Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Alexandria Group Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALEX   FI4000153465

ALEXANDRIA GROUP OYJ

(ALEX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  09:31:36 2023-05-10 am EDT
6.660 EUR   +1.83%
05/10Armorer bought live rounds before 'Rust' shooting, prop supplier told police
RE
05/10Insider Sell: Alexandria Real Estate Equities
MT
05/10Alexandria Group Oyj : Acquisition of own shares 10.05.2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Armorer bought live rounds before 'Rust' shooting, prop supplier told police

05/10/2023 | 11:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An image of a text message sent by the prop supplier for the movie

(Reuters) - The prop supplier for "Rust" said the movie's armorer told him that before the production she bought the same type of ammunition as the live round that killed the cinematographer during filming in 2021, according to sheriff's office records.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is the only person still facing charges in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after prosecutors in April dismissed a charge against actor Alec Baldwin based on new evidence.

Investigators have not been able to establish the source of the live round that killed Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021.

In text messages released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office (SFCSO) in response to a Reuters public records request, Seth Kenney, owner of prop supplier PDQ Arm & Prop, told SFCSO Detective Alexandria Hancock that Gutierrez-Reed told him in a telephone conversation after Aug. 3, 2021, that she had bought live .45 long Colt ammunition to shoot in her own gun.

Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer Jason Bowles told Reuters that no such conversation took place, that she had never bought nor had access to live long Colt .45 ammunition and that her father kept her long Colt .45 revolver at a location Gutierrez-Reed did not have access to.

Gutierrez-Reed has told police she loaded the live round into Baldwin's revolver, mistaking it for a dummy round. She said she did not know how live rounds got onto the set.

Kenney did not respond to a request for comment. Gutierrez-Reed sued Kenney in 2022, alleging he supplied live rounds to "Rust" and misrepresented them as dummy rounds. Kenney has denied supplying live rounds and has not been charged.

SFCSO declined to comment. Special prosecutors on the case did not respond to a request for comment.

Hutchins was killed when a revolver chambered in .45 long Colt that Baldwin was rehearsing with fired a live round that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on a set outside Santa Fe.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Andrew Hay


© Reuters 2023
All news about ALEXANDRIA GROUP OYJ
05/10Armorer bought live rounds before 'Rust' shooting, prop supplier told police
RE
05/10Insider Sell: Alexandria Real Estate Equities
MT
05/10Alexandria Group Oyj : Acquisition of own shares 10.05.2023
AQ
05/09Dianne Feinstein returning to U.S. Senate after health-related absence
RE
05/09Alexandria Group Oyj : Acquisition of own shares 09.05.2023
AQ
05/08Alexandria Group Oyj : Acquisition of own shares 08.05.2023
AQ
05/04Alexandria Group Oyj : Acquisition of own shares 04.05.2023
AQ
05/03Alexandria Group Oyj : Acquisition of own shares 03.05.2023
AQ
05/02Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj : Acquisition of own shares 02.05.2023
AQ
04/28Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj : Acquisition of own shares 28.04.2023
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 42,4 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
Net income 2023 4,80 M 5,27 M 5,27 M
Net cash 2023 15,7 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 6,01%
Capitalization 68,7 M 75,4 M 75,4 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart ALEXANDRIA GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Alexandria Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXANDRIA GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,66 €
Average target price 7,00 €
Spread / Average Target 5,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Erik Åkesson Chief Executive Officer
Taru Niininen Chief Financial & Human Resources Officer
Karri Pekka Kaitue Chairman
Riku Laukka Director-Development Operations
Katri Lehtonen Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALEXANDRIA GROUP OYJ4.14%74
BLACKROCK, INC.-10.31%95 185
UBS GROUP AG1.42%58 516
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.24%35 529
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-8.83%32 781
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-5.74%30 575
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer