    ALX   DE0005032007

ALEXANDERWERK AG

(ALX)
  Report
Alexanderwerk : at the AchemaPulse 2021

06/02/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
This year's Achema will take place as an online event on June 15 and 16, 2021.Alexanderwerk will be present with 2 live sessions.Get your free Alexanderwerk ticket for AchemaPulse 2021 and contact us.

A special highlight will certainly be our specialist lecture on inline measurement of particle size distribution, because the use of suitable PATs is essential for the implementation of continuous manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry.

Direct link to our session 1 - (Introduction to Roller Compaction and Dry Granulation)

Direct link to our session 2 - (Inline Measurement)

Disclaimer

Alexanderwerk AG published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 17:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 42,1 M 51,6 M 51,4 M
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 29,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,00 €
Last Close Price 23,40 €
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Schmidt Chief Executive Officer
Franz-Bernd Daum Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Ferdinand Kullmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nirfan Abes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXANDERWERK AG15.84%52
ATLAS COPCO AB21.97%72 171
FANUC CORPORATION3.71%46 038
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION13.12%40 427
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.20.91%34 865
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED29.57%34 287