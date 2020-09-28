Alexander & Baldwin : at the Sidoti Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference
0
09/28/2020 | 06:25am EDT
Alexander & Baldwin
September 2020
Investor Presentation
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, growth opportunities and competitive positions, as well as the rapidly changing challenges with, and the Company's plans and responses to, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and related economic disruptions. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, prevailing market conditions and other factors related to the Company's REIT status and the Company's business, risks associated with COVID-19 and its impacts on the Company's businesses, results of operations, liquidity and financial condition, the evaluation of alternatives by the Company related to its materials and construction business and by the Company's joint venture related to the development of Kukui'ula, generally discussed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. The information in this presentation should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. We do not undertake any obligation to update the Company's forward-looking statements.
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 2
Statement On Use Of Non-GAAP
Financial Measures
The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating operating performance because management believes that they provide additional insight into the Company's and segments' core operating results, and/or the underlying business trends affecting performance on a consistent and comparable basis from period to period. These measures generally are provided to investors as an additional means of evaluating the performance of ongoing core operations.
The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The Company's methods of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from methods employed by other companies and thus may not be comparable to such other companies.
Required reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth in the following slides. Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 3
Alexander & Baldwin
Partners for Hawai'i
Hawai'i Sharpshooter
Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company with 150-year history of successfully operating in this unique market
Deep market knowledge resulting in acquisition advantages (off-market or first look opportunities)
Strong relationships with all stakeholders in the communities operated in, with a proactive approach when dealing with valued tenants and addressing community feedback
Needs-Based Retail Portfolio
Largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in high-performing yet high barrier to entry Hawai'i market
High-Quality and Diverse Portfolio with Internal Capital Sources for Growth
Strategically located portfolio of retail, industrial and ground lease assets with attractive future growth opportunities able to be sourced by the monetization of non-core assets
Nearing End of Strategic Transformation
Focus on end goal and ongoing simplification process should allow Company to unlock significant near-term value for all stakeholders
Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Commitment
Solid reputation with a long history of valuing ESG matters, which has been highlighted in inaugural digital-format Corporate Responsibility Report
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 4
Alexander & Baldwin
Business overview
Number of Properties
86+
Retail ("Needs-Based")
22
Industrial
10
Ground Lease
50+
Office
4
Total GLA (Sq. Ft.)
3.9 M
Retail
2.5M
Industrial
1.2M
Office
0.1M
Ground Leases
154 acres
Portfolio Occupancy %
94.6%
Total Portfolio Rent Spread
4.9%
Average quarterly rent spread for trailing four quarters
7.0%
Annualized Base Rent (ABR) Per Sq. Ft.
$27.18
Retail
$33.48
Industrial
$14.84
Office
$32.49
% of Retail ABR from Grocery-Anchored Properties
87%
Equity Market Cap
$0.9B
Net Debt to TTM Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
7.1x
Total Liquidity
$364.1M
*As of June 30, 2020
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 5
Q2 2020 Highlights
CORE FFO
NOI
LEASING
PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION BALANCE SHEET COVID-19 UPDATE1
LAND OPERATIONS UPDATE
MATERIALS & CONSTRUCTION UPDATE
BOARD
ESG
Core FFO per diluted share for Q2 2020 of $0.18.
Negatively impacted by charges related to collectability of tenant receivables as a result of COVID-19.
SS NOI 16.8% lower for Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019.
Steady volume with 42 leases in Q2 2020 (compared to 43 in Q1 2020) totaling approximately 177,000 sq. ft., with 4.9% leasing spread.
Breakout of portfolio by ABR; Retail "needs-based" 66%, industrial 16%, ground leases 15% and office 3%.
Loan maturities for 2020 addressed, with no material maturities until September 2022.
Collected 75% of Q2 billings, 85% of July billings, 78% of August billings and 68% of September billings.
Monetization during Q2 included 1.4 acres at Maui Business Park, 7 units at Kukui'ula joint venture projects and a 10-acrenon-core land sale on Maui.
Modestly positive adjusted EBITDA for both Q2 and YTD. Completed sale of a Grace subsidiary for $5M. Operational momentum and continued new business wins provide optimism, though remain committed to monetization at appropriate time.
New Independent Board Chairman and additional Director identified. Changes align with commitment to ESG.
Published inaugural digital-format Corporate Responsibility Report which highlights our efforts.
1: Rent receipts data as of September 22, 2020, presented by month/quarter of billing.
