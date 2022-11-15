Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALEX   US0144911049

ALEXANDER & BALDWIN, INC.

(ALEX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
19.26 USD   -4.89%
08:01aAlexander & Baldwin to Participate in Nareit's REITworld 2022 Annual Conference
PR
11/14Piper Sandler Downgrades Alexander & Baldwin Holdings to Neutral From Overweight, Price Target is $20
MT
11/07Top Premarket Decliners
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alexander & Baldwin to Participate in Nareit's REITworld 2022 Annual Conference

11/15/2022 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONOLULU, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) (A&B) announced today that its management team will participate in investor meetings at Nareit's REITworld 2022 Annual Conference in San Francisco.

Investor material for the conference, scheduled for November 15–17, 2022, may be accessed on the Company's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.    

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 152-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:
A&B Investor Relations
(808) 525-8475
investorrelations@abhi.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexander--baldwin-to-participate-in-nareits-reitworld-2022-annual-conference-301678014.html

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ALEXANDER & BALDWIN, INC.
08:01aAlexander & Baldwin to Participate in Nareit's REITworld 2022 Annual Conference
PR
11/14Piper Sandler Downgrades Alexander & Baldwin Holdings to Neutral From Overweight, Price..
MT
11/07Top Premarket Decliners
MT
11/04ALEXANDER & BALDWIN, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
11/03Alexander & Baldwin Seeks Acquisitions
CI
11/03Transcript : Alexander & Baldwin, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/03Earnings Flash (ALEX) ALEXANDER & BALDWIN Reports Q3 Revenue $97.2M
MT
11/03Earnings Flash (ALEX) ALEXANDER & BALDWIN Reports Q3 Revenue $97.2M
MT
11/03Alexander & Baldwin : 3Q22 Earnings Presentation
PU
11/03Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALEXANDER & BALDWIN, INC.
More recommendations