Alexander & Baldwin : at the Virtual BMO Capital Markets 2020 Real Assets Presentation

Alexander & Baldwin
September 2020 Investor Presentation
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, growth opportunities and competitive positions, as well as the rapidly changing challenges with, and the Company's plans and responses to, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and related economic disruptions. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, prevailing market conditions and other factors related to the Company's REIT status and the Company's business, risks associated with COVID-19 and its impacts on the Company's businesses, results of operations, liquidity and financial condition, the evaluation of alternatives by the Company related to its materials and construction business and by the Company's joint venture related to the development of Kukui'ula, generally discussed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. The information in this presentation should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. We do not undertake any obligation to update the Company's forward-looking statements.
Statement On Use Of Non-GAAP
Financial Measures
The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating operating performance because management believes that they provide additional insight into the Company's and segments' core operating results, and/or the underlying business trends affecting performance on a consistent and comparable basis from period to period. These measures generally are provided to investors as an additional means of evaluating the performance of ongoing core operations.
The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The Company's methods of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from methods employed by other companies and thus may not be comparable to such other companies.
Required reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth in the following slides. Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available atwww.alexanderbaldwin.com.
Alexander & Baldwin
Partners for Hawai'i
Hawai'i Sharpshooter
Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company with 150-year history of successfully operating in this unique market
• Deep market knowledge resulting in acquisition advantages (off-market or first look opportunities)
• Strong relationships with all stakeholders in the communities operated in, with a proactive approach when dealing with valued tenants and addressing community feedback
Needs-Based Retail Portfolio
Largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in high-performing yet high barrier to entry Hawai'i market
High-Quality and Diverse Portfolio with Internal Capital Sources for Growth
Strategically located portfolio of retail, industrial and ground lease assets with attractive future growth opportunities able to be sourced by the monetization of non-core assets
Nearing End of Strategic Transformation
Focus on end goal and ongoing simplification process should allow Company to unlock significant near-term value for all stakeholders
Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Commitment
Solid reputation with a long history of valuing ESG matters, which has been highlighted in inaugural digital-format Corporate Responsibility Report
Number of Properties
86+
Retail ("Needs-Based") 22
Industrial 10
Ground Lease 50+
Alexander & Baldwin
Business overview
Office 4
Total GLA (Sq. Ft.)
3.9 M
Retail 2.5M
Industrial 1.2M
Office 0.1MGround Leases
154 acres
Portfolio Occupancy % 94.6%
Total Portfolio Rent Spread 4.9%
Average quarterly rent spread for trailing four quarters 7.0%
Annualized Base Rent (ABR) Per Sq. Ft. $27.18
Retail $33.48
Industrial $14.84
Office $32.49
% of Retail ABR from Grocery-Anchored Properties 87%
Equity Market Cap $0.9B
Net Debt to TTM Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 7.1xTotal Liquidity
*As of June 30, 2020
$364.1M
Q2 2020 Highlights
CORE FFO
Core FFO per diluted share for Q2 2020 of $0.18.
Negatively impacted by charges related to collectability of tenant receivables as a result of COVID-19.
SS NOI
SS NOI 16.8% lower for Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019.
LEASING
Steady volume with 42 leases in Q2 2020 (compared to 43 in Q1 2020) totaling approximately 177,000 sq. ft., with 4.9% leasing spread.
PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
Breakout of portfolio by ABR; Retail "needs-based" 66%, industrial 16%, ground leases 15% and office 3%.
BALANCE SHEET
Loan maturities for 2020 addressed, with no material maturities until September 2022.
COVID-19 UPDATE1
Collected 74% of Q2 billings. Collected 83% of July billings. Collected 74% of August billings.
LAND OPERATIONS UPDATE
MATERIALS & CONSTRUCTION UPDATE
Monetization during Q2 included 1.4 acres at Maui Business Park, 7 units at Kukui'ula joint venture projects and a 10-acre non-core land sale on Maui.
Modestly positive adjusted EBITDA for both Q2 and YTD. Completed sale of a Grace subsidiary for $5M. Operational momentum and continued new business wins provide optimism, though remain committed to monetization at appropriate time.
BOARD
New Independent Board Chairman and additional Director identified. Changes align with commitment to ESG.
ESG
Published inaugural digital-format Corporate Responsibility Report which highlights our efforts.
1: Rent receipts data as of August 31, 2020, presented by month/quarter of billing.
Alexander & Baldwin
Asset base overview
Since 2012, A&B began simplification efforts to transform from a diversified conglomerate into a focused Hawai'i REIT. Hawai'i NOI has steadily increased to highlight such progress.