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 6
Alexander & Baldwin
Asset base overview
Since 2012, A&B began simplification efforts to transform from a diversified
conglomerate into a focused Hawai'i REIT. Hawai'i NOI has steadily increased
to highlight such progress.
Hawai'i NOI
Nearly
Identified Asset Value
Fourfold
At June 30, 2020
Hawai'i NOI
120
Increase
Since 2012
Land Ops.
72%
$268.1M
100
$2.1B
Materials &
80
CRE-Identified
Construction
Millionsin
$218.1M
60
$105.9M
Assets Value
CRE
Book Value
Other
$1,515.5M
$104.5M
22
10
$
40
Retail
Industrial
CRE
20
Properties
Properties
$1,530.1M
$26.7M
4
50+
0
2012
TTM
Office
Ground Leases on
Properties
154 Acres
28%
Non-CRE
Assets Value
Land Operations
26,800-acreland portfolio
Development-for-saleportfolio
Materials & Construction businesses
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX
7
Commercial Real Estate
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 8
Commercial Real Estate
Portfolio overview
NOI (TTM) by Asset Class
Office
4%
Ground Lease
15%
Industrial
Retail
"Needs-Based"
17%
64%
No. of
GLA
NOI (TTM in
Occupancy
ABR PSF
Segment
(SF unless
At
Assets
mils)
At 6/30/20
indicated)
6/30/20
Retail "Needs-Based"
22
2.5M
$67.9
93.1%
$33.48
Industrial
10
1.2M
$17.8
97.6%
$14.84
Ground Lease
50+
154 acres
$16.3
N/A
N/A
Office
4
0.1M
$3.9
93.7%
$32.49
Total Portfolio
86+
3.9M+
$105.9
94.6%
$27.18
$105.9M
Total NOI (TTM)
Island
Hawai'i GDP1
Q2 2020 NOI
Oahu
74%
74%
Maui
11%
15%
Other
15%
11%
Partners for Hawai'i
1: Most recent source data from State of Hawai'i DBEDT.
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX
9
Update on
COVID-19 in Hawai'i
All properties remain open
Strong control early, including days in May and June with zero cases statewide
Uncharacteristic surge primarily in August is now on steady decline, however even with brief surge:
Lowest mortality rate in country
3rd lowest cases per million of population
March 12
March 25
May - June
July 13
August 25
A&B proactively
Mandatory stay-at-home
implemented business
order imposed, closing all
continuity plans, with
non-essential businesses and
employees working
implementing physical
remotely.
distancing measures.
Allowed reopening of retailers and shopping malls (May 15), dine-in restaurants (June 5), interisland travel without quarantine (June 16) and indoor attractions (June 19).
Planned date for reopening
Two-weekstay-at-home
Hawai'i to travelers without
order issued for Oahu,
the state's mandatory
closing all non-essential
14-day quarantine pushed
businesses.
back to October 1.
[Tiered reopening set to
[Now set for October 15.]
begin on September 24.]
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 10
Our Actions
Swift and strategic measures
Business Continuity: Executed work-from-home plan on March 12, which enabled A&B to remain fully operational while workforce worked from home
Communication: Developed surveys, web-postings, flyers and other measures to ensure tenants were kept informed
Operations: Instituted safety measures and BOPIS measures to ensure all A&B properties remained open
Tenant Assistance:
Assisted impacted tenants with additional marketing and operational support, and provided tenants with guidance in accessing government relief resources
Proactively provided deferrals to highest-risk tenants and addressed rent relief requests on a case-by-case basis to protect long-term health and cash flows of tenants
Cost Control: Implemented expense and capital spending reductions to partially offset cash flow impact; suspended dividend until greater visibility on REIT taxable income
Community Support: Increased ESG-related efforts to help greater community, including $200K in COVID-19 impact donations
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 11
Supporting Our Tenants
Playing the Long Game
Deferrals1
Senior executives meet daily to discuss tenants
Strategic Approach:
Case-by-caserisk review of all tenants
Proactive approach toward those most-impacted
Leveraging technology, marketing and other resources to assist during these times
186
$4.3M
2.7
100%
Deferrals
Deferrals
Avg. Term (Months)
Paid back by 2021
Other Modifications1
63 $1.4M
CountValue
Partners for Hawai'i
1: YTD data as of August 31, 2020.
