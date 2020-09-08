Alexander & Baldwin : at the Virtual BMO Capital Markets 2020 Real Assets Presentation

Log in
09/08/2020 | 04:40am EDT

Alexander & Baldwin

September 2020 Investor Presentation

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, growth opportunities and competitive positions, as well as the rapidly changing challenges with, and the Company's plans and responses to, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and related economic disruptions. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, prevailing market conditions and other factors related to the Company's REIT status and the Company's business, risks associated with COVID-19 and its impacts on the Company's businesses, results of operations, liquidity and financial condition, the evaluation of alternatives by the Company related to its materials and construction business and by the Company's joint venture related to the development of Kukui'ula, generally discussed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. The information in this presentation should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. We do not undertake any obligation to update the Company's forward-looking statements.

Alexander &ABleaxldanwdiner-&PBaartldnwerisn fIoNr YHSaEw: aAiLi EX

2

Statement On Use Of Non-GAAP

Financial Measures

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating operating performance because management believes that they provide additional insight into the Company's and segments' core operating results, and/or the underlying business trends affecting performance on a consistent and comparable basis from period to period. These measures generally are provided to investors as an additional means of evaluating the performance of ongoing core operations.

The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company's methods of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from methods employed by other companies and thus may not be comparable to such other companies.

Required reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth in the following slides. Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available atwww.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Alexander &ABleaxldanwdiner-&PBaartldnwerisn fIoNr YHSaEw: aAiLi EX

3

Alexander & Baldwin

Partners for Hawai'i

Hawai'i Sharpshooter

Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company with 150-year history of successfully operating in this unique market

  • Deep market knowledge resulting in acquisition advantages (off-market or first look opportunities)

  • Strong relationships with all stakeholders in the communities operated in, with a proactive approach when dealing with valued tenants and addressing community feedback

Needs-Based Retail Portfolio

Largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in high-performing yet high barrier to entry Hawai'i market

High-Quality and Diverse Portfolio with Internal Capital Sources for Growth

Strategically located portfolio of retail, industrial and ground lease assets with attractive future growth opportunities able to be sourced by the monetization of non-core assets

Nearing End of Strategic Transformation

Focus on end goal and ongoing simplification process should allow Company to unlock significant near-term value for all stakeholders

Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Commitment

Solid reputation with a long history of valuing ESG matters, which has been highlighted in inaugural digital-format Corporate Responsibility Report

Number of Properties

86+

Retail ("Needs-Based") 22

Industrial 10

Ground Lease 50+

Alexander & Baldwin

Business overview

Office 4

Total GLA (Sq. Ft.)

3.9 M

Retail 2.5M

Industrial 1.2M

Office 0.1MGround Leases

154 acres

Portfolio Occupancy % 94.6%

Total Portfolio Rent Spread 4.9%

Average quarterly rent spread for trailing four quarters 7.0%

Annualized Base Rent (ABR) Per Sq. Ft. $27.18

Retail $33.48

Industrial $14.84

Office $32.49

% of Retail ABR from Grocery-Anchored Properties 87%

Equity Market Cap $0.9B

Net Debt to TTM Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 7.1xTotal Liquidity

*As of June 30, 2020

$364.1M

Q2 2020 Highlights

CORE FFO

Core FFO per diluted share for Q2 2020 of $0.18.

Negatively impacted by charges related to collectability of tenant receivables as a result of COVID-19.

SS NOI

SS NOI 16.8% lower for Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019.

LEASING

Steady volume with 42 leases in Q2 2020 (compared to 43 in Q1 2020) totaling approximately 177,000 sq. ft., with 4.9% leasing spread.

PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

Breakout of portfolio by ABR; Retail "needs-based" 66%, industrial 16%, ground leases 15% and office 3%.

BALANCE SHEET

Loan maturities for 2020 addressed, with no material maturities until September 2022.

COVID-19 UPDATE1

Collected 74% of Q2 billings. Collected 83% of July billings. Collected 74% of August billings.

