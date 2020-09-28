Alexander & Baldwin : at the Sidoti Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

Log in
09/28/2020 | 06:25am EDT

Alexander & Baldwin

September 2020

Investor Presentation

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, growth opportunities and competitive positions, as well as the rapidly changing challenges with, and the Company's plans and responses to, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and related economic disruptions. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, prevailing market conditions and other factors related to the Company's REIT status and the Company's business, risks associated with COVID-19 and its impacts on the Company's businesses, results of operations, liquidity and financial condition, the evaluation of alternatives by the Company related to its materials and construction business and by the Company's joint venture related to the development of Kukui'ula, generally discussed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. The information in this presentation should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. We do not undertake any obligation to update the Company's forward-looking statements.

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 2

Statement On Use Of Non-GAAP

Financial Measures

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating operating performance because management believes that they provide additional insight into the Company's and segments' core operating results, and/or the underlying business trends affecting performance on a consistent and comparable basis from period to period. These measures generally are provided to investors as an additional means of evaluating the performance of ongoing core operations.

The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company's methods of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from methods employed by other companies and thus may not be comparable to such other companies.

Required reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth in the following slides. Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 3

Alexander & Baldwin

Partners for Hawai'i

Hawai'i Sharpshooter

Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company with 150-year history of successfully operating in this unique market

  • Deep market knowledge resulting in acquisition advantages (off-market or first look opportunities)
  • Strong relationships with all stakeholders in the communities operated in, with a proactive approach when dealing with valued tenants and addressing community feedback

Needs-Based Retail Portfolio

Largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in high-performing yet high barrier to entry Hawai'i market

High-Quality and Diverse Portfolio with Internal Capital Sources for Growth

Strategically located portfolio of retail, industrial and ground lease assets with attractive future growth opportunities able to be sourced by the monetization of non-core assets

Nearing End of Strategic Transformation

Focus on end goal and ongoing simplification process should allow Company to unlock significant near-term value for all stakeholders

Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Commitment

Solid reputation with a long history of valuing ESG matters, which has been highlighted in inaugural digital-format Corporate Responsibility Report

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 4

Alexander & Baldwin

Business overview

Number of Properties

86+

Retail ("Needs-Based")

22

Industrial

10

Ground Lease

50+

Office

4

Total GLA (Sq. Ft.)

3.9 M

Retail

2.5M

Industrial

1.2M

Office

0.1M

Ground Leases

154 acres

Portfolio Occupancy %

94.6%

Total Portfolio Rent Spread

4.9%

Average quarterly rent spread for trailing four quarters

7.0%

Annualized Base Rent (ABR) Per Sq. Ft.

$27.18

Retail

$33.48

Industrial

$14.84

Office

$32.49

% of Retail ABR from Grocery-Anchored Properties

87%

Equity Market Cap

$0.9B

Net Debt to TTM Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

7.1x

Total Liquidity

$364.1M

*As of June 30, 2020

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 5

Q2 2020 Highlights

CORE FFO

  1. NOI
    LEASING
    PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION BALANCE SHEET COVID-19 UPDATE1

LAND OPERATIONS UPDATE

MATERIALS & CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

BOARD

ESG

Core FFO per diluted share for Q2 2020 of $0.18.

Negatively impacted by charges related to collectability of tenant receivables as a result of COVID-19.

SS NOI 16.8% lower for Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019.

Steady volume with 42 leases in Q2 2020 (compared to 43 in Q1 2020) totaling approximately 177,000 sq. ft., with 4.9% leasing spread.

Breakout of portfolio by ABR; Retail "needs-based" 66%, industrial 16%, ground leases 15% and office 3%.

Loan maturities for 2020 addressed, with no material maturities until September 2022.

Collected 75% of Q2 billings, 85% of July billings, 78% of August billings and 68% of September billings.

Monetization during Q2 included 1.4 acres at Maui Business Park, 7 units at Kukui'ula joint venture projects and a 10-acrenon-core land sale on Maui.

