Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alexander's, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALX

ALEXANDER'S, INC.

(ALX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alexander's Declares Quarterly $4.50 Dividend on Common Shares

04/28/2021 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARAMUS, N.J., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share payable on May 21, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 10, 2021.

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

CONTACT:
MATTHEW IOCCO
(201) 587-8541

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially impact the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments, the financial condition of our tenants, general competitive factors and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ALEXANDER'S, INC.
11:23aAlexander's Declares Quarterly $4.50 Dividend on Common Shares
GL
04/21Alexander's Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Vornado Realty ..
GL
02/16ALEXANDER  : Q4 FFO Gains as Revenue Improves
MT
02/16ALEXANDER'S : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/16ALEXANDER  : Earnings Flash (ALX) ALEXANDER'S Reports Q4 FFO $4.96
MT
02/16ALEXANDER  : Earnings Flash (ALX) ALEXANDER'S Posts Q4 Revenue $56.1M
MT
02/16ALEXANDER  : Announces Fourth Quarter Financial Results
AQ
02/16ALEXANDER  : ALEXANDERS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
01/29ALEXANDER'S, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/28Alexander's Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Vornado Realty..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 217 M - -
Net income 2021 64,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 425 M 1 425 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,48x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart ALEXANDER'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alexander's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXANDER'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 280,00 $
Last Close Price 279,00 $
Spread / Highest target 0,36%
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,36%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Roth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. Iocco Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Russell B. Wight Independent Director
Arthur I. Sonnenblick Independent Director
David M. Mandelbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXANDER'S, INC.0.96%1 425
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC43.48%40 157
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST3.75%19 648
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST1.39%10 692
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION38.12%10 665
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION37.11%8 998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