LAND OPERATIONS UPDATE

MATERIALS & CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

Monetization during Q2 included 1.4 acres at Maui Business Park, 7 units at Kukui'ula joint venture projects and a 10-acre non-core land sale on Maui.

Modestly positive adjusted EBITDA for both Q2 and YTD. Completed sale of a Grace subsidiary for $5M. Operational momentum and continued new business wins provide optimism, though remain committed to monetization at appropriate time.

BOARD

New Independent Board Chairman and additional Director identified. Changes align with commitment to ESG.

ESG

Published inaugural digital-format Corporate Responsibility Report which highlights our efforts.

1: Rent receipts data as of August 31, 2020, presented by month/quarter of billing.

Alexander & Baldwin

Asset base overview

Since 2012, A&B began simplification efforts to transform from a diversified conglomerate into a focused Hawai'i REIT. Hawai'i NOI has steadily increased to highlight such progress.

120

100

80

$inMillions

60

40

20

0

Identified Asset Value

At June 30, 2020

28%

Non-CRE Assets Value

  • Land Operations

  • 26,800-acre land portfolio

  • Development-for-sale portfolio

    2012

    TTM

  • Materials & Construction businesses

Alexander &ABleaxldanwdiner-&PBaartldnwerisn fIoNr YHSaEw: aAiLi EX

7

Partners for Hawai'i Partners for Hawai'i

Commercial Real

Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Portfolio overview

NOI (TTM) by Asset Class

Segment

No. of Assets

GLA (SF unless indicated)

NOI (TTM in mils)

Occupancy At 6/30/20

ABR PSF

At 6/30/20

Retail "Needs-Based"

22

2.5M

$67.9

93.1%

$33.48

Industrial

10

1.2M

$17.8

97.6%

$14.84

Ground Lease

50+

154 acres

$16.3

N/A

N/A

Office

4

0.1M

$3.9

93.7%

$32.49

Total Portfolio

86+

3.9M+

$105.9

94.6%

$27.18

Island

Hawai'i GDP1

Q2 2020 NOI

Oahu

74%

74%

Maui

11%

15%

Other

15%

11%

$105.9M

Total NOI (TTM)

1: Most recent source data from State of Hawai'i DBEDT.

9

Update on COVID-19 in Hawai'i

  • All properties remain open

  • Strong control early, including days in May and June with zero cases statewide

  • Currently experiencing uncharacteristic surge, however: Lowest mortality rate in country 3rd lowest cases per million of population

March 12

March 25

May - June

July 13

August 25

A&B proactively implemented business continuity plans, with employees working remotely.

Mandatory stay-at-home order imposed, closing all non-essential businesses and implementing physical distancing measures.

Allowed reopening of retailers and shopping malls (May 15), dine-in restaurants (June 5), interisland travel without quarantine (June 16) and indoor attractions (June 19).

Planned date for reopening Hawai'i to travelers without the state's mandatory 14-day quarantine pushed back to October 1.

Two-week stay-at-home order issued for Oahu, closing all non-essential businesses.

Our Actions

Swift and strategic measures

Business Continuity: Executed work-from-home plan on March 12, which enabled A&B to remain fully operational while workforce worked from home

Communication: Developed surveys, web-postings, flyers and other measures to ensure tenants were kept informed

Operations: Instituted safety measures and BOPIS measures to ensure all A&B properties remained open

Tenant Assistance:

  • Assisted impacted tenants with additional marketing and operational support, and provided tenants with guidance in accessing government relief resources

  • Proactively provided deferrals to highest-risk tenants and addressed rent relief requests on a case-by-case basis to protect long-term health and cash flows of tenants

Cost Control: Implemented expense and capital spending reductions to partially offset cash flow impact; suspended dividend until greater visibility on REIT taxable income

Community Support: Increased ESG-related efforts to help greater community, including $200K in COVID-19 impact donations

Supporting Our Tenants

Playing the Long Game

Deferrals1

  • Senior executives meet daily to discuss tenants

  • Strategic Approach:

    186 $4.3M 2.7 100%

    • Case-by-case risk review of all tenants

      Deferrals Deferrals Avg. Term (Months) Paid back by 2021

    • Proactive approach toward those most-impacted

    • Leveraging technology, marketing and other resources to assist during these times

Other Modifications1

63

$1.4M

Count

Value

1: YTD data as of August 31, 2020.