Modestly positive adjusted EBITDA for both Q2 and YTD. Completed sale of a Grace subsidiary for $5M. Operational momentum and continued new business wins provide optimism, though remain committed to monetization at appropriate time.

New Independent Board Chairman and additional Director identified. Changes align with commitment to ESG.

Published inaugural digital-format Corporate Responsibility Report which highlights our efforts.

1: Rent receipts data as of September 22, 2020, presented by month/quarter of billing.

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 6

Alexander & Baldwin

Asset base overview

Since 2012, A&B began simplification efforts to transform from a diversified

conglomerate into a focused Hawai'i REIT. Hawai'i NOI has steadily increased

to highlight such progress.

Hawai'i NOI

Nearly

Identified Asset Value

Fourfold

At June 30, 2020

Hawai'i NOI

120

Increase

Since 2012

Land Ops.

72%

$268.1M

100

$2.1B

Materials &

80

CRE-Identified

Construction

Millionsin

$218.1M

60

$105.9M

Assets Value

CRE

Book Value

Other

$1,515.5M

$104.5M

22

10

$

40

Retail

Industrial

CRE

20

Properties

Properties

$1,530.1M

$26.7M

4

50+

0

2012

TTM

Office

Ground Leases on

Properties

154 Acres

28%

Non-CRE

Assets Value

  • Land Operations
  • 26,800-acreland portfolio
  • Development-for-saleportfolio
  • Materials & Construction businesses

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX

7

Commercial Real Estate

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 8

Commercial Real Estate

Portfolio overview

NOI (TTM) by Asset Class

Office

4%

Ground Lease

15%

Industrial

Retail

"Needs-Based"

17%

64%

No. of

GLA

NOI (TTM in

Occupancy

ABR PSF

Segment

(SF unless

At

Assets

mils)

At 6/30/20

indicated)

6/30/20

Retail "Needs-Based"

22

2.5M

$67.9

93.1%

$33.48

Industrial

10

1.2M

$17.8

97.6%

$14.84

Ground Lease

50+

154 acres

$16.3

N/A

N/A

Office

4

0.1M

$3.9

93.7%

$32.49

Total Portfolio

86+

3.9M+

$105.9

94.6%

$27.18

$105.9M

Total NOI (TTM)

Island

Hawai'i GDP1

Q2 2020 NOI

Oahu

74%

74%

Maui

11%

15%

Other

15%

11%

Partners for Hawai'i

1: Most recent source data from State of Hawai'i DBEDT.

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX

9

Update on

COVID-19 in Hawai'i

  • All properties remain open
  • Strong control early, including days in May and June with zero cases statewide
  • Uncharacteristic surge primarily in August is now on steady decline, however even with brief surge:
    • Lowest mortality rate in country
    • 3rd lowest cases per million of population

March 12

March 25

May - June

July 13

August 25

A&B proactively

Mandatory stay-at-home

implemented business

order imposed, closing all

continuity plans, with

non-essential businesses and

employees working

implementing physical

remotely.

distancing measures.

Allowed reopening of retailers and shopping malls (May 15), dine-in restaurants (June 5), interisland travel without quarantine (June 16) and indoor attractions (June 19).

Planned date for reopening

Two-weekstay-at-home

Hawai'i to travelers without

order issued for Oahu,

the state's mandatory

closing all non-essential

14-day quarantine pushed

businesses.

back to October 1.

[Tiered reopening set to

[Now set for October 15.]

begin on September 24.]