CASE STUDY: Iconic small specialty food & surf clothing tenant with short-term cash flow challenges
40+ years in business at location
Impacted by reduced tourism
Tenant Assistance
2 months abated rent
CAM + % rent until sales return to 85% or 12/21
Landlord Benefit
Survival and retention of bell cow tenant
10-yearlease extension
•
33% increase in contract rent
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 12
Re-tenantingwould cost over $100K
Portfolio Composition
ABR exposure by category as of Q2 2020
A&B's portfolio is strategically diversified with
low exposure to non-essential retail.
Portfolio Composition
ABR Exposure by Category
% of ABR
Ground/Industrial/Office
Essential Retail
Non- Essential Retail
Non-Essential
16%
14%
Retail
Essential
21%
12%
10%
Retail/Restaurants
47%
Ground Leases,
8%
Industrial and Office
6%
32%
4%
2%
0%
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 13
High-Quality Tenants
Top Ten Tenants
Tenant1
# of Leases
ABR
Current2
Category
Albertsons Companies
7
$6,920
Paying
Grocery -
(including Safeway)
National
Sam's Club
1
$3,308
Paying
Warehouse -
National
CVS Corporation
6
$2,752
Paying
Drugstore -
(including Longs Drugs)
National
Foodland Supermarket &
10
$2,662
Paying
Grocery -
related companies
Local
Ross Dress for Less
2
$1,992
Paying
Discount -
National
Coleman World Group
2
$1,834
Paying
Moving -
National
Materials &
GP/RM Prestress, LLC3
1
$1,584
Paying
Construction -
Local
24 Hour Fitness
1
$1,513
Paying
Fitness -
National
Ulta Salon, Cosmetics &
3
$1,508
Paying
Beauty -
Fragrance, Inc.
National
Petco Animal Supplies
3
$1,316
Paying
Pet - National
Stores
Total
36
$25,389
Excludes ground leases, primarily from the Materials & Construction segment.
Current status as of September 22, 2020.
The leased premises in the GP/RM Prestress, LLC lease is Yard space and therefore not included in GLA.
Partners for Hawai'i
Low Exposure to Green Street "National Watchlist" Tenants
Strip Center REITs - Watchlist & Bankruptcy Tenants
(Estimated % of Pro-Rata Rent)
9%
8%
7%
6%
5%
4%
3%
2%
1%
0%
SITC RPAI KIM UE BRX
AKR WRI FRT ROIC REG ALEX
BK Tenants
Watchlist Tenants
Source: Green Street Advisors Strip Center Sector Report, August 2020.
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 14
Collections
Steady collections generally in-line with peer REITs.
Portfolio Collections Trend
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
April
May
June
July
August
September
Paid
Deferral Agreements
Reserved/Unresolved
Paid by 22nd of Each Month
Rent receipts data as of September 22, 2020, presented by month of billing. Paid by 22nd of each month represents total payments made by the 22nd day of each calendar month.
Collections by Tenant Category1
Asset Class/
% Q2 2020
% July
% August
% September
Tenant Type
Rent Rec.
Rent Rec.
Rent Rec.
Rent Rec.
Retail2
71%
80%
74%
66%
Grocer
85%
89%
84%
88%
Restaurant
46%
54%
34%
38%
Service
69%
79%
78%
65%
QSR
66%
78%
72%
63%
Hard Goods
73%
97%
95%
88%
Apparel/Soft Goods
55%
60%
54%
20%
Industrial
83%
88%
86%
70%
Ground Leases
92%
95%
93%
76%
Office
99%
98%
97%
100%
Total
75%
85%
78%
68%
Rent receipts data as of September 22, 2020, presented by month/quarter of billing.
Retail tenant breakout excludes certain smaller categories such as pharmacy, medical and financial.
Total Collections
75%
Collected
for Q2
Uncollected
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX
15
Bad Debt Reserve
Q2 2020
$6.6 million in "cash" reserve in the second quarter
Resort retail was responsible for 1/3 of total reserve, despite being less than 10% of portfolio
Industrial
Office
Ground Leases
1%
2%
5%
Resort
Ground Leases
Retail
Resort Retail
8%
15%
34%
Office
4%
Q2 Bad Debt
Retail
Industrial Q2 ABR - Portfolio
Non-
Reserve
Resort
16%
57%
Retail Non-
Resort
58%
Partners for Hawai'i
CRE Revenue Components and Reconciliation
$ in Millions
Q2 2020
YTD
Billings Collected
$31.4M
$74.6M
Billings Uncollected
11.2
13.2
Total CRE Billings
42.6
87.8
Backout Intercompany Billings1
(1.2)
(3.4)
Straight-line Adjustments
(1.3)
(0.5)
Favorable/Unfavorable Lease
0.5
0.7
Intangible Adjustments
Revenue Charges Against
(6.6)
(7.2)
Uncollectable Billed Receivables
Total CRE Revenues
$34.0M
$77.4M
Includes intercompany billings to other A&B-owned entities that run through the AR subledger but are eliminated in consolidation to arrive at CRE revenue reported.
