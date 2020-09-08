Log in
Alexanderwerk AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/08/2020 | 07:35am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Alexanderwerk AG
08.09.2020 / 13:31
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Alexanderwerk AG
Street: Kippdorfstraße 6 - 24
Postal code: 42857
City: Remscheid
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200H7N189TNDPOZ27

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Hubert-Ralph Schmitt
Date of birth: 29 Jan 1960

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
HWT invest Aktiengesellschaft
Dr. Schmitt Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Aug 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 20.03 % 0.00 % 20.03 % 1800000
Previous notification 15.19 % 0.00 % 15.19 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005032007 1000 359463 0.06 % 19.97 %
Total 360463 20.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Dr. Hubert-Ralph Schmitt % % %
Dr. Schmitt Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH 16.69 % % 16.69 %
Dr. Hubert-Ralph Schmitt % % %
HWT invest Aktiengesellschaft 3.27 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
08 Sep 2020


08.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Alexanderwerk AG
Kippdorfstraße 6 - 24
42857 Remscheid
Germany
Internet: www.alexanderwerk.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1128747  08.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1128747&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