120
100
80
$inMillions
60
40
20
0
Identified Asset Value
At June 30, 2020
28%
Non-CRE Assets Value
• Land Operations
• 26,800-acre land portfolio
-
• Development-for-sale portfolio
2012
TTM
• Materials & Construction businesses
Partners for Hawai'i
Commercial Real
Estate
Commercial Real Estate
Portfolio overview
NOI (TTM) by Asset Class
Segment
No. of Assets
GLA (SF unless indicated)
NOI (TTM in mils)
Occupancy At 6/30/20
ABR PSF
|
Retail "Needs-Based"
|
22
|
2.5M
|
$67.9
|
93.1%
|
$33.48
|
Industrial
|
10
|
1.2M
|
$17.8
|
97.6%
|
$14.84
|
Ground Lease
|
50+
|
154 acres
|
$16.3
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Office
|
4
|
0.1M
|
$3.9
|
93.7%
|
$32.49
|
Total Portfolio
|
86+
|
3.9M+
|
$105.9
|
94.6%
|
$27.18
|
|
|
|
Oahu
|
74%
|
74%
|
Maui
|
11%
|
15%
|
Other
|
15%
|
11%
$105.9M
Total NOI (TTM)
1: Most recent source data from State of Hawai'i DBEDT.
Update on COVID-19 in Hawai'i
• All properties remain open
• Strong control early, including days in May and June with zero cases statewide
• Currently experiencing uncharacteristic surge, however: − Lowest mortality rate in country − 3rd lowest cases per million of population
March 12
March 25
May - June
July 13
August 25
A&B proactively implemented business continuity plans, with employees working remotely.
Mandatory stay-at-home order imposed, closing all non-essential businesses and implementing physical distancing measures.
Allowed reopening of retailers and shopping malls (May 15), dine-in restaurants (June 5), interisland travel without quarantine (June 16) and indoor attractions (June 19).
Planned date for reopening Hawai'i to travelers without the state's mandatory 14-day quarantine pushed back to October 1.
Two-week stay-at-home order issued for Oahu, closing all non-essential businesses.
Our Actions
Swift and strategic measures
Business Continuity: Executed work-from-home plan on March 12, which enabled A&B to remain fully operational while workforce worked from home
Communication: Developed surveys, web-postings, flyers and other measures to ensure tenants were kept informed
Operations: Instituted safety measures and BOPIS measures to ensure all A&B properties remained open
Tenant Assistance:
• Assisted impacted tenants with additional marketing and operational support, and provided tenants with guidance in accessing government relief resources
• Proactively provided deferrals to highest-risk tenants and addressed rent relief requests on a case-by-case basis to protect long-term health and cash flows of tenants
Cost Control: Implemented expense and capital spending reductions to partially offset cash flow impact; suspended dividend until greater visibility on REIT taxable income
Community Support: Increased ESG-related efforts to help greater community, including $200K in COVID-19 impact donations
Supporting Our Tenants
Playing the Long Game
Deferrals1
Other Modifications1
63
$1.4M
Count
Value
1: YTD data as of August 31, 2020.
CASE STUDY: Iconic small specialty food & surf clothing tenant with short-term cash flow challenges
Tenant Assistance
Landlord Benefit
• 33% increase in contract rent
• Re-tenanting would cost over $100K
Portfolio Composition
ABR exposure by category
A&B's portfolio is strategically diversified with low exposure to non-essential retail.
Portfolio Composition
% of ABRABR Exposure by Category
Ground/Industrial/OfficeEssential RetailNon- Essential Retail
16%
14%
12%
10%
8%
6%
4%
2%
0%
Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX
High-Quality Tenants
Top Ten Tenants
|
Tenant1
|
# of Leases
|
ABR
|
Current
|
Category
|
Albertsons Companies (including Safeway)
|
7
|
$6,920
|
Paying
|
Grocery - National
|
Sam's Club
|
1
|
$3,308
|
Paying
|
Warehouse -
National
|
CVS Corporation (including Longs Drugs)
|
6
|
$2,752
|
Paying
|
Drugstore -
National
|
Foodland Supermarket & related companies
|
10
|
$2,662
|
Paying
|
Grocery -
Local
|
Ross Dress for Less
|
2
|
$1,992
|
Paying
|
Discount - National
|
Coleman World Group
|
2
|
$1,834
|
Paying
|
Moving - National
|
GP/RM Prestress, LLC2
|
1
|
$1,584
|
Paying
|
Materials & Construction -
Local
|
24 Hour Fitness
|
1
|
$1,513
|
Paying
|
Fitness - National
|
Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc.
|
3
|
$1,508
|
Paying
|
Beauty - National
|
Petco Animal Supplies Stores
|
3
|
$1,316
|
Paying
|
Pet - National
|
Total
|
36
|
$25,389
1: Excludes ground leases, primarily from the Materials & Construction segment.
