Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alexander's, Inc.    ALX

ALEXANDER'S, INC.

(ALX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alexander's Declares Quarterly $4.50 Dividend on Common Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share payable on November 20, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 9, 2020.

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

CONTACT:
MATTHEW IOCCO
(201) 587-8541

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Part II, Item 1A, of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments, the financial condition of our tenants, general competitive factors and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALEXANDER'S, INC.
10/26ALEXANDER : Completes $94 Million Financing of a Residential Building
AQ
10/26Alexander's Completes $94 Million Financing of a Residential Building
GL
10/15VORNADO REALTY TRUST : Alexander's Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conf..
AQ
10/15Alexander's Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call
GL
09/14ALEXANDERS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
09/14Alexander's Amends Retail Loan at 731 Lexington Avenue
GL
09/14ALEXANDER : Amends Retail Loan at 731 Lexington Avenue
AQ
08/25ALEXANDERS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
08/07ALEXANDER'S, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03ALEXANDER'S : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 198 M - -
Net income 2020 42,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 238 M 1 238 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,26x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,26x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart ALEXANDER'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alexander's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXANDER'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 280,00 $
Last Close Price 242,31 $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Roth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Iocco Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Russell B. Wight Independent Director
Arthur I. Sonnenblick Independent Director
David M. Mandelbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXANDER'S, INC.-27.35%1 238
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-58.39%18 959
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-26.30%16 180
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-42.59%6 128
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-38.36%5 735
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST-26.02%4 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group