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 10

Our Actions

Swift and strategic measures

Business Continuity: Executed work-from-home plan on March 12, which enabled A&B to remain fully operational while workforce worked from home

Communication: Developed surveys, web-postings, flyers and other measures to ensure tenants were kept informed

Operations: Instituted safety measures and BOPIS measures to ensure all A&B properties remained open

Tenant Assistance:

  • Assisted impacted tenants with additional marketing and operational support, and provided tenants with guidance in accessing government relief resources
  • Proactively provided deferrals to highest-risk tenants and addressed rent relief requests on a case-by-case basis to protect long-term health and cash flows of tenants

Cost Control: Implemented expense and capital spending reductions to partially offset cash flow impact; suspended dividend until greater visibility on REIT taxable income

Community Support: Increased ESG-related efforts to help greater community, including $200K in COVID-19 impact donations

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 11

Supporting Our Tenants

Playing the Long Game

Deferrals1

  • Senior executives meet daily to discuss tenants
  • Strategic Approach:
    • Case-by-caserisk review of all tenants
    • Proactive approach toward those most-impacted
    • Leveraging technology, marketing and other resources to assist during these times

186

$4.3M

2.7

100%

Deferrals

Deferrals

Avg. Term (Months)

Paid back by 2021

Other Modifications1

63 $1.4M

CountValue

Partners for Hawai'i

1: YTD data as of August 31, 2020.

CASE STUDY: Iconic small specialty food & surf clothing tenant with short-term cash flow challenges

  • 40+ years in business at location
  • Impacted by reduced tourism

Tenant Assistance

  • 2 months abated rent
  • CAM + % rent until sales return to 85% or 12/21

Landlord Benefit

  • Survival and retention of bell cow tenant
  • 10-yearlease extension

33% increase in contract rent

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 12

  • Re-tenantingwould cost over $100K

Portfolio Composition

ABR exposure by category as of Q2 2020

A&B's portfolio is strategically diversified with

low exposure to non-essential retail.

Portfolio Composition

ABR Exposure by Category

% of ABR

Ground/Industrial/Office

Essential Retail

Non- Essential Retail

Non-Essential

16%

14%

Retail

Essential

21%

12%

10%

Retail/Restaurants

47%

Ground Leases,

8%

Industrial and Office

6%

32%

4%

2%

0%

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 13

High-Quality Tenants

Top Ten Tenants

Tenant1

# of Leases

ABR

Current2

Category

Albertsons Companies

7

$6,920

Paying

Grocery -

(including Safeway)

National

Sam's Club

1

$3,308

Paying

Warehouse -

National

CVS Corporation

6

$2,752

Paying

Drugstore -

(including Longs Drugs)

National

Foodland Supermarket &

10

$2,662

Paying

Grocery -

related companies

Local

Ross Dress for Less

2

$1,992

Paying

Discount -

National

Coleman World Group

2

$1,834

Paying

Moving -

National

Materials &

GP/RM Prestress, LLC3

1

$1,584

Paying

Construction -

Local

24 Hour Fitness

1

$1,513

Paying

Fitness -

National

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics &

3

$1,508

Paying

Beauty -

Fragrance, Inc.

National

Petco Animal Supplies

3

$1,316

Paying

Pet - National

Stores

Total

36

$25,389

  1. Excludes ground leases, primarily from the Materials & Construction segment.
  2. Current status as of September 22, 2020.
  3. The leased premises in the GP/RM Prestress, LLC lease is Yard space and therefore not included in GLA.
    Partners for Hawai'i

Low Exposure to Green Street "National Watchlist" Tenants

Strip Center REITs - Watchlist & Bankruptcy Tenants

(Estimated % of Pro-Rata Rent)

9%

8%

7%

6%

5%

4%

3%

2%

1%

0%

SITC RPAI KIM UE BRX

AKR WRI FRT ROIC REG ALEX

BK Tenants

Watchlist Tenants

Source: Green Street Advisors Strip Center Sector Report, August 2020.

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 14

Collections

Steady collections generally in-line with peer REITs.

Portfolio Collections Trend

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

April

May

June

July

August

September

Paid

Deferral Agreements

Reserved/Unresolved

Paid by 22nd of Each Month

Rent receipts data as of September 22, 2020, presented by month of billing. Paid by 22nd of each month represents total payments made by the 22nd day of each calendar month.