2: The leased premises in the GP/RM Prestress, LLC lease is Yard space and therefore not included in GLA.
Low Exposure to Green Street "National Watchlist" Tenants
Strip Center REITs - Watchlist & Bankruptcy Tenants
(Estimated % of Pro-Rata Rent)
9%
8%
7%
6%
5%
4%
3%
2%
1%
0%SITC RPAI KIMUEBRXAKRWRI FRT ROIC REG ALEX
BK TenantsWatchlist Tenants
Source: Green Street Advisors Strip Center Sector Report, August 2020.
Collections
Steady collections generally in-line with peer REITs.
Portfolio Collections Trend
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
PaidDeferral AgreementsReserved/Unresolved
April
May
June
July
August Paid by EOM
Rent receipts data as of August 31, 2020, presented by month of billing. EOM represents total payments made by the last day of each calendar month.
Collections by Tenant Category1
|
Asset Class/ Tenant Type
|
% Q2 2020 Rent Rec.
|
% July Rent
Rec.
|
% August Rent Rec.
|
Retail2
|
68%
|
77%
|
70%
|
Grocer
|
83%
|
87%
|
82%
|
Restaurant
|
45%
|
52%
|
27%
|
Service
|
66%
|
78%
|
70%
|
QSR
|
62%
|
73%
|
64%
|
Hard Goods
|
72%
|
97%
|
92%
|
Apparel/Soft Goods
|
50%
|
55%
|
42%
|
Industrial
|
83%
|
87%
|
80%
|
Ground Leases
|
92%
|
95%
|
90%
|
Office
|
99%
|
98%
|
96%
|
Total
|
74%
|
83%
|
74%
1: Rent receipts data as of August 31, 2020, presented by month/quarter of billing.
2: Retail tenant breakout excludes certain smaller categories such as pharmacy, medical and financial.
Total Collections for Q2
CollectedUncollected
Bad Debt Reserve
Q2 2020
CRE Revenue Components and Reconciliation
-
• $6.6 million in "cash" reserve in the second quarter
-
• Resort retail was responsible for 1/3 of total reserve, despite being less than 10% of portfolio
$ in Millions
|
Q2 2020
|
YTD
|
Billings Collected
|
$31.4M
|
$74.6M
|
Billings Uncollected
|
11.2
|
13.2
|
Total CRE Billings
|
42.6
|
87.8
|
Backout Intercompany Billings1
|
(1.2)
|
(3.4)
|
Straight-line Adjustments
|
(1.3)
|
(0.5)
|
Favorable/Unfavorable Lease Intangible Adjustments
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
Revenue Charges Against Uncollectable Billed Receivables
|
(6.6)
|
(7.2)
|
Total CRE Revenues
|
$34.0M
|
$77.4M
1: Includes intercompany billings to other A&B-owned entities that run through the AR subledger but are eliminated in consolidation to arrive at CRE revenue reported.
Hawai'i
CRE
Hawai'i Market
High-performing market with substantial barrier to entry
Low Strip Retail Square Footage Per Capita
Detroit Kansas City
Louisville
Memphis
Atlanta
Richmond Salt Lake City
Houston Fort Lauderdale
Charlotte
Las Vegas Raliegh-Durham Dallas/Fort Worth
Chicago
Palm Beach Orange County
Phoenix
Cleveland D.C. Metro New Jersey (Central)
San Diego
St. Louis
Honolulu Long Island Oakland-East Bay
Gateway
Primary
Secondary
Philadelphia Los Angeles
Seattle
Pittsburgh San Francisco
New York 3
Source: Green Street Advisors and Company disclosures; comparative data set represents strip retail and industrial REITs under Green Street coverage.
Ground Leases
Secure, with upside
01 02
Tenant leases land and operates/ leases building for lease term
A&B collects ground rent, including FMV and contractual escalations and/or percentage rent during the lease term
03
Building and other tenant improvements revert to A&B upon expiration or tenant default
2016
Redevelopment of Macy's box into multi-tenant property (Lau Hala Shops) increased cash NOI to $2.5M from $0.2M with investment of $22.6M.
