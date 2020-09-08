Alexander & Baldwin : at the Virtual BMO Capital Markets 2020 Real Assets Presentation 0 09/08/2020 | 04:40am EDT Send by mail :

Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, growth opportunities and competitive positions, as well as the rapidly changing challenges with, and the Company's plans and responses to, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and related economic disruptions. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, prevailing market conditions and other factors related to the Company's REIT status and the Company's business, risks associated with COVID-19 and its impacts on the Company's businesses, results of operations, liquidity and financial condition, the evaluation of alternatives by the Company related to its materials and construction business and by the Company's joint venture related to the development of Kukui'ula, generally discussed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. The information in this presentation should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. We do not undertake any obligation to update the Company's forward-looking statements. Alexander &ABleaxldanwdiner-&PBaartldnwerisn fIoNr YHSaEw: aAiLi EX 2 Statement On Use Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating operating performance because management believes that they provide additional insight into the Company's and segments' core operating results, and/or the underlying business trends affecting performance on a consistent and comparable basis from period to period. These measures generally are provided to investors as an additional means of evaluating the performance of ongoing core operations. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's methods of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from methods employed by other companies and thus may not be comparable to such other companies. Required reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth in the following slides. Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available atwww.alexanderbaldwin.com. Alexander &ABleaxldanwdiner-&PBaartldnwerisn fIoNr YHSaEw: aAiLi EX 3 Alexander & Baldwin Partners for Hawai'i Hawai'i Sharpshooter Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company with 150-year history of successfully operating in this unique market • Deep market knowledge resulting in acquisition advantages (off-market or first look opportunities)

• Strong relationships with all stakeholders in the communities operated in, with a proactive approach when dealing with valued tenants and addressing community feedback Needs-Based Retail Portfolio Largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in high-performing yet high barrier to entry Hawai'i market High-Quality and Diverse Portfolio with Internal Capital Sources for Growth Strategically located portfolio of retail, industrial and ground lease assets with attractive future growth opportunities able to be sourced by the monetization of non-core assets Nearing End of Strategic Transformation Focus on end goal and ongoing simplification process should allow Company to unlock significant near-term value for all stakeholders Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Commitment Solid reputation with a long history of valuing ESG matters, which has been highlighted in inaugural digital-format Corporate Responsibility Report Number of Properties 86+ Retail ("Needs-Based") 22 Industrial 10 Ground Lease 50+ Alexander & Baldwin Business overview Office 4 Total GLA (Sq. Ft.) 3.9 M Retail 2.5M Industrial 1.2M Office 0.1MGround Leases 154 acres Portfolio Occupancy % 94.6% Total Portfolio Rent Spread 4.9% Average quarterly rent spread for trailing four quarters 7.0% Annualized Base Rent (ABR) Per Sq. Ft. $27.18 Retail $33.48 Industrial $14.84 Office $32.49 % of Retail ABR from Grocery-Anchored Properties 87% Equity Market Cap $0.9B Net Debt to TTM Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 7.1xTotal Liquidity *As of June 30, 2020 $364.1M Q2 2020 Highlights CORE FFO Core FFO per diluted share for Q2 2020 of $0.18. Negatively impacted by charges related to collectability of tenant receivables as a result of COVID-19. SS NOI SS NOI 16.8% lower for Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019. LEASING Steady volume with 42 leases in Q2 2020 (compared to 43 in Q1 2020) totaling approximately 177,000 sq. ft., with 4.9% leasing spread. PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Breakout of portfolio by ABR; Retail "needs-based" 66%, industrial 16%, ground leases 15% and office 3%. BALANCE SHEET Loan maturities for 2020 addressed, with no material maturities until September 2022. COVID-19 UPDATE1 Collected 74% of Q2 billings. Collected 83% of July billings. Collected 74% of August billings. LAND OPERATIONS UPDATE MATERIALS & CONSTRUCTION UPDATE Monetization during Q2 included 1.4 acres at Maui Business Park, 7 units at Kukui'ula joint venture projects and a 10-acre non-core land sale on Maui. Modestly positive adjusted EBITDA for both Q2 and YTD. Completed sale of a Grace subsidiary for $5M. Operational momentum and continued new business wins provide optimism, though remain committed to monetization at appropriate time. BOARD New Independent Board Chairman and additional Director identified. Changes align with commitment to ESG. ESG Published inaugural digital-format Corporate Responsibility Report which highlights our efforts. 1: Rent receipts data as of August 31, 2020, presented by month/quarter of billing. Alexander & Baldwin Asset base overview Since 2012, A&B began simplification efforts to transform from a diversified conglomerate into a focused Hawai'i REIT. Hawai'i NOI has steadily increased to highlight such progress. 120 100 80 $inMillions 60 40 20 0 Identified Asset Value At June 30, 2020 28% Non-CRE Assets Value • Land Operations

