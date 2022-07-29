Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    AFH   ZAE000191516

ALEXANDER FORBES GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
4.750 ZAR   +0.64%
11:24aALEXANDER FORBES : No change statement, availability of AFS and the IAR, notice of AGM and BBBEE annual compliance report
PU
07/26ALEXANDER FORBES : Dealings in securities by prescribed officers
PU
07/18ALEXANDER FORBES : Joint declaration and finalisation announcement regarding the partial offer and distribution of the offer circular
PU
Alexander Forbes : No change statement, availability of AFS and the IAR, notice of AGM and BBBEE annual compliance report

07/29/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration Number: 2006/025226/06

JSE Share Code: AFH and ISIN: ZAE000191516

("Alexforbes" or "the company" or "group")

NO CHANGE STATEMENT, AVAILABILITY OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND BBBEE ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

1. No change statement and availability of annual financial statements and the integrated annual report

With regard to the audited results for the year ended 31 March 2022, shareholders are advised that the audited annual financial statements are available on the company's website at: https://za.alexforbes.com/investorrelations/financial-results/annual-resultsand contain no modifications to the audited results published on SENS on 6 June 2022. The company confirms that there have been no changes to the unqualified auditor's report which was referenced in the audited results announcement and made available to shareholders on the company's website on the same date as the release of the audited results.

The integrated annual report for the year ended 31 March 2022, and other disclosures required in terms of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, are now available on the company's website at: https://za.alexforbes.com/investorrelations/financial-results/annual-report

2. Notice of annual general meeting

Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Alexforbes will be held through electronic participation only at 08:30 on Friday, 2 September 2022 to transact the business as stated in the notice of AGM distributed to shareholders today (with the summary consolidated financial statements), being Friday, 29 July 2022.

In accordance with section 59(1) of the Companies Act, the record date for the purposes of determining the shareholders of the company entitled to receive the notice of AGM notice is Friday, 22 July 2022 and for establishing which shareholders are entitled to participate in and vote at the AGM will be Friday, 26 August 2022 (voting record date). Accordingly, the last day to trade in the company's shares in order to be eligible to participate in and vote at the AGM is Tuesday, 23 August 2022.

Shareholders wishing to participate in this virtual annual general meeting should contact The Meeting Specialists (TMS) on proxy@tmsmeetings.co.za, register online by accessing the following link: https://www.tmsmeetings.co.za/agm-alexander-forbes-group-holdings-limited/or alternatively contact them on +27 11 520 7952/0/1 as soon as possible, but ideally no later than 08:30 on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 to register to gain access to the electronic communication platform (the platform) for the purpose of enabling all of the shareholders, who are present at the AGM, to communicate concurrently with each other, without an intermediary, and to participate reasonably effectively in the AGM and exercise their voting rights at the AGM. Notwithstanding the aforementioned, any shareholder who wishes to attend the AGM is entitled to contact TMS at any time prior to the commencement of the AGM, in order to be verified and provided with access to the Platform by TMS. TMS is obliged to validate this information with your CSDP before providing you with the necessary means to access the voting platform.

Shareholders are kindly requested to submit completed forms of proxy ideally by 08:30 on Wednesday, 31 August 2022.

3. Availability of the BBBEE annual compliance report

Shareholders are hereby notified that in accordance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the company's annual compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 of 2003 has been published and is available on the company's website at: https://www.alexforbes.com/za/en/about/transformation.html

Carina Wessels

Executive: Governance, Legal, Compliance and Sustainability (Company Secretary)

29 July 2022

Sandton

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 15:22:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