2018
Ground lease renewal with auto dealership in Windward Oahu at 43% leasing spread.
Benefits
• Ground lease payment is senior to all other financial obligations
2019
• Costs of ownership are passed to tenant; minimal landlord ownership and operating expenses
Maui industrial ground lease FMV reset resulted in a 70% ABR increase.
• No capital expenditure or tenant improvement costs
2020
• Minimal property management required
Kaimuki Shopping Center ground lease FMV reset resulted in a 29% ABR increase with additional contract steps in years 3 and 7.
• Significant value creation upside at lease reversion and FMV reset
Near-term strategic focus is on simplification and debt reduction efforts, with continued growth a constant peripheral goal.
CRE
Growth vehicles
INVESTMENTS
VIA 1031 EXCHANGES
Local presence provides access to off-market pipeline:Future target property types
• Anchored & strip retail centers
• Industrial/flex warehouses
• Mixed-use urban with retail components
UPREIT
Structure can provide unique diversification, liquidity and estate benefits to sellers
CRE GROWTH
VIA ACQUISITIONS
Ag land sale proceeds fully reinvested in A&B's preferred asset classes of grocery-anchored, industrial and ground leases; geographically balanced between Oahu and neighbor islands
Grocery-Anchored
Retail AssetsIndustrial AssetsGround Lease
Assets
Note: See appendix for a statement on management's use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations.
Ample Opportunity for Future Growth in Hawai'i
Redevelopment and Repositioning of Existing Assets and Ground Leases
AIKAHI PARK SHOPPING CENTER
• Redevelopment efforts continue at 98,000-sq. ft. center in Kailua with demolition work completed
• Late-2021 expected completion on track even with modest COVID-19-related timing impacts
• Repositioning of 8,000-sq. ft. vacant theater space, re-tenanting main pad with Starbucks and renewal/remodel of anchor Safeway store
• Refresh will create community space with exciting mix of dining, shopping and service options
• Will improve shopping experience and attract new tenants
HOʻOKELE SHOPPING CENTER
• Completed phase one development of 69,100-sq. ft. center
• Safeway grocery store, gas station, and convenience store anchor well-located property
Ground-up Development of Commercial Assets
• Strong phase one leasing activity continues
• Anticipated to generate stabilized yield of approximately 8%
OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH EXISTING LAND ENTITLEMENT PIPELINE
Pipeline of commercial zoned lands at different stages of entitlements provides an advantage over other developers:
Non-CRE Businesses
Focused on Continued Improvement of Operations
Materials & Construction
• Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million for the quarter compared to $(0.9) million for Q2 2019
• Continued successes in new business wins and realized cost reductions
• Will monetize this business at appropriate time
Financial Review
• Loan maturities for 2020 addressed with no material maturities until September 2022
• Repaid $50 million of $120 million from Q1 2020 line of credit draw
• $364 million of total liquidity, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $96 million and $268 million available on committed line of credit
Ample Liquidity
$inMillions
$400 $300 $200 $100
$0
SOURCES
Cash and Cash EquivalentsUndrawn Revolver
Corporate Responsibility
Corporate Responsibility
Improving Hawai'i's communities and creating value for stakeholders
Inaugural Report
Inaugural digital-format report now available on the Sustainability portion of website
Framework
Report outlines sustainability efforts, social initiatives to help our employees and communities, and governance principles by which we live
Environmental
• What matters to A&B: SASB and TCFD
• Energy efficiency initiatives and sustainable elements of our properties
• Clean energy production leader
Social
Governance
Supporting
Our Communities
A&B has earmarked $200,000 of its annual $1 million giving budget to support non-profits on the frontline of COVID-19 relief and to provide stability to those most affected by the impacts of this pandemic in key communities, working with trusted non-profits that A&B has partnered with over our many years of providing community support.