• 26,800-acre land portfolio

• Development-for-sale portfolio 2012 TTM

• Materials & Construction businesses Alexander &ABleaxldanwdiner-&PBaartldnwerisn fIoNr YHSaEw: aAiLi EX 7 Partners for Hawai'i Partners for Hawai'i Commercial Real Estate Commercial Real Estate Portfolio overview NOI (TTM) by Asset Class Segment No. of Assets GLA (SF unless indicated) NOI (TTM in mils) Occupancy At 6/30/20 ABR PSF At 6/30/20 Retail "Needs-Based" 22 2.5M $67.9 93.1% $33.48 Industrial 10 1.2M $17.8 97.6% $14.84 Ground Lease 50+ 154 acres $16.3 N/A N/A Office 4 0.1M $3.9 93.7% $32.49 Total Portfolio 86+ 3.9M+ $105.9 94.6% $27.18 Island Hawai'i GDP1 Q2 2020 NOI Oahu 74% 74% Maui 11% 15% Other 15% 11% $105.9M Total NOI (TTM) 1: Most recent source data from State of Hawai'i DBEDT. 9 Update on COVID-19 in Hawai'i • All properties remain open

• Strong control early, including days in May and June with zero cases statewide

• Currently experiencing uncharacteristic surge, however: − Lowest mortality rate in country − 3rd lowest cases per million of population March 12 March 25 May - June July 13 August 25 A&B proactively implemented business continuity plans, with employees working remotely. Mandatory stay-at-home order imposed, closing all non-essential businesses and implementing physical distancing measures. Allowed reopening of retailers and shopping malls (May 15), dine-in restaurants (June 5), interisland travel without quarantine (June 16) and indoor attractions (June 19). Planned date for reopening Hawai'i to travelers without the state's mandatory 14-day quarantine pushed back to October 1. Two-week stay-at-home order issued for Oahu, closing all non-essential businesses. Our Actions Swift and strategic measures Business Continuity: Executed work-from-home plan on March 12, which enabled A&B to remain fully operational while workforce worked from home Communication: Developed surveys, web-postings, flyers and other measures to ensure tenants were kept informed Operations: Instituted safety measures and BOPIS measures to ensure all A&B properties remained open Tenant Assistance: • Assisted impacted tenants with additional marketing and operational support, and provided tenants with guidance in accessing government relief resources

• Proactively provided deferrals to highest-risk tenants and addressed rent relief requests on a case-by-case basis to protect long-term health and cash flows of tenants Cost Control: Implemented expense and capital spending reductions to partially offset cash flow impact; suspended dividend until greater visibility on REIT taxable income Community Support: Increased ESG-related efforts to help greater community, including $200K in COVID-19 impact donations Supporting Our Tenants Playing the Long Game Deferrals1 • Senior executives meet daily to discuss tenants

• Strategic Approach: 186 $4.3M 2.7 100% ‒ Case-by-case risk review of all tenants Deferrals Deferrals Avg. Term (Months) Paid back by 2021 ‒ Proactive approach toward those most-impacted ‒ Leveraging technology, marketing and other resources to assist during these times

Other Modifications1 63 $1.4M Count Value 1: YTD data as of August 31, 2020. CASE STUDY: Iconic small specialty food & surf clothing tenant with short-term cash flow challenges • 40+ years in business at location

• Impacted by reduced tourism Tenant Assistance • 2 months abated rent

• CAM + % rent until sales return to 85% or 12/21 Landlord Benefit • Survival and retention of bell cow tenant

• 10-year lease extension • 33% increase in contract rent Alexander &ABleaxldanwdiner-&PBaartldnwerisn fIoNr YHSaEw: aAiLi EX