CASE STUDY: Iconic small specialty food & surf clothing tenant with short-term cash flow challenges

  • 40+ years in business at location

  • Impacted by reduced tourism

Tenant Assistance

  • 2 months abated rent

  • CAM + % rent until sales return to 85% or 12/21

Landlord Benefit

  • Survival and retention of bell cow tenant

  • 10-year lease extension

  • 33% increase in contract rent

    Alexander &ABleaxldanwdiner-&PBaartldnwerisn fIoNr YHSaEw: aAiLi EX

  • Re-tenanting would cost over $100K

Portfolio Composition

ABR exposure by category

A&B's portfolio is strategically diversified with low exposure to non-essential retail.

Portfolio Composition

% of ABRABR Exposure by Category

Ground/Industrial/OfficeEssential RetailNon- Essential Retail

16%

14%

12%

10%

8%

6%

4%

2%

0%

Alexander & Baldwin I NYSE: ALEX

High-Quality Tenants

Top Ten Tenants

Tenant1

# of Leases

ABR

Current

Category

Albertsons Companies (including Safeway)

7

$6,920

Paying

Grocery - National

Sam's Club

1

$3,308

Paying

Warehouse -

National

CVS Corporation (including Longs Drugs)

6

$2,752

Paying

Drugstore -

National

Foodland Supermarket & related companies

10

$2,662

Paying

Grocery -

Local

Ross Dress for Less

2

$1,992

Paying

Discount - National

Coleman World Group

2

$1,834

Paying

Moving - National

GP/RM Prestress, LLC2

1

$1,584

Paying

Materials & Construction -

Local

24 Hour Fitness

1

$1,513

Paying

Fitness - National

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc.

3

$1,508

Paying

Beauty - National

Petco Animal Supplies Stores

3

$1,316

Paying

Pet - National

Total

36

$25,389

1: Excludes ground leases, primarily from the Materials & Construction segment.

2: The leased premises in the GP/RM Prestress, LLC lease is Yard space and therefore not included in GLA.

Low Exposure to Green Street "National Watchlist" Tenants

Strip Center REITs - Watchlist & Bankruptcy Tenants

(Estimated % of Pro-Rata Rent)

9%

8%

7%

6%

5%

4%

3%

2%

1%

0%SITC RPAI KIMUEBRXAKRWRI FRT ROIC REG ALEX

BK TenantsWatchlist Tenants

Source: Green Street Advisors Strip Center Sector Report, August 2020.

Collections

Steady collections generally in-line with peer REITs.

Portfolio Collections Trend

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

PaidDeferral AgreementsReserved/Unresolved

April

May

June

July

August Paid by EOM

Rent receipts data as of August 31, 2020, presented by month of billing. EOM represents total payments made by the last day of each calendar month.

Collections by Tenant Category1

Asset Class/ Tenant Type

% Q2 2020 Rent Rec.

% July Rent

Rec.

% August Rent Rec.

Retail2

68%

77%

70%

Grocer

83%

87%

82%

Restaurant

45%

52%

27%

Service

66%

78%

70%

QSR

62%

73%

64%

Hard Goods

72%

97%

92%

Apparel/Soft Goods

50%

55%

42%

Industrial

83%

87%

80%

Ground Leases

92%

95%

90%

Office

99%

98%

96%

Total

74%

83%

74%

1: Rent receipts data as of August 31, 2020, presented by month/quarter of billing.

2: Retail tenant breakout excludes certain smaller categories such as pharmacy, medical and financial.

