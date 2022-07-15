Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFH   ZAE000191516

ALEXANDER FORBES GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
4.170 ZAR   +1.71%
07/07ALEXANDER FORBES : Joint announcement – sale agreement unconditional and update on the proposed partial offer
PU
07/06ALEXANDER FORBES : Dealings in securities by directors, a director of a major subsidiary, company secretary and prescribed officers
PU
06/29ALEXANDER FORBES : Directorate changes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alexander Forbes : Disclosure of significant holding of Alexander Forbes ordinary shares and resignation of director

07/15/2022 | 10:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration Number: 2006/025226/06

JSE Share Code: AFH and ISIN: ZAE000191516

("Alexforbes" or "the company" or "group")

DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT HOLDING OF ALEXANDER FORBES ORDINARY SHARES AND RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released by Alexforbes on the Stock Exchange News Service on 7 July 2022 (Joint announcement - sale agreement unconditional and update on the proposed partial offer), where shareholders were advised that all the conditions precedent to the Mercer Sale Agreement had been fulfilled and that the Mercer Sale Agreement is fully unconditional.

In accordance with paragraph 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act 71 of 2008, as amended (the Companies Act), regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Regulations, 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that the company has received formal notification that New Veld LLC (New Veld) has acquired 14.83% of the issued ordinary shares in the company and Mercer Africa Limited (Mercer) has disposed 14.83% of the issued ordinary shares in the company, such that New Veld now holds 14.83% of the issued ordinary shares in the company and Mercer now holds 0% of the issued ordinary shares in the company.

Shareholders are further reminded that following the implementation of the Mercer Sale Agreement, the company's relationship agreement with Mercer will terminate effective today and as a consequence Mr WS O'Regan has also resigned as a director of the company with effect from today, 15 July 2022.

The board thanks Mr O'Regan for his valuable contribution to the company since 2014 and wishes him all of the best for the future.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, the company has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

The board of directors of the company accepts responsibility for the information contained in this announcement as it relates to the company and confirms that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, such information relating to the company is true and that this announcement does not omit anything likely to affect the importance of such information.

Carina Wessels

Executive: Governance, Legal and Compliance (Company Secretary)

15 July 2022

Sandton

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 14:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALEXANDER FORBES GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
07/07ALEXANDER FORBES : Joint announcement – sale agreement unconditional and update on t..
PU
07/06ALEXANDER FORBES : Dealings in securities by directors, a director of a major subsidiary, ..
PU
06/29ALEXANDER FORBES : Directorate changes
PU
06/29Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/07Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited Appoints Ndumi Medupe as Independent Non- Execu..
CI
06/06ALEXANDER FORBES : Acceptance of an award by a director
PU
06/06Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited Declares Final Cash Dividend for the Year Ended..
CI
06/06TRANSCRIPT : Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 06, 2022
CI
06/06Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
06/06ALEXANDER FORBES : Extract from the audited results for the year ended 31 March 2022 and f..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 198 M 244 M 244 M
Net income 2022 495 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net cash 2022 2 600 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 6,93%
Capitalization 5 121 M 297 M 297 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 092
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart ALEXANDER FORBES GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXANDER FORBES GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,17
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Dawie de Villiers Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bruce P. Bydawell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Aaron Daniel Mminele Chairman
Carina H. Wessels Secretary, Head-Legal, Compliance & Governance
Nigel George Payne Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALEXANDER FORBES GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.13%297
BLACKROCK, INC.-35.71%89 179
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-25.83%67 682
UBS GROUP AG-8.65%51 010
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-30.37%32 667
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-32.80%27 959