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX
16
Hawai'i
CRE
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 17
Hawai'i Market
High-performing market with substantial barrier to entry
Low Strip Retail Square Footage Per Capita
Detroit
48
Kansas City
36
Louisville
36
Memphis
34
Atlanta
27
33
Richmond
Salt Lake City
26
Houston
25
Fort Lauderdale
25
Charlotte
24
Las Vegas
23
Gateway
Raliegh-Durham
23
Dallas/Fort Worth
22
Primary
Chicago
22
Palm Beach
22
Orange County
21
Secondary
Phoenix
21
Cleveland
21
D.C. Metro
20
New Jersey (Central)
18
San Diego
18
St. Louis
17
Honolulu
17
Long Island
15
Oakland-East Bay
14
Philadelphia
14
Los Angeles
14
Seattle
13
Pittsburgh
12
San Francisco
8
New York 3
Source: Green Street Advisors and Company disclosures; comparative data set represents strip retail and industrial REITs under Green Street coverage.
Partners for Hawai'i
Lengthy & Complex
Entitlement Process
3-5
County General
Plan Inclusion
Years
3-5
State Land Use Urban
Years
Designation
3-5
County Urban
Years
Zoning
9 to 15 years
Fundamentals Drive
Performance
$33.48
vs
$21.48
A&B Q2 2020
Q2 2020 Peer*
Retail ABR PSF
Average
Retail ABR PSF
$14.84
vs
$6.58
A&B Q2 2020
Q2 2020 Peer*
Industrial ABR PSF
Average
Industrial ABR PSF
$806
A&B Full-year 2019
Average Grocer Sales
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 18
Ground Leases
Secure, with upside
01
Tenant leases land and operates/
leases building for lease term
2016
Redevelopment of Macy's box into multi-tenant property (Lau Hala Shops) increased cash NOI to $2.5M from $0.2M with investment of $22.6M.
A&B collects ground rent, including
02 FMV and contractual escalations and/or percentage rent during the lease term
Building and other tenant
03 improvements revert to A&B upon expiration or tenant default
2018
Ground lease renewal with auto dealership in Windward Oahu at
43% leasing spread.
Benefits
•
Ground lease payment is senior to
2019
all other financial obligations
Maui industrial ground lease FMV reset resulted in a
• Costs of ownership are passed to
70% ABR increase.
tenant; minimal landlord ownership
and operating expenses
• No capital expenditure or tenant
2020
improvement costs
•
Minimal property management
Kaimuki Shopping Center ground lease FMV reset resulted in a
required
29% ABR increase with additional contract steps in years 3 and 7.
• Significant value creation upside at
lease reversion and FMV reset
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 19
CRE
Growth vehicles
INVESTMENTS
VIA 1031 EXCHANGES
CRE GROWTH VIA ACQUISITIONS
Local presence provides access to off-market pipeline:
$1.0B
90%+
Invested
First-look or
since 2013
off-market
acquisitions
Ag land sale proceeds fully reinvested in A&B's preferred asset classes of grocery-anchored, industrial and ground leases; geographically balanced between Oahu and neighbor islands
Near-term strategic focus is on simplification and debt reduction
efforts, with continued growth a constant peripheral goal.
Future target property types
• Anchored & strip retail centers
•
Sale-leasebacks with
•
Industrial/flex warehouses
creditworthy businesses
•
Mixed-use urban with retail
•
Leased-fee interests
components
•
Retail/industrial development
opportunities
UPREIT
Structure can provide unique diversification, liquidity and estate benefits to sellers
Grocery-Anchored
Industrial
Ground Lease
Retail Assets
Assets
Assets
Queens' MarketPlace
Kapolei Enterprise Center
Kapolei Business Park West Lot 31
Waipouli Town Center
Opule Street Industrial
Home Depot Iwilei
Partners for Hawai'i
Note: See appendix for a statement on management's use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations.