• Re-tenanting would cost over $100K Portfolio Composition ABR exposure by category A&B's portfolio is strategically diversified with low exposure to non-essential retail. Portfolio Composition % of ABRABR Exposure by Category Ground/Industrial/OfficeEssential RetailNon- Essential Retail 16% 14% 12% 10% 8% 6% 4% 2% 0% Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX High-Quality Tenants Top Ten Tenants Tenant1 # of Leases ABR Current Category Albertsons Companies (including Safeway) 7 $6,920 Paying Grocery - National Sam's Club 1 $3,308 Paying Warehouse - National CVS Corporation (including Longs Drugs) 6 $2,752 Paying Drugstore - National Foodland Supermarket & related companies 10 $2,662 Paying Grocery - Local Ross Dress for Less 2 $1,992 Paying Discount - National Coleman World Group 2 $1,834 Paying Moving - National GP/RM Prestress, LLC2 1 $1,584 Paying Materials & Construction - Local 24 Hour Fitness 1 $1,513 Paying Fitness - National Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. 3 $1,508 Paying Beauty - National Petco Animal Supplies Stores 3 $1,316 Paying Pet - National Total 36 $25,389 1: Excludes ground leases, primarily from the Materials & Construction segment. 2: The leased premises in the GP/RM Prestress, LLC lease is Yard space and therefore not included in GLA. Low Exposure to Green Street "National Watchlist" Tenants Strip Center REITs - Watchlist & Bankruptcy Tenants (Estimated % of Pro-Rata Rent) 9% 8% 7% 6% 5% 4% 3% 2% 1% 0%SITC RPAI KIMUEBRXAKRWRI FRT ROIC REG ALEX BK TenantsWatchlist Tenants Source: Green Street Advisors Strip Center Sector Report, August 2020. Collections Steady collections generally in-line with peer REITs. Portfolio Collections Trend 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% PaidDeferral AgreementsReserved/Unresolved April May June July August Paid by EOM Rent receipts data as of August 31, 2020, presented by month of billing. EOM represents total payments made by the last day of each calendar month. Collections by Tenant Category1 Asset Class/ Tenant Type % Q2 2020 Rent Rec. % July Rent Rec. % August Rent Rec. Retail2 68% 77% 70% Grocer 83% 87% 82% Restaurant 45% 52% 27% Service 66% 78% 70% QSR 62% 73% 64% Hard Goods 72% 97% 92% Apparel/Soft Goods 50% 55% 42% Industrial 83% 87% 80% Ground Leases 92% 95% 90% Office 99% 98% 96% Total 74% 83% 74% 1: Rent receipts data as of August 31, 2020, presented by month/quarter of billing. 2: Retail tenant breakout excludes certain smaller categories such as pharmacy, medical and financial. Total Collections for Q2 CollectedUncollected Alexander &ABleaxldanwdiner-&PBaartldnwerisn fIoNr YHSaEw: aAiLi EX 15 15 Bad Debt Reserve Q2 2020 CRE Revenue Components and Reconciliation • $6.6 million in "cash" reserve in the second quarter

• Resort retail was responsible for 1/3 of total reserve, despite being less than 10% of portfolio $ in Millions Q2 2020 YTD Billings Collected $31.4M $74.6M Billings Uncollected 11.2 13.2 Total CRE Billings 42.6 87.8 Backout Intercompany Billings1 (1.2) (3.4) Straight-line Adjustments (1.3) (0.5) Favorable/Unfavorable Lease Intangible Adjustments 0.5 0.7 Revenue Charges Against Uncollectable Billed Receivables (6.6) (7.2) Total CRE Revenues $34.0M $77.4M 1: Includes intercompany billings to other A&B-owned entities that run through the AR subledger but are eliminated in consolidation to arrive at CRE revenue reported. Alexander &ABleaxldanwdiner-&PBaartldnwerisn fIoNr YHSaEw: aAiLi EX 16 16 Hawai'i CRE Hawai'i Market High-performing market with substantial barrier to entry Low Strip Retail Square Footage Per Capita Detroit Kansas City Louisville Memphis Atlanta Richmond Salt Lake City Houston Fort Lauderdale Charlotte Las Vegas Raliegh-Durham Dallas/Fort Worth Chicago Palm Beach Orange County Phoenix Cleveland D.C. Metro New Jersey (Central) San Diego St. Louis Honolulu Long Island Oakland-East Bay Gateway Primary Secondary Philadelphia Los Angeles Seattle Pittsburgh San Francisco New York 3 Source: Green Street Advisors and Company disclosures; comparative data set represents strip retail and industrial REITs under Green Street coverage. Ground Leases Secure, with upside 01 02 Tenant leases land and operates/ leases building for lease term A&B collects ground rent, including FMV and contractual escalations and/or percentage rent during the lease term 03 Building and other tenant improvements revert to A&B upon expiration or tenant default 2016 Redevelopment of Macy's box into multi-tenant property (Lau Hala Shops) increased cash NOI to $2.5M from $0.2M with investment of $22.6M. 2018 Ground lease renewal with auto dealership in Windward Oahu at 43% leasing spread. Benefits • Ground lease payment is senior to all other financial obligations 2019

• Costs of ownership are passed to tenant; minimal landlord ownership and operating expenses Maui industrial ground lease FMV reset resulted in a 70% ABR increase.

