  Homepage
  Equities
  Egypt
  Egyptian Exchange
  Alexandria Container&Cargo Handling Company
  News
  Summary
    ALCN   EGS42111C012

ALEXANDRIA CONTAINER&CARGO HANDLING COMPANY

(ALCN)
  Report
Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions 
Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news

Alexandria Container&Cargo Handling : Containers and goods (ALCN.CA) Reports 6 Months Results

02/06/2022 | 03:48am EST
Alexandria Containers and goods (ALCN.CA) Reports 6 Months Results
06/02/2022
Company Name : Alexandria Containers and goods
ISIN Code : EGS42111C012
Currency : EGP
F/S Period : from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Profit : 717,761,609
F/S Period: from 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 625,239,090
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Alexandria Containers and goods

Disclaimer

Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company SAE published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 08:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 541 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2022 1 430 M 90,9 M 90,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,93x
Yield 2022 10,4%
Capitalization 11 337 M 721 M 721 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,00%
Chart ALEXANDRIA CONTAINER&CARGO HANDLING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Alexandria Container&Cargo Handling Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXANDRIA CONTAINER&CARGO HANDLING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,61 EGP
Average target price 9,15 EGP
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yasser Mohamed Morsy Heikal Executive Managing Director & Director
Mohammed Yassir Mohammed Lotfi Head-Finance
Ahmed Hassan Ahmed Ahmed Chairman
Fatima Ibrahim Badr Youssef Independent Non-Executive Director
Rasha Muhammad Omar Tawfiq Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALEXANDRIA CONTAINER&CARGO HANDLING COMPANY-9.40%721
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.3.47%20 750
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-0.46%19 886
MISC BERHAD-0.71%7 475
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED4.65%7 222
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-0.69%5 310