Egypt to delay sale of state company shares until Sept

May 7 (Reuters) - Egypt will delay the planned offering of
shares on the stock exchange of a number of state companies
until after the summer vacation, Public Enterprise Minister
Hisham Tawfik told Reuters on Saturday.
The government had planned to offer shares in four to six
companies in the fiscal year ending next month, but the minister
said the sales would now begin in September, without giving
details.
Egypt has been searching for foreign exchange since Russia's
invasion of Ukraine prompted investors to pull billions of
dollars out of its treasury markets, leading the central bank to
devalue the currency by 14% on March 21.
It has been negotiating with the International Monetary Fund
for more than a month for a financial support package.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Saturday the
government was working on ways to attract more investment,
including "participation by the private sector in state-owned
assets".
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi last month ordered
the government to draw up a programme to attract $40 billion in
private participation over the next four years.
This would include listing army-owned enterprises on the
exchange by year end and the sale of stakes in some state-owned
companies.
The government announced in 2020 it was offering two
military companies, Wataniya Petroleum and bottled water maker
Safi, for sale, but neither transaction has yet been completed.
Abu Dhabi's state holding company ADQ last month bought
shares worth $1.85 billion in five publicly traded Egyptian
companies.
They included stakes in Commercial International Bank
, electronic payments company Fawry,
Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Co, Misr
Fertilisers Production Co (MOPCO) and Abu Qir Fertilisers and
Chemical Industries.
Planning minister Hala al-Said said in January Egypt aimed
to sell stakes in state companies every month or two after an
initial public offering (IPO) of state payments firm e-Finance
for Digital and Financial Investments in October showed strong
appetite from institutional investors.
The government late last year sold a controlling stake in
Arab Investment Bank to Egypt's EFG Hermes in November
and shares in Abu Qir.
The government said in 2018 it would offer minority stakes
in 23 state companies in a plan to raise up to 80 billion
Egyptian pounds ($4.33 billion), but the programme has been
repeatedly delayed due to weak markets, legal hurdles and the
readiness of each company's financial documentation, according
to government officials.
(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Writing by Nayera Abdallah
and Patrick Werr; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)