• No capital expenditure or tenant improvement costs 2020

• Minimal property management required Kaimuki Shopping Center ground lease FMV reset resulted in a 29% ABR increase with additional contract steps in years 3 and 7.

• Significant value creation upside at lease reversion and FMV reset Near-term strategic focus is on simplification and debt reduction efforts, with continued growth a constant peripheral goal. CRE Growth vehicles INVESTMENTS VIA 1031 EXCHANGES Local presence provides access to off-market pipeline:Future target property types • Anchored & strip retail centers

• Industrial/flex warehouses • Sale-leasebacks with creditworthy businesses

• Mixed-use urban with retail components • Leased-fee interests • Retail/industrial development opportunities UPREIT Structure can provide unique diversification, liquidity and estate benefits to sellers CRE GROWTH VIA ACQUISITIONS Ag land sale proceeds fully reinvested in A&B's preferred asset classes of grocery-anchored, industrial and ground leases; geographically balanced between Oahu and neighbor islands Grocery-Anchored Retail AssetsIndustrial AssetsGround Lease Assets Alexander &ABleaxldanwdiner-&PBaartldnwerisn fIoNr YHSaEw: aAiLi EX 20 20 Note: See appendix for a statement on management's use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations. Ample Opportunity for Future Growth in Hawai'i Redevelopment and Repositioning of Existing Assets and Ground Leases AIKAHI PARK SHOPPING CENTER • Redevelopment efforts continue at 98,000-sq. ft. center in Kailua with demolition work completed

• Late-2021 expected completion on track even with modest COVID-19-related timing impacts

• Repositioning of 8,000-sq. ft. vacant theater space, re-tenanting main pad with Starbucks and renewal/remodel of anchor Safeway store

• Refresh will create community space with exciting mix of dining, shopping and service options

• Will improve shopping experience and attract new tenants HOʻOKELE SHOPPING CENTER • Completed phase one development of 69,100-sq. ft. center

• Safeway grocery store, gas station, and convenience store anchor well-located property Ground-up Development of Commercial Assets

• Strong phase one leasing activity continues

• Anticipated to generate stabilized yield of approximately 8% OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH EXISTING LAND ENTITLEMENT PIPELINE Pipeline of commercial zoned lands at different stages of entitlements provides an advantage over other developers: • Kailua Town

• Wailea Business, Parcels I & II

• Kahului Shopping Center Block

• ʻEleʻele Commercial

• Puʻunene Mill

• Maui Business Park II Non-CRE Businesses Focused on Continued Improvement of Operations Materials & Construction • Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million for the quarter compared to $(0.9) million for Q2 2019

• Continued successes in new business wins and realized cost reductions

• Will monetize this business at appropriate time Partners for Hawai'i Partners for Hawai'i Financial Review • Loan maturities for 2020 addressed with no material maturities until September 2022

• Repaid $50 million of $120 million from Q1 2020 line of credit draw

• $364 million of total liquidity, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $96 million and $268 million available on committed line of credit Ample Liquidity $inMillions $400 $300 $200 $100 $0 SOURCES Cash and Cash EquivalentsUndrawn Revolver Corporate Responsibility Corporate Responsibility Improving Hawai'i's communities and creating value for stakeholders Inaugural Report Inaugural digital-format report now available on the Sustainability portion of website Framework Report outlines sustainability efforts, social initiatives to help our employees and communities, and governance principles by which we live Environmental • What matters to A&B: SASB and TCFD

• Energy efficiency initiatives and sustainable elements of our properties

• Clean energy production leader Social • Employee engagement, culture and diversity

• Empowering and taking care of our employees • Commitment to our communities Governance • Knowledgeable and diverse Board

