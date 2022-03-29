Alexander Forbes : Acceptance of an award by a prescribed officer

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2006/025226/06) ISIN: ZAE000191516

Share Code: AFH

(the Company or Alexander Forbes or the Group)

ACCEPTANCE OF AN AWARD BY A PRESCRIBED OFFICER

In accordance with paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (the Listings Requirements), shareholders are advised that a prescribed officer received an allocation and accepted an award in accordance with the Company's long-term incentive plans, namely the forfeitable share plan (the Forfeitable Awards). The allocation and acceptance have received clearance in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements and in line with the Company's securities dealing and information policy.

The allocation date for the award was 1 March 2022 and the acceptance date for the award was 29 March 2022. The grant price for the award was calculated pre-tax using the following formula (market price - award price) x closing quantity (R4.49).

Chief Executive Officer : AT Leepile Investments Limited Nature of transaction : Off market acceptance of Forfeitable Awards Class of securities : Forfeitable Awards in respect of ordinary shares Number of Forfeitable Awards : 1 582 578 Transaction value : R7 105 775.22 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Vesting date : 28 February 2024 Carina Wessels

Executive: Governance, Legal & Compliance

29 March 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)