    AXPH   EGS38341C011

ALEXANDRIA CO. FOR PHARMACEUTICALS & CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES

(AXPH)
  Report
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alexandria For Pharmaceuticals & Chemical Industries : Pharmaceuticals (AXPH.CA) Reports 6 Months Results

02/15/2022 | 03:37am EST
Alexandria Pharmaceuticals (AXPH.CA) Reports 6 Months Results
15/02/2022
Company Name : Alexandria Pharmaceuticals
ISIN Code : EGS38341C011
Currency : EGP
F/S Period : from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Profit : 57,317,666
F/S Period: from 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 79,005,496
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Alexandria Pharmaceuticals

Disclaimer

Alexandria Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries SAE published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 111 M 70,7 M 70,7 M
Net income 2021 117 M 7,44 M 7,44 M
Net cash 2021 50,3 M 3,20 M 3,20 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,77x
Yield 2021 7,40%
Capitalization 535 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart ALEXANDRIA CO. FOR PHARMACEUTICALS & CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Alexandria Co. For Pharmaceuticals & Chemical Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abla Youssef Abdullah Managing Director & Executive Director
Mohammed Noman Salamah Head-Finance
Mustafa Abdel Monem El-Hayawan Chairman
Ahmed Fuad Head-Administration
Ahmed Farouq Mahmoud Al-Dasouqi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALEXANDRIA CO. FOR PHARMACEUTICALS & CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES-15.13%34
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.96%435 958
PFIZER, INC.-15.66%279 521
ROCHE HOLDING AG-9.73%279 429
ABBVIE INC.5.61%252 807
NOVO NORDISK A/S-12.50%222 481