• Business ethics • Shareholder engagement Supporting Our Communities A&B has earmarked $200,000 of its annual $1 million giving budget to support non-profits on the frontline of COVID-19 relief and to provide stability to those most affected by the impacts of this pandemic in key communities, working with trusted non-profits that A&B has partnered with over our many years of providing community support. Board of Directors Update Aligned with commitment to the principles of ESG Stan Kuriyama Current Chairman Will retire on September 30 following 28 years with A&B Eric Yeaman Independent Director Since 2012 Will assume Chairmanship Doug Pasquale Lead Independent Director Since 2018 John Leong Independent Director Starting October 1 Highly respected young leader in Hawai'i Will bring valuable business perspective Closing Remarks • COVID-19 impacts continue, but A&B's portfolio is balanced and resilient

• Monetization efforts are progressing, reflecting continued demand for non-core Hawai'i assets and land

• Operational momentum at Grace Pacific improving; will enhance longer-term options for monetization

• Advancing efforts to streamline and simplify organization

• Expanding ESG initiatives and engaging with tenants, employees and communities as "Partners for Hawai'i" Appendix CRE Net Operating Income Reconciliation of GAAP to Non- GAAP Measures Dollars in Millions 2Q2020 2Q2019 CRE Operating Profit (Loss) Plus: Depreciation and amortization Less: Straight-line lease adjustments Less: Favorable/(unfavorable) lease amortization Less: Termination income Plus: Other (income)/expense, net Plus: Selling, general, administrative and other expenses $8.9 $17.0 10.6 9.1 1.3 (1.7) (0.5) (0.5) - - 0.1 (1.6) 1.8 3.0 $22.2 $25.3 Less: NOI from acquisitions, dispositions and other adjustments (3.3) (2.6) Same-Store NOI $18.9 $22.7 NOI Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available atwww.alexanderbaldwin.com. Funds From Operations (FFO) and Core FFO Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to A&B Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO Dollars in Millions Three Months Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Ended June 30, 2019 $(4.7) $(0.8) 10.6 9.1 - - FFO $5.9 $8.3 Exclude items not related to core business: Land Operations Operating Profit (4.7) (0.5) Materials & Construction Operating Loss 7.6 4.3 Loss from discontinued operations 0.6 (0.1) Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest - (0.4) Income tax expense (benefit) - - Non-core business interest expense 3.7 4.0 Core FFO $13.1 $15.6 Net Income Available to A&B Common Shareholders Depreciation and amortization of commercial real estate properties Gain on the sale of commercial real estate properties Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation of Core FFO starting from Commercial Real Estate operating profit Dollars in Millions Three Months Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Ended June 30, 2019 CRE Operating Profit $8.9 $17.0 Depreciation and amortization of commercial real estate properties 10.6 9.1 Corporate and other expense (2.3) (6.4) Core business interest expense (4.1) (4.1) Core FFO $13.1 $15.6 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation of consolidated net income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Dollars in Millions Three Months Three Months Trailing 12 Months Ended June 30, 2020 Ended June 30, 2019 Ended June 30, 2020 Net Income (Loss) $(4.7) $(1.2) $(45.0) Depreciation and amortization 13.8 12.5 54.5 Interest expense 7.8 8.1 31.5 Income tax expense (benefit) - - (0.9) Consolidated EBITDA $16.9 $19.4 $40.1 Asset impairments related to the M&C segment 5.6 - 55.3 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $22.5 $19.4 $95.4 Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available atwww.alexanderbaldwin.com. Land Operations EBITDA Reconciliation of segment operating profit to EBITDA Dollars in Millions Three Months Three Months Trailing 12 Months Ended June 30, 2020 Ended June 30, 2019 Ended June 30, 2020 Operating Profit (Loss) $4.7 $0.5 $17.4 Depreciation and amortization 0.4 0.4 1.6 Land Operations EBITDA $5.1 $0.9 $19.0 Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available atwww.alexanderbaldwin.com. M&C Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation of segment Operating Profit to EBITDA and M&C Adjusted EBITDA Dollars in Millions Three Months Three Months Trailing 12 Months Ended June 30, 2020 Ended June 30, 2019 Ended June 30, 2020 Operating Profit (Loss)1 $(7.6) $(4.3) $(71.8) Depreciation and amortization 2.6 3.0 11.0 M&C EBITDA $(5.0) $(1.3) $(60.8) Asset impairments related to the M&C segment 5.6 - 55.3 Loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest - 0.4 1.9 M&C Adjusted EBITDA $0.6 $(0.9) $(3.6) 1The Company's GPRM Prestress ("GPRM") operating unit was a 51% owned consolidated subsidiary through its disposal at the end of Q2 2020 and GLP Asphalt is a 70% owned consolidated joint venture. Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available atwww.alexanderbaldwin.com. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