Board of Directors Update
Aligned with commitment to the principles of ESG
Stan Kuriyama Current Chairman
Will retire on September 30 following 28 years with A&B
Eric Yeaman Independent Director
Since 2012
Will assume Chairmanship
Doug Pasquale Lead Independent Director
Since 2018
John Leong Independent Director Starting October 1
Highly respected young leader in Hawai'i
Will bring valuable business perspective
Closing Remarks
• COVID-19 impacts continue, but A&B's portfolio is balanced and resilient
• Monetization efforts are progressing, reflecting continued demand for non-core Hawai'i assets and land
• Operational momentum at Grace Pacific improving; will enhance longer-term options for monetization
• Advancing efforts to streamline and simplify organization
• Expanding ESG initiatives and engaging with tenants, employees and communities as "Partners for Hawai'i"
Appendix
CRE Net Operating Income
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non- GAAP Measures Dollars in Millions
CRE Operating Profit (Loss)
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
Less: Straight-line lease adjustments
Less: Favorable/(unfavorable) lease amortization
Less: Termination income
Plus: Other (income)/expense, net
Plus: Selling, general, administrative and other expenses
|
$8.9
|
$17.0
|
10.6
|
9.1
|
1.3
|
(1.7)
|
(0.5)
|
(0.5)
|
|
|
0.1
|
(1.6)
|
1.8
|
3.0
|
$22.2
|
$25.3
|
Less: NOI from acquisitions, dispositions and other adjustments
|
(3.3)
|
(2.6)
|
Same-Store NOI
|
$18.9
|
$22.7
NOI
Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available atwww.alexanderbaldwin.com.
Funds From Operations (FFO) and Core FFO
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to A&B Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO Dollars in Millions
Three Months
Three Months
|
Ended June 30, 2020
|
Ended June 30, 2019
|
$(4.7)
|
$(0.8)
|
10.6
|
9.1
|
|
|
FFO
|
$5.9
|
$8.3
|
Exclude items not related to core business:
|
Land Operations Operating Profit
|
(4.7)
|
(0.5)
|
Materials & Construction Operating Loss
|
7.6
|
4.3
|
Loss from discontinued operations
|
0.6
|
(0.1)
|
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
Non-core business interest expense
|
3.7
|
4.0
|
Core FFO
|
$13.1
|
$15.6
|
Net Income Available to A&B Common Shareholders
|
Depreciation and amortization of commercial real estate properties
|
Gain on the sale of commercial real estate properties
|
Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO)
Reconciliation of Core FFO starting from Commercial Real Estate operating profit Dollars in Millions
|
Three Months
|
Three Months
|
Ended June 30, 2020
|
Ended June 30, 2019
|
CRE Operating Profit
|
$8.9
|
$17.0
|
Depreciation and amortization of commercial real estate properties
|
10.6
|
9.1
|
Corporate and other expense
|
(2.3)
|
(6.4)
|
Core business interest expense
|
(4.1)
|
(4.1)
|
Core FFO
|
$13.1
|
$15.6
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
Reconciliation of consolidated net income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Dollars in Millions
Three Months
Three Months
Trailing 12 Months
|
Ended June 30, 2020
|
Ended June 30, 2019
|
Ended June 30, 2020
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$(4.7)
|
$(1.2)
|
$(45.0)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
13.8
|
12.5
|
54.5
|
Interest expense
|
7.8
|
8.1
|
31.5
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
-
|
-
|
(0.9)
|
Consolidated EBITDA
|
$16.9
|
$19.4
|
$40.1
|
Asset impairments related to the M&C segment
|
5.6
|
-
|
55.3
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|
$22.5
|
$19.4
|
$95.4
Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available atwww.alexanderbaldwin.com.
Land Operations EBITDA
Reconciliation of segment operating profit to EBITDA Dollars in Millions
Three Months
Three Months
Trailing 12 Months
|
Ended June 30, 2020
|
Ended June 30, 2019
|
Ended June 30, 2020
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
$4.7
|
$0.5
|
$17.4
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
1.6
|
Land Operations EBITDA
|
$5.1
|
$0.9
|
$19.0
Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available atwww.alexanderbaldwin.com.
M&C Adjusted EBITDA
Reconciliation of segment Operating Profit to EBITDA and M&C Adjusted EBITDA Dollars in Millions
Three Months
Three Months
Trailing 12 Months
|
Ended June 30, 2020
|
Ended June 30, 2019
|
Ended June 30, 2020
|
Operating Profit (Loss)1
|
$(7.6)
|
$(4.3)
|
$(71.8)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2.6
|
3.0
|
11.0
|
M&C EBITDA
|
$(5.0)
|
$(1.3)
|
$(60.8)
|
Asset impairments related to the M&C segment
|
5.6
|
-
|
55.3
|
Loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
-
|
0.4
|
1.9
|
M&C Adjusted EBITDA
|
$0.6
|
$(0.9)
|
$(3.6)
1The Company's GPRM Prestress ("GPRM") operating unit was a 51% owned consolidated subsidiary through its disposal at the end of Q2 2020 and GLP Asphalt is a 70% owned consolidated joint venture.
Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available atwww.alexanderbaldwin.com.