Total Collections for Q2

CollectedUncollected

Alexander &ABleaxldanwdiner-&PBaartldnwerisn fIoNr YHSaEw: aAiLi EX

15 15

Bad Debt Reserve

Q2 2020

CRE Revenue Components and Reconciliation

  • $6.6 million in "cash" reserve in the second quarter

  • Resort retail was responsible for 1/3 of total reserve, despite being less than 10% of portfolio

$ in Millions

Q2 2020

YTD

Billings Collected

$31.4M

$74.6M

Billings Uncollected

11.2

13.2

Total CRE Billings

42.6

87.8

Backout Intercompany Billings1

(1.2)

(3.4)

Straight-line Adjustments

(1.3)

(0.5)

Favorable/Unfavorable Lease Intangible Adjustments

0.5

0.7

Revenue Charges Against Uncollectable Billed Receivables

(6.6)

(7.2)

Total CRE Revenues

$34.0M

$77.4M

1: Includes intercompany billings to other A&B-owned entities that run through the AR subledger but are eliminated in consolidation to arrive at CRE revenue reported.

Alexander &ABleaxldanwdiner-&PBaartldnwerisn fIoNr YHSaEw: aAiLi EX

16 16

Hawai'i

CRE

Hawai'i Market

High-performing market with substantial barrier to entry

Low Strip Retail Square Footage Per Capita

Detroit Kansas City

Louisville

Memphis

Atlanta

Richmond Salt Lake City

Houston Fort Lauderdale

Charlotte

Las Vegas Raliegh-Durham Dallas/Fort Worth

Chicago

Palm Beach Orange County

Phoenix

Cleveland D.C. Metro New Jersey (Central)

San Diego

St. Louis

Honolulu Long Island Oakland-East Bay

Gateway

Primary

Secondary

Philadelphia Los Angeles

Seattle

Pittsburgh San Francisco

New York 3

Source: Green Street Advisors and Company disclosures; comparative data set represents strip retail and industrial REITs under Green Street coverage.

Ground Leases

Secure, with upside

01 02

Tenant leases land and operates/ leases building for lease term

A&B collects ground rent, including FMV and contractual escalations and/or percentage rent during the lease term

03

Building and other tenant improvements revert to A&B upon expiration or tenant default

2016

Redevelopment of Macy's box into multi-tenant property (Lau Hala Shops) increased cash NOI to $2.5M from $0.2M with investment of $22.6M.

2018

Ground lease renewal with auto dealership in Windward Oahu at 43% leasing spread.

Benefits

  • Ground lease payment is senior to all other financial obligations

    2019

  • Costs of ownership are passed to tenant; minimal landlord ownership and operating expenses

    Maui industrial ground lease FMV reset resulted in a 70% ABR increase.

  • No capital expenditure or tenant improvement costs

    2020

  • Minimal property management required

    Kaimuki Shopping Center ground lease FMV reset resulted in a 29% ABR increase with additional contract steps in years 3 and 7.

  • Significant value creation upside at lease reversion and FMV reset

Near-term strategic focus is on simplification and debt reduction efforts, with continued growth a constant peripheral goal.

CRE

Growth vehicles

INVESTMENTS

VIA 1031 EXCHANGES

Local presence provides access to off-market pipeline:Future target property types

  • Anchored & strip retail centers

  • Industrial/flex warehouses

    • Sale-leasebacks with creditworthy businesses

  • Mixed-use urban with retail components

  • Leased-fee interests

  • Retail/industrial development opportunities

UPREIT

Structure can provide unique diversification, liquidity and estate benefits to sellers

CRE GROWTH

VIA ACQUISITIONS

Ag land sale proceeds fully reinvested in A&B's preferred asset classes of grocery-anchored, industrial and ground leases; geographically balanced between Oahu and neighbor islands

Grocery-Anchored

Retail AssetsIndustrial AssetsGround Lease

Assets

Alexander &ABleaxldanwdiner-&PBaartldnwerisn fIoNr YHSaEw: aAiLi EX

20 20

Note: See appendix for a statement on management's use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations.

