market acquisitions Ag land sale proceeds fully reinvested in A&B's preferred asset classes of grocery-anchored, industrial and ground leases; geographically balanced between Oahu and neighbor islands Near-term strategic focus is on simplification and debt reduction efforts, with continued growth a constant peripheral goal. Future target property types • Anchored & strip retail centers • Sale-leasebacks with • Industrial/flex warehouses creditworthy businesses • Mixed-use urban with retail • Leased-fee interests components • Retail/industrial development opportunities UPREIT Structure can provide unique diversification, liquidity and estate benefits to sellers Grocery-Anchored Industrial Ground Lease Retail Assets Assets Assets Queens' MarketPlace Kapolei Enterprise Center Kapolei Business Park West Lot 31 Waipouli Town Center Opule Street Industrial Home Depot Iwilei Partners for Hawai'i Note: See appendix for a statement on management's use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations. Ample Opportunity for Future Growth in Hawai'i Anchored Retail Asset Ownership in Hawai'i 22% 78% A&B Other 16 Grocery or drugstore anchored assets 2.2M Sq. Ft. of GLA 93.1% Occupancy 62% NOI in Q2 2020 Of Total Improved Property Industrial Asset Ownership in Hawai'i 2% 98% A&B Other 10 Industrial assets 1.2M Sq. Ft. of GLA 97.6% Occupancy 24% NOI in Q2 2020 Of Total Improved Property Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 21 Redevelopment and Repositioning of Existing Assets and Ground Leases Rendering Rendering AIKAHI PARK SHOPPING CENTER Redevelopment efforts continue at 98,000-sq. ft. center in Kailua with demolition work completed

98,000-sq. ft. center in Kailua with demolition work completed Late-2021 expected completion on track even with modest COVID-19-related timing impacts

expected completion on track even with modest COVID-19-related timing impacts Repositioning of 8,000-sq. ft. vacant theater space, re-tenanting main pad with Starbucks and renewal/remodel of anchor Safeway store

8,000-sq. ft. vacant theater space, re-tenanting main pad with Starbucks and renewal/remodel of anchor Safeway store Refresh will create community space with exciting mix of dining, shopping and service options

Will improve shopping experience and attract new tenants Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 22 Ground-up Development of Commercial Assets HOʻOKELE SHOPPING CENTER Completed phase one development of 69,100-sq. ft. center

69,100-sq. ft. center Safeway grocery store, gas station, and convenience store anchor well-located property

well-located property Strong phase one leasing activity continues

Anticipated to generate stabilized yield of approximately 8% OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH EXISTING LAND ENTITLEMENT PIPELINE Pipeline of commercial zoned lands at different stages of entitlements provides an advantage over other developers: Kailua Town

Wailea Business, Parcels I & II

Kahului Shopping Center Block

ʻEleʻele Commercial

Puʻunene Mill

Maui Business Park II Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 23 Non-CRE Businesses Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 24 Land Operations Monetization of Development-for-Sale Projects and Investments Maui Business Park Light-Industrial Lots / Kahului, Maui 67 acres remaining Kukui'ula Resort Residential / Poipu, Kauai 1,204 units remaining Other Kukuiʻula Related Investments Resort Residential / Poipu, Kauai 12 units remaining Non-Core Landholdings Agricultural and Conservation Land / Kauai and Maui Approximately 26,000 acres "Remaining" figures as of June 30, 2020. Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 25 Materials & Construction Focused on Continued Improvement of Operations Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million for the quarter compared to $(0.9) million for Q2 2019

Continued successes in new business wins and realized cost reductions

Will monetize this business at appropriate time Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 26 Financial Review Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 27 Capitalization Loan maturities for 2020 addressed with no material maturities until September 2022

Repaid $50 million of $120 million from Q1 2020 line of credit draw

$364 million of total liquidity, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of

$96 million and $268 million available on committed line of credit Ample Liquidity $400 Net Debt to TTM Consolidated Total Debt to Total Total Debt Adjusted EBITDA Capitalization $768.6M 7.1X 47.0% Fixed-Rate Debt to Weighted-Average Weighted-Average Total Debt Interest Rate of Debt Maturity 76.0% 3.69% 4.4 years Debt Repayment Profile $ in Millions $300 $200 $100 $0 $250 27% $200 $267.9 ($M) 20% $150 11% Debt $100 9% 9% 6% 5% 5% 6% $96.2 $50 2% $- SOURCES 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Cash and Cash Equivalents Undrawn Revolver Secured Debt Unsecured Debt Revolving Credit Facilities Total (with %) Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 28 Corporate Responsibility Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 29 Corporate Responsibility Improving Hawai'i's communities and creating value for stakeholders Inaugural Report Inaugural digital-format report now available on the Sustainability portion of website Framework Report outlines sustainability efforts, social initiatives to help our employees and communities, and governance principles by which we live Environmental What matters to A&B: SASB and TCFD

