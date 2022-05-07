Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Alexandria Container&Cargo Handling Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALCN   EGS42111C012

ALEXANDRIA CONTAINER&CARGO HANDLING COMPANY

(ALCN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  04-27
8.500 EGP   +17.57%
03:10pEgypt to delay sale of state company shares until Sept
RE
04/13Alpha Oryx Limited acquired 32% stake in Alexandria Container&Cargo Handling Company from Alexandria Port Authority for approximately $190 million.
CI
02/06Alexandria Container&Cargo Handling Company Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Egypt to delay sale of state company shares until Sept

05/07/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 7 (Reuters) - Egypt will delay the planned offering of shares on the stock exchange of a number of state companies until after the summer vacation, Public Enterprise Minister Hisham Tawfik told Reuters on Saturday.

The government had planned to offer shares in four to six companies in the fiscal year ending next month, but the minister said the sales would now begin in September, without giving details.

Egypt has been searching for foreign exchange since Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted investors to pull billions of dollars out of its treasury markets, leading the central bank to devalue the currency by 14% on March 21.

It has been negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for more than a month for a financial support package.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Saturday the government was working on ways to attract more investment, including "participation by the private sector in state-owned assets".

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi last month ordered the government to draw up a programme to attract $40 billion in private participation over the next four years.

This would include listing army-owned enterprises on the exchange by year end and the sale of stakes in some state-owned companies.

The government announced in 2020 it was offering two military companies, Wataniya Petroleum and bottled water maker Safi, for sale, but neither transaction has yet been completed.

Abu Dhabi's state holding company ADQ last month bought shares worth $1.85 billion in five publicly traded Egyptian companies.

They included stakes in Commercial International Bank , electronic payments company Fawry, Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Co, Misr Fertilisers Production Co (MOPCO) and Abu Qir Fertilisers and Chemical Industries.

Planning minister Hala al-Said said in January Egypt aimed to sell stakes in state companies every month or two after an initial public offering (IPO) of state payments firm e-Finance for Digital and Financial Investments in October showed strong appetite from institutional investors.

The government late last year sold a controlling stake in Arab Investment Bank to Egypt's EFG Hermes in November and shares in Abu Qir.

The government said in 2018 it would offer minority stakes in 23 state companies in a plan to raise up to 80 billion Egyptian pounds ($4.33 billion), but the programme has been repeatedly delayed due to weak markets, legal hurdles and the readiness of each company's financial documentation, according to government officials. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Writing by Nayera Abdallah and Patrick Werr; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU QIR FERTILIZERS AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES CO. (S.A.E.) 7.57% 28.29 End-of-day quote.31.58%
ALEXANDRIA CONTAINER&CARGO HANDLING COMPANY 17.57% 8.5 End-of-day quote.1.19%
COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK (EGYPT) S.A.E 4.14% 44.8 End-of-day quote.-15.46%
EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E 0.06% 17.01 End-of-day quote.14.85%
FAWRY FOR BANKING TECHNOLOGY AND ELECTRONIC PAYMENTS S.A.E. 1.09% 4.62 End-of-day quote.-63.93%
All news about ALEXANDRIA CONTAINER&CARGO HANDLING COMPANY
03:10pEgypt to delay sale of state company shares until Sept
RE
04/13Alpha Oryx Limited acquired 32% stake in Alexandria Container&Cargo Handling Company fr..
CI
02/06Alexandria Container&Cargo Handling Company Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year ..
CI
02/06ALEXANDRIA CONTAINER&CARGO HANDLING : Containers and goods (ALCN.CA) Reports 6 Months Resu..
PU
2021Alexandria Container&Cargo Handling Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quar..
CI
2021Alexandria Container&Cargo Handling Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
2021Alexandria Containers and Goods Announces the Resignation of Mamdouh Tawfiq Ezzat Daraz..
CI
2021Alexandria Container&Cargo Handling Company Announces Earnings Results for the Nine Mon..
CI
2021Alexandria Container&Cargo Handling Company Announces Earnings Results for the Six Mont..
CI
2020Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Co Announces Earnings Results for the First Fiv..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 541 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2022 1 430 M 77,3 M 77,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,85x
Yield 2022 9,29%
Capitalization 12 663 M 685 M 685 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart ALEXANDRIA CONTAINER&CARGO HANDLING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Alexandria Container&Cargo Handling Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXANDRIA CONTAINER&CARGO HANDLING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,50 EGP
Average target price 9,15 EGP
Spread / Average Target 7,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yasser Mohamed Morsy Heikal Executive Managing Director & Director
Mohammed Yassir Mohammed Lotfi Head-Finance
Ahmed Hassan Ahmed Ahmed Chairman
Fatima Ibrahim Badr Youssef Independent Non-Executive Director
Rasha Muhammad Omar Tawfiq Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALEXANDRIA CONTAINER&CARGO HANDLING COMPANY1.19%685
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED11.11%22 279
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.12.04%21 441
MISC BERHAD10.21%7 949
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-5.07%6 501
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-9.72%4 937