Ample Opportunity for Future Growth
in Hawai'i
Anchored Retail Asset
Ownership in Hawai'i
22%
78%
A&B
Other
16
Grocery or drugstore
anchored assets
2.2M
Sq. Ft. of GLA
93.1%
Occupancy
62%
NOI in Q2 2020
Of Total Improved Property
Industrial Asset
Ownership in Hawai'i
2%
98%
A&B
Other
10
Industrial assets
1.2M
Sq. Ft. of GLA
97.6%
Occupancy
24%
NOI in Q2 2020
Of Total Improved Property
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 21
Redevelopment and
Repositioning of
Existing Assets and
Ground Leases
Rendering
Rendering
AIKAHI PARK SHOPPING CENTER
Redevelopment efforts continue at 98,000-sq. ft. center in Kailua with demolition work completed
Late-2021expected completion on track even with modest COVID-19-related timing impacts
Repositioning of 8,000-sq. ft. vacant theater space, re-tenanting main pad with Starbucks and renewal/remodel of anchor Safeway store
Refresh will create community space with exciting mix of dining, shopping and service options
Will improve shopping experience and attract new tenants
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 22
Ground-up
Development
of Commercial
Assets
HOʻOKELE SHOPPING CENTER
Completed phase one development of 69,100-sq. ft. center
Safeway grocery store, gas station, and convenience store anchor well-located property
Strong phase one leasing activity continues
Anticipated to generate stabilized yield of approximately 8%
OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH EXISTING LAND ENTITLEMENT PIPELINE
Pipeline of commercial zoned lands at different stages of entitlements provides an advantage over other developers:
Resort Residential / Poipu, Kauai 1,204 units remaining
Other Kukuiʻula Related Investments Resort Residential / Poipu, Kauai 12 units remaining
Non-Core Landholdings
Agricultural and Conservation Land / Kauai and Maui Approximately 26,000 acres
"Remaining" figures as of June 30, 2020.
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 25
Materials & Construction
Focused on Continued Improvement of Operations
Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million for the quarter compared to $(0.9) million for Q2 2019
Continued successes in new business wins and realized cost reductions
Will monetize this business at appropriate time
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 26
Financial Review
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 27
Capitalization
Loan maturities for 2020 addressed with no material maturities until September 2022
Repaid $50 million of $120 million from Q1 2020 line of credit draw
$364 million of total liquidity, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of
$96 million and $268 million available on committed line of credit
Ample Liquidity
$400
Net Debt to TTM
Consolidated
Total Debt to Total
Total Debt
Adjusted EBITDA
Capitalization
$768.6M
7.1X
47.0%
Fixed-Rate Debt to
Weighted-Average
Weighted-Average
Total Debt
Interest Rate of Debt
Maturity
76.0%
3.69%
4.4 years
Debt Repayment Profile
$ in Millions
$300
$200
$100
$0
$250
27%
$200
$267.9
($M)
20%
$150
11%
Debt
$100
9%
9%
6%
5%
5%
6%
$96.2
$50
2%
$-
SOURCES
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Undrawn Revolver
Secured Debt
Unsecured Debt
Revolving Credit Facilities
Total (with %)
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 28
Corporate Responsibility
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 29
Corporate Responsibility
Improving Hawai'i's communities and creating value for stakeholders
Inaugural Report
Inaugural digital-format report now available on the Sustainability portion of website
Framework
Report outlines sustainability efforts, social initiatives to help our employees and communities, and governance principles by which we live
Environmental
What matters to A&B: SASB and TCFD
Energy efficiency initiatives and sustainable elements of our properties
Clean energy production leader
SocialGovernance
•
Employee engagement,
•
Knowledgeable and
culture and diversity
diverse Board
•
Empowering and taking
•
Business ethics
care of our employees
•
Shareholder engagement
Commitment to our communities
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 30
Supporting
Our Communities
A&B has earmarked $200,000 of its annual $1 million giving budget to support non-profits on the frontline of COVID-19 relief and to provide stability to those most affected by the impacts of this pandemic in key communities, working with trusted non-profits that A&B has partnered with over our many years of providing community support.
