Alexanderwerk : at the AchemaPulse 2021

This year's Achema will take place as an online event on June 15 and 16, 2021.Alexanderwerk will be present with 2 live sessions.Get your free Alexanderwerk ticket for AchemaPulse 2021 and contact us.

A special highlight will certainly be our specialist lecture on inline measurement of particle size distribution, because the use of suitable PATs is essential for the implementation of continuous manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry.

Direct link to our session 1 - (Introduction to Roller Compaction and Dry Granulation)

Direct link to our session 2 - (Inline Measurement)