Alexandria For Pharmaceuticals & Chemical Industries : Pharmaceuticals (AXPH.CA) Reports 6 Months Results

Alexandria Pharmaceuticals (AXPH.CA) Reports 6 Months Results
15/02/2022
Company Name : Alexandria Pharmaceuticals
ISIN Code : EGS38341C011
Currency : EGP
F/S Period : from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Profit : 57,317,666
F/S Period: from 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 79,005,496
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Alexandria Pharmaceuticals
Disclaimer
Alexandria Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries SAE published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:36:07 UTC.