Collections by Tenant Category1

Asset Class/

% Q2 2020

% July

% August

% September

Tenant Type

Rent Rec.

Rent Rec.

Rent Rec.

Rent Rec.

Retail2

71%

80%

74%

66%

Grocer

85%

89%

84%

88%

Restaurant

46%

54%

34%

38%

Service

69%

79%

78%

65%

QSR

66%

78%

72%

63%

Hard Goods

73%

97%

95%

88%

Apparel/Soft Goods

55%

60%

54%

20%

Industrial

83%

88%

86%

70%

Ground Leases

92%

95%

93%

76%

Office

99%

98%

97%

100%

Total

75%

85%

78%

68%

  1. Rent receipts data as of September 22, 2020, presented by month/quarter of billing.
  2. Retail tenant breakout excludes certain smaller categories such as pharmacy, medical and financial.

Total Collections

75%

Collected

for Q2

Uncollected

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX

15

Bad Debt Reserve

Q2 2020

  • $6.6 million in "cash" reserve in the second quarter
  • Resort retail was responsible for 1/3 of total reserve, despite being less than 10% of portfolio

Industrial

Office

Ground Leases

1%

2%

5%

Resort

Ground Leases

Retail

Resort Retail

8%

15%

34%

Office

4%

Q2 Bad Debt

Retail

Industrial Q2 ABR - Portfolio

Non-

Reserve

Resort

16%

57%

Retail Non-

Resort

58%

Partners for Hawai'i

CRE Revenue Components and Reconciliation

$ in Millions

Q2 2020

YTD

Billings Collected

$31.4M

$74.6M

Billings Uncollected

11.2

13.2

Total CRE Billings

42.6

87.8

Backout Intercompany Billings1

(1.2)

(3.4)

Straight-line Adjustments

(1.3)

(0.5)

Favorable/Unfavorable Lease

0.5

0.7

Intangible Adjustments

Revenue Charges Against

(6.6)

(7.2)

Uncollectable Billed Receivables

Total CRE Revenues

$34.0M

$77.4M

  1. Includes intercompany billings to other A&B-owned entities that run through the AR subledger but are eliminated in consolidation to arrive at CRE revenue reported.

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX

16

Hawai'i

CRE

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 17

Hawai'i Market

High-performing market with substantial barrier to entry

Low Strip Retail Square Footage Per Capita

Detroit

48

Kansas City

36

Louisville

36

Memphis

34

Atlanta

27

33

Richmond

Salt Lake City

26

Houston

25

Fort Lauderdale

25

Charlotte

24

Las Vegas

23

Gateway

Raliegh-Durham

23

Dallas/Fort Worth

22

Primary

Chicago

22

Palm Beach

22

Orange County

21

Secondary

Phoenix

21

Cleveland

21

D.C. Metro

20

New Jersey (Central)

18

San Diego

18

St. Louis

17

Honolulu

17

Long Island

15

Oakland-East Bay

14

Philadelphia

14

Los Angeles

14

Seattle

13

Pittsburgh

12

San Francisco

8

New York 3

Source: Green Street Advisors and Company disclosures; comparative data set represents strip retail and industrial REITs under Green Street coverage.

Partners for Hawai'i

Lengthy & Complex

Entitlement Process

3-5

County General

Plan Inclusion

Years

3-5

State Land Use Urban

Years

Designation

3-5

County Urban

Years

Zoning

9 to 15 years

Fundamentals Drive

Performance

$33.48

vs

$21.48

A&B Q2 2020

Q2 2020 Peer*

Retail ABR PSF

Average

Retail ABR PSF

$14.84

vs

$6.58

A&B Q2 2020

Q2 2020 Peer*

Industrial ABR PSF

Average

Industrial ABR PSF

$806

A&B Full-year 2019

Average Grocer Sales

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 18

Ground Leases

Secure, with upside

01

Tenant leases land and operates/

leases building for lease term

2016

Redevelopment of Macy's box into multi-tenant property (Lau Hala Shops) increased cash NOI to $2.5M from $0.2M with investment of $22.6M.