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 31
Board of Directors Update
Aligned with commitment to the principles of ESG
Stan Kuriyama
Eric Yeaman
Doug Pasquale
John Leong
Current Chairman
Independent Director
Lead Independent Director
Independent Director
Since 2012
Since 2018
Starting October 1
Will retire on September
Will assume
Highly respected young
30 following 28 years
Chairmanship
leader in Hawai'i
with A&B
Will bring valuable
business perspective
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 32
Closing Remarks
COVID-19impacts continue, but A&B's portfolio is balanced and resilient
Monetization efforts are progressing, reflecting continued demand for non-core Hawai'i assets and land
Operational momentum at Grace Pacific improving; will enhance longer-term options for monetization
Advancing efforts to streamline and simplify organization
Expanding ESG initiatives and engaging with tenants, employees and communities as "Partners for Hawai'i"
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 33
Appendix
CRE Net Operating Income
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non- GAAP Measures
Dollars in Millions
2Q2020
2Q2019
CRE Operating Profit (Loss)
$8.9
$17.0
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
10.6
9.1
Less: Straight-line lease adjustments
1.3
(1.7)
Less: Favorable/(unfavorable) lease amortization
(0.5)
(0.5)
Less: Termination income
-
-
Plus: Other (income)/expense, net
0.1
(1.6)
Plus: Selling, general, administrative and other expenses
1.8
3.0
NOI
$22.2
$25.3
Less: NOI from acquisitions, dispositions and other adjustments
(3.3)
(2.6)
Same-Store NOI
$18.9
$22.7
Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 35
Funds From Operations (FFO) and Core FFO
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to A&B Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO Dollars in Millions
Three Months
Three Months
Ended June 30, 2020
Ended June 30, 2019
Net Income Available to A&B Common Shareholders
$(4.7)
$(0.8)
Depreciation and amortization of commercial real estate properties
10.6
9.1
Gain on the sale of commercial real estate properties
-
-
FFO
$5.9
$8.3
Exclude items not related to core business:
Land Operations Operating Profit
(4.7)
(0.5)
Materials & Construction Operating Loss
7.6
4.3
Loss from discontinued operations
0.6
(0.1)
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
(0.4)
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
Non-core business interest expense
3.7
4.0
Core FFO
$13.1
$15.6
Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 36
www.alexanderbaldwin.com.
Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO)
Reconciliation of Core FFO starting from Commercial Real Estate operating profit
Dollars in Millions
Three Months
Three Months
Ended June 30, 2020
Ended June 30, 2019
CRE Operating Profit
$8.9
$17.0
Depreciation and amortization of commercial real estate properties
10.6
9.1
Corporate and other expense
(2.3)
(6.4)
Core business interest expense
(4.1)
(4.1)
Core FFO
$13.1
$15.6
Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 37
www.alexanderbaldwin.com.
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
Reconciliation of consolidated net income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
Dollars in Millions
Three Months
Three Months
Trailing 12 Months
Ended June 30, 2020
Ended June 30, 2019
Ended June 30, 2020
Net Income (Loss)
$(4.7)
$(1.2)
$(45.0)
Depreciation and amortization
13.8
12.5
54.5
Interest expense
7.8
8.1
31.5
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
(0.9)
Consolidated EBITDA
$16.9
$19.4
$40.1
Asset impairments related to the M&C segment
5.6
-
55.3
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$22.5
$19.4
$95.4
Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 38
Land Operations EBITDA
Reconciliation of segment operating profit to EBITDA
Dollars in Millions
Three Months
Three Months
Trailing 12 Months
Ended June 30, 2020
Ended June 30, 2019
Ended June 30, 2020
Operating Profit (Loss)
$4.7
$0.5
$17.4
Depreciation and amortization
0.4
0.4
1.6
Land Operations EBITDA
$5.1
$0.9
$19.0
Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.
Partners for Hawai'i
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX 39
M&C Adjusted EBITDA
Reconciliation of segment Operating Profit to EBITDA and M&C Adjusted EBITDA
Dollars in Millions
Three Months
Three Months
Trailing 12 Months
Ended June 30, 2020
Ended June 30, 2019
Ended June 30, 2020
Operating Profit (Loss)1
$(7.6)
$(4.3)
$(71.8)
Depreciation and amortization
2.6
3.0
11.0
M&C EBITDA
$(5.0)
$(1.3)
$(60.8)
Asset impairments related to the M&C segment
5.6
-
55.3
Loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
0.4
1.9
M&C Adjusted EBITDA
$0.6
$(0.9)
$(3.6)
1The Company's GPRM Prestress ("GPRM") operating unit was a 51% owned consolidated subsidiary through its disposal at the end of Q2 2020 and GLP Asphalt is a 70% owned consolidated joint venture.
Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.
Alexander & Baldwin Inc. published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 10:24:08 UTC