Energy efficiency initiatives and sustainable elements of our properties

Clean energy production leader SocialGovernance • Employee engagement, • Knowledgeable and culture and diversity diverse Board • Empowering and taking • Business ethics care of our employees • Shareholder engagement Commitment to our communities Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 30 Supporting Our Communities A&B has earmarked $200,000 of its annual $1 million giving budget to support non-profits on the frontline of COVID-19 relief and to provide stability to those most affected by the impacts of this pandemic in key communities, working with trusted non-profits that A&B has partnered with over our many years of providing community support. Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 31 Board of Directors Update Aligned with commitment to the principles of ESG Stan Kuriyama Eric Yeaman Doug Pasquale John Leong Current Chairman Independent Director Lead Independent Director Independent Director Since 2012 Since 2018 Starting October 1 Will retire on September Will assume Highly respected young 30 following 28 years Chairmanship leader in Hawai'i with A&B Will bring valuable business perspective Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 32 Closing Remarks COVID-19 impacts continue, but A&B's portfolio is balanced and resilient

impacts continue, but A&B's portfolio is balanced and resilient Monetization efforts are progressing, reflecting continued demand for non-core Hawai'i assets and land

non-core Hawai'i assets and land Operational momentum at Grace Pacific improving; will enhance longer-term options for monetization

longer-term options for monetization Advancing efforts to streamline and simplify organization

Expanding ESG initiatives and engaging with tenants, employees and communities as "Partners for Hawai'i" Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 33 Appendix CRE Net Operating Income Reconciliation of GAAP to Non- GAAP Measures Dollars in Millions 2Q2020 2Q2019 CRE Operating Profit (Loss) $8.9 $17.0 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 10.6 9.1 Less: Straight-line lease adjustments 1.3 (1.7) Less: Favorable/(unfavorable) lease amortization (0.5) (0.5) Less: Termination income - - Plus: Other (income)/expense, net 0.1 (1.6) Plus: Selling, general, administrative and other expenses 1.8 3.0 NOI $22.2 $25.3 Less: NOI from acquisitions, dispositions and other adjustments (3.3) (2.6) Same-Store NOI $18.9 $22.7 Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at www.alexanderbaldwin.com. Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 35 Funds From Operations (FFO) and Core FFO Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to A&B Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO Dollars in Millions Three Months Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Ended June 30, 2019 Net Income Available to A&B Common Shareholders $(4.7) $(0.8) Depreciation and amortization of commercial real estate properties 10.6 9.1 Gain on the sale of commercial real estate properties - - FFO $5.9 $8.3 Exclude items not related to core business: Land Operations Operating Profit (4.7) (0.5) Materials & Construction Operating Loss 7.6 4.3 Loss from discontinued operations 0.6 (0.1) Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest - (0.4) Income tax expense (benefit) - - Non-core business interest expense 3.7 4.0 Core FFO $13.1 $15.6 Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 36 www.alexanderbaldwin.com. Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation of Core FFO starting from Commercial Real Estate operating profit Dollars in Millions Three Months Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Ended June 30, 2019 CRE Operating Profit $8.9 $17.0 Depreciation and amortization of commercial real estate properties 10.6 9.1 Corporate and other expense (2.3) (6.4) Core business interest expense (4.1) (4.1) Core FFO $13.1 $15.6 Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 37 www.alexanderbaldwin.com. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation of consolidated net income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Dollars in Millions Three Months Three Months Trailing 12 Months Ended June 30, 2020 Ended June 30, 2019 Ended June 30, 2020 Net Income (Loss) $(4.7) $(1.2) $(45.0) Depreciation and amortization 13.8 12.5 54.5 Interest expense 7.8 8.1 31.5 Income tax expense (benefit) - - (0.9) Consolidated EBITDA $16.9 $19.4 $40.1 Asset impairments related to the M&C segment 5.6 - 55.3 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $22.5 $19.4 $95.4 Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at www.alexanderbaldwin.com. Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 38 Land Operations EBITDA Reconciliation of segment operating profit to EBITDA Dollars in Millions Three Months Three Months Trailing 12 Months Ended June 30, 2020 Ended June 30, 2019 Ended June 30, 2020 Operating Profit (Loss) $4.7 $0.5 $17.4 Depreciation and amortization 0.4 0.4 1.6 Land Operations EBITDA $5.1 $0.9 $19.0 Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at www.alexanderbaldwin.com. Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 39 M&C Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation of segment Operating Profit to EBITDA and M&C Adjusted EBITDA Dollars in Millions Three Months Three Months Trailing 12 Months Ended June 30, 2020 Ended June 30, 2019 Ended June 30, 2020 Operating Profit (Loss)1 $(7.6) $(4.3) $(71.8) Depreciation and amortization 2.6 3.0 11.0 M&C EBITDA $(5.0) $(1.3) $(60.8) Asset impairments related to the M&C segment 5.6 - 55.3 Loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest - 0.4 1.9 M&C Adjusted EBITDA $0.6 $(0.9) $(3.6) 1The Company's GPRM Prestress ("GPRM") operating unit was a 51% owned consolidated subsidiary through its disposal at the end of Q2 2020 and GLP Asphalt is a 70% owned consolidated joint venture. Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at www.alexanderbaldwin.com. Partners for Hawai'i Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 40 Attachments Original document