Ample Opportunity for Future Growth in Hawai'i

Redevelopment and Repositioning of Existing Assets and Ground Leases

AIKAHI PARK SHOPPING CENTER

  • Redevelopment efforts continue at 98,000-sq. ft. center in Kailua with demolition work completed

  • Late-2021 expected completion on track even with modest COVID-19-related timing impacts

  • Repositioning of 8,000-sq. ft. vacant theater space, re-tenanting main pad with Starbucks and renewal/remodel of anchor Safeway store

  • Refresh will create community space with exciting mix of dining, shopping and service options

  • Will improve shopping experience and attract new tenants

HOʻOKELE SHOPPING CENTER

  • Completed phase one development of 69,100-sq. ft. center

  • Safeway grocery store, gas station, and convenience store anchor well-located property

    Ground-up Development of Commercial Assets

  • Strong phase one leasing activity continues

  • Anticipated to generate stabilized yield of approximately 8%

OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH EXISTING LAND ENTITLEMENT PIPELINE

Pipeline of commercial zoned lands at different stages of entitlements provides an advantage over other developers:

  • Kailua Town

  • Wailea Business, Parcels I & II

  • Kahului Shopping Center Block

  • ʻEleʻele Commercial

  • Puʻunene Mill

  • Maui Business Park II

Non-CRE Businesses

Focused on Continued Improvement of Operations

Materials & Construction

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million for the quarter compared to $(0.9) million for Q2 2019

  • Continued successes in new business wins and realized cost reductions

  • Will monetize this business at appropriate time

Partners for Hawai'i Partners for Hawai'i

Financial Review

  • Loan maturities for 2020 addressed with no material maturities until September 2022

  • Repaid $50 million of $120 million from Q1 2020 line of credit draw

  • $364 million of total liquidity, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $96 million and $268 million available on committed line of credit

Ample Liquidity

$inMillions

$400 $300 $200 $100

$0

SOURCES

Cash and Cash EquivalentsUndrawn Revolver

Corporate Responsibility

Corporate Responsibility

Improving Hawai'i's communities and creating value for stakeholders

Inaugural Report

Inaugural digital-format report now available on the Sustainability portion of website

Framework

Report outlines sustainability efforts, social initiatives to help our employees and communities, and governance principles by which we live

Environmental

  • What matters to A&B: SASB and TCFD

  • Energy efficiency initiatives and sustainable elements of our properties

  • Clean energy production leader

Social

  • Employee engagement, culture and diversity

  • Empowering and taking care of our employees

  • Commitment to our communities

Governance

  • Knowledgeable and diverse Board

  • Business ethics

  • Shareholder engagement

Supporting

Our Communities

A&B has earmarked $200,000 of its annual $1 million giving budget to support non-profits on the frontline of COVID-19 relief and to provide stability to those most affected by the impacts of this pandemic in key communities, working with trusted non-profits that A&B has partnered with over our many years of providing community support.

Board of Directors Update

Aligned with commitment to the principles of ESG

Stan Kuriyama Current Chairman

Will retire on September 30 following 28 years with A&B

Eric Yeaman Independent Director

Since 2012

Will assume Chairmanship

Doug Pasquale Lead Independent Director

Since 2018

John Leong Independent Director Starting October 1

Highly respected young leader in Hawai'i

Will bring valuable business perspective

Closing Remarks

  • COVID-19 impacts continue, but A&B's portfolio is balanced and resilient

  • Monetization efforts are progressing, reflecting continued demand for non-core Hawai'i assets and land

  • Operational momentum at Grace Pacific improving; will enhance longer-term options for monetization

  • Advancing efforts to streamline and simplify organization

  • Expanding ESG initiatives and engaging with tenants, employees and communities as "Partners for Hawai'i"