A&B collects ground rent, including

02 FMV and contractual escalations and/or percentage rent during the lease term

Building and other tenant

03 improvements revert to A&B upon expiration or tenant default

2018

Ground lease renewal with auto dealership in Windward Oahu at

43% leasing spread.

Benefits

Ground lease payment is senior to

2019

all other financial obligations

Maui industrial ground lease FMV reset resulted in a

• Costs of ownership are passed to

70% ABR increase.

tenant; minimal landlord ownership

and operating expenses

• No capital expenditure or tenant

2020

improvement costs

Minimal property management

Kaimuki Shopping Center ground lease FMV reset resulted in a

required

29% ABR increase with additional contract steps in years 3 and 7.

• Significant value creation upside at

lease reversion and FMV reset

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 19

CRE

Growth vehicles

INVESTMENTS

VIA 1031 EXCHANGES

CRE GROWTH VIA ACQUISITIONS

Local presence provides access to off-market pipeline:

$1.0B

90%+

Invested

First-look or

since 2013

off-market

acquisitions

Ag land sale proceeds fully reinvested in A&B's preferred asset classes of grocery-anchored, industrial and ground leases; geographically balanced between Oahu and neighbor islands

Near-term strategic focus is on simplification and debt reduction

efforts, with continued growth a constant peripheral goal.

Future target property types

• Anchored & strip retail centers

Sale-leasebacks with

Industrial/flex warehouses

creditworthy businesses

Mixed-use urban with retail

Leased-fee interests

components

Retail/industrial development

opportunities

UPREIT

Structure can provide unique diversification, liquidity and estate benefits to sellers

Grocery-Anchored

Industrial

Ground Lease

Retail Assets

Assets

Assets

Queens' MarketPlace

Kapolei Enterprise Center

Kapolei Business Park West Lot 31

Waipouli Town Center

Opule Street Industrial

Home Depot Iwilei

Partners for Hawai'i

Note: See appendix for a statement on management's use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations.

Ample Opportunity for Future Growth

in Hawai'i

Anchored Retail Asset

Ownership in Hawai'i

22%

78%

A&B

Other

16

Grocery or drugstore

anchored assets

2.2M

Sq. Ft. of GLA

93.1%

Occupancy

62%

NOI in Q2 2020

Of Total Improved Property

Industrial Asset

Ownership in Hawai'i

2%

98%

A&B

Other

10

Industrial assets

1.2M

Sq. Ft. of GLA

97.6%

Occupancy

24%

NOI in Q2 2020

Of Total Improved Property

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 21

Redevelopment and

Repositioning of

Existing Assets and

Ground Leases

Rendering

Rendering

AIKAHI PARK SHOPPING CENTER

  • Redevelopment efforts continue at 98,000-sq. ft. center in Kailua with demolition work completed
  • Late-2021expected completion on track even with modest COVID-19-related timing impacts
  • Repositioning of 8,000-sq. ft. vacant theater space, re-tenanting main pad with Starbucks and renewal/remodel of anchor Safeway store
  • Refresh will create community space with exciting mix of dining, shopping and service options
  • Will improve shopping experience and attract new tenants

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 22

Ground-up

Development

of Commercial

Assets

HOʻOKELE SHOPPING CENTER

  • Completed phase one development of 69,100-sq. ft. center
  • Safeway grocery store, gas station, and convenience store anchor well-located property
  • Strong phase one leasing activity continues
  • Anticipated to generate stabilized yield of approximately 8%

OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH EXISTING LAND ENTITLEMENT PIPELINE

Pipeline of commercial zoned lands at different stages of entitlements provides an advantage over other developers:

