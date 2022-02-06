Alexandria Container&Cargo Handling : Containers and goods (ALCN.CA) Reports 6 Months Results

Alexandria Containers and goods (ALCN.CA) Reports 6 Months Results
06/02/2022
Company Name : Alexandria Containers and goods
ISIN Code : EGS42111C012
Currency : EGP
F/S Period : from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Profit : 717,761,609
F/S Period: from 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative Profit : 625,239,090
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Alexandria Containers and goods