Appendix

CRE Net Operating Income

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non- GAAP Measures Dollars in Millions

2Q2020

2Q2019

CRE Operating Profit (Loss)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

Less: Straight-line lease adjustments

Less: Favorable/(unfavorable) lease amortization

Less: Termination income

Plus: Other (income)/expense, net

Plus: Selling, general, administrative and other expenses

$8.9

$17.0

10.6

9.1

1.3

(1.7)

(0.5)

(0.5)

-

-

0.1

(1.6)

1.8

3.0

$22.2

$25.3

Less: NOI from acquisitions, dispositions and other adjustments

(3.3)

(2.6)

Same-Store NOI

$18.9

$22.7

NOI

Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available atwww.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Funds From Operations (FFO) and Core FFO

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to A&B Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO Dollars in Millions

Three Months

Three Months

Ended June 30, 2020

Ended June 30, 2019

$(4.7)

$(0.8)

10.6

9.1

-

-

FFO

$5.9

$8.3

Exclude items not related to core business:

Land Operations Operating Profit

(4.7)

(0.5)

Materials & Construction Operating Loss

7.6

4.3

Loss from discontinued operations

0.6

(0.1)

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

-

(0.4)

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

Non-core business interest expense

3.7

4.0

Core FFO

$13.1

$15.6

Net Income Available to A&B Common Shareholders

Depreciation and amortization of commercial real estate properties

Gain on the sale of commercial real estate properties

Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO)

Reconciliation of Core FFO starting from Commercial Real Estate operating profit Dollars in Millions

Three Months

Three Months

Ended June 30, 2020

Ended June 30, 2019

CRE Operating Profit

$8.9

$17.0

Depreciation and amortization of commercial real estate properties

10.6

9.1

Corporate and other expense

(2.3)

(6.4)

Core business interest expense

(4.1)

(4.1)

Core FFO

$13.1

$15.6

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

Reconciliation of consolidated net income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Dollars in Millions

Three Months

Three Months

Trailing 12 Months

Ended June 30, 2020

Ended June 30, 2019

Ended June 30, 2020

Net Income (Loss)

$(4.7)

$(1.2)

$(45.0)

Depreciation and amortization

13.8

12.5

54.5

Interest expense

7.8

8.1

31.5

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

(0.9)

Consolidated EBITDA

$16.9

$19.4

$40.1

Asset impairments related to the M&C segment

5.6

-

55.3

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$22.5

$19.4

$95.4

Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available atwww.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Land Operations EBITDA

Reconciliation of segment operating profit to EBITDA Dollars in Millions

Three Months

Three Months

Trailing 12 Months

Ended June 30, 2020

Ended June 30, 2019

Ended June 30, 2020

Operating Profit (Loss)

$4.7

$0.5

$17.4

Depreciation and amortization

0.4

0.4

1.6

Land Operations EBITDA

$5.1

$0.9

$19.0

Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available atwww.alexanderbaldwin.com.

M&C Adjusted EBITDA

Reconciliation of segment Operating Profit to EBITDA and M&C Adjusted EBITDA Dollars in Millions

Three Months

Three Months

Trailing 12 Months

Ended June 30, 2020

Ended June 30, 2019

Ended June 30, 2020

Operating Profit (Loss)1

$(7.6)

$(4.3)

$(71.8)

Depreciation and amortization

2.6

3.0

11.0

M&C EBITDA

$(5.0)

$(1.3)

$(60.8)

Asset impairments related to the M&C segment

5.6

-

55.3

Loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest

-

0.4

1.9

M&C Adjusted EBITDA

$0.6

$(0.9)

$(3.6)

1The Company's GPRM Prestress ("GPRM") operating unit was a 51% owned consolidated subsidiary through its disposal at the end of Q2 2020 and GLP Asphalt is a 70% owned consolidated joint venture.

Note: Additional information is included in the Company's quarterly Supplemental Information report, which is furnished to the SEC and available atwww.alexanderbaldwin.com.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 08:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