  • Kailua Town
  • Wailea Business, Parcels I & II
  • Kahului Shopping Center Block
  • ʻEleʻele Commercial
  • Puʻunene Mill
  • Maui Business Park II

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 23

Non-CRE Businesses

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 24

Land Operations

Monetization of

Development-for-Sale

Projects and

Investments

Maui Business Park

Light-Industrial Lots / Kahului, Maui 67 acres remaining

Kukui'ula

Resort Residential / Poipu, Kauai 1,204 units remaining

Other Kukuiʻula Related Investments Resort Residential / Poipu, Kauai 12 units remaining

Non-Core Landholdings

Agricultural and Conservation Land / Kauai and Maui Approximately 26,000 acres

"Remaining" figures as of June 30, 2020.

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 25

Materials & Construction

Focused on Continued Improvement of Operations

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million for the quarter compared to $(0.9) million for Q2 2019
  • Continued successes in new business wins and realized cost reductions
  • Will monetize this business at appropriate time

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 26

Financial Review

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 27

Capitalization

  • Loan maturities for 2020 addressed with no material maturities until September 2022
  • Repaid $50 million of $120 million from Q1 2020 line of credit draw
  • $364 million of total liquidity, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of
    $96 million and $268 million available on committed line of credit

Ample Liquidity

$400

Net Debt to TTM

Consolidated

Total Debt to Total

Total Debt

Adjusted EBITDA

Capitalization

$768.6M

7.1X

47.0%

Fixed-Rate Debt to

Weighted-Average

Weighted-Average

Total Debt

Interest Rate of Debt

Maturity

76.0%

3.69%

4.4 years

Debt Repayment Profile

$ in Millions

$300

$200

$100

$0

$250

27%

$200

$267.9

($M)

20%

$150

11%

Debt

$100

9%

9%

6%

5%

5%

6%

$96.2

$50

2%

$-

SOURCES

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Undrawn Revolver

Secured Debt

Unsecured Debt

Revolving Credit Facilities

Total (with %)

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 28

Corporate Responsibility

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 29

Corporate Responsibility

Improving Hawai'i's communities and creating value for stakeholders

Inaugural Report

Inaugural digital-format report now available on the Sustainability portion of website

Framework

Report outlines sustainability efforts, social initiatives to help our employees and communities, and governance principles by which we live

Environmental

  • What matters to A&B: SASB and TCFD
  • Energy efficiency initiatives and sustainable elements of our properties
  • Clean energy production leader

SocialGovernance

Employee engagement,

Knowledgeable and

culture and diversity

diverse Board

Empowering and taking

Business ethics

care of our employees

Shareholder engagement

  • Commitment to our communities

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 30

Supporting

Our Communities

A&B has earmarked $200,000 of its annual $1 million giving budget to support non-profits on the frontline of COVID-19 relief and to provide stability to those most affected by the impacts of this pandemic in key communities, working with trusted non-profits that A&B has partnered with over our many years of providing community support.

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 31

Board of Directors Update

Aligned with commitment to the principles of ESG

Stan Kuriyama

Eric Yeaman

Doug Pasquale

John Leong

Current Chairman

Independent Director

Lead Independent Director

Independent Director

Since 2012

Since 2018

Starting October 1

Will retire on September

Will assume

Highly respected young

30 following 28 years

Chairmanship

leader in Hawai'i

with A&B

Will bring valuable

business perspective

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 32

Closing Remarks

  • COVID-19impacts continue, but A&B's portfolio is balanced and resilient
  • Monetization efforts are progressing, reflecting continued demand for non-core Hawai'i assets and land
  • Operational momentum at Grace Pacific improving; will enhance longer-term options for monetization
  • Advancing efforts to streamline and simplify organization
  • Expanding ESG initiatives and engaging with tenants, employees and communities as "Partners for Hawai'i"

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 33

Appendix

CRE Net Operating Income

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non- GAAP Measures

Dollars in Millions

2Q2020

2Q2019

CRE Operating Profit (Loss)

$8.9

$17.0

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

10.6

9.1

Less: Straight-line lease adjustments

1.3

(1.7)

Less: Favorable/(unfavorable) lease amortization

(0.5)

(0.5)

Less: Termination income

-

-

Plus: Other (income)/expense, net

0.1

(1.6)

Plus: Selling, general, administrative and other expenses

1.8

3.0

NOI

$22.2

$25.3

Less: NOI from acquisitions, dispositions and other adjustments

(3.3)

(2.6)

Same-Store NOI

$18.9

$22.7

Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 35

Funds From Operations (FFO) and Core FFO

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to A&B Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO Dollars in Millions

Three Months

Three Months

Ended June 30, 2020

Ended June 30, 2019

Net Income Available to A&B Common Shareholders

$(4.7)

$(0.8)

Depreciation and amortization of commercial real estate properties

10.6

9.1

Gain on the sale of commercial real estate properties

-

-

FFO

$5.9

$8.3

Exclude items not related to core business:

Land Operations Operating Profit

(4.7)

(0.5)

Materials & Construction Operating Loss

7.6

4.3

Loss from discontinued operations

0.6

(0.1)

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

-

(0.4)

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

Non-core business interest expense

3.7

4.0

Core FFO

$13.1

$15.6

Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 36

www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO)

Reconciliation of Core FFO starting from Commercial Real Estate operating profit

Dollars in Millions

Three Months

Three Months

Ended June 30, 2020

Ended June 30, 2019

CRE Operating Profit

$8.9

$17.0

Depreciation and amortization of commercial real estate properties

10.6

9.1

Corporate and other expense

(2.3)

(6.4)

Core business interest expense

(4.1)

(4.1)

Core FFO

$13.1

$15.6

Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 37

www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

Reconciliation of consolidated net income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

Dollars in Millions

Three Months

Three Months

Trailing 12 Months

Ended June 30, 2020

Ended June 30, 2019

Ended June 30, 2020

Net Income (Loss)

$(4.7)

$(1.2)

$(45.0)

Depreciation and amortization

13.8

12.5

54.5

Interest expense

7.8

8.1

31.5

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

(0.9)

Consolidated EBITDA

$16.9

$19.4

$40.1

Asset impairments related to the M&C segment

5.6

-

55.3

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$22.5

$19.4

$95.4

Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 38

Land Operations EBITDA

Reconciliation of segment operating profit to EBITDA

Dollars in Millions

Three Months

Three Months

Trailing 12 Months

Ended June 30, 2020

Ended June 30, 2019

Ended June 30, 2020

Operating Profit (Loss)

$4.7

$0.5

$17.4

Depreciation and amortization

0.4

0.4

1.6

Land Operations EBITDA

$5.1

$0.9

$19.0

Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 39

M&C Adjusted EBITDA

Reconciliation of segment Operating Profit to EBITDA and M&C Adjusted EBITDA

Dollars in Millions

Three Months

Three Months

Trailing 12 Months

Ended June 30, 2020

Ended June 30, 2019

Ended June 30, 2020

Operating Profit (Loss)1

$(7.6)

$(4.3)

$(71.8)

Depreciation and amortization

2.6

3.0

11.0

M&C EBITDA

$(5.0)

$(1.3)

$(60.8)

Asset impairments related to the M&C segment

5.6

-

55.3

Loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest

-

0.4

1.9

M&C Adjusted EBITDA

$0.6

$(0.9)

$(3.6)

1The Company's GPRM Prestress ("GPRM") operating unit was a 51% owned consolidated subsidiary through its disposal at the end of Q2 2020 and GLP Asphalt is a 70% owned consolidated joint venture.

Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Partners for Hawai'i

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 40

Disclaimer

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 10:24:08 UTC
