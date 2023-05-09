Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Alexandria Group Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALEX   FI4000153465

ALEXANDRIA GROUP OYJ

(ALEX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04:47:26 2023-05-09 am EDT
6.540 EUR   +0.62%
03:40pDianne Feinstein returning to U.S. Senate after health-related absence
RE
11:31aAlexandria Group Oyj : Acquisition of own shares 09.05.2023
AQ
05/08Alexandria Group Oyj : Acquisition of own shares 08.05.2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dianne Feinstein returning to U.S. Senate after health-related absence

05/09/2023 | 03:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, will return to Washington on Tuesday after a months-long absence due to illness, Feinstein spokesman Adam Russell said, restoring Democrats' 51-49 majority to full strength.

The trailblazing lawmaker had been sidelined since February, as she recovered from a bout of shingles, which had led to calls from some fellow Democrats to step aside and allow someone else to take her place.

Feinstein was first elected in 1992, nicknamed the "year of the women" which saw the number of women U.S. senators double and California become the first state represented by two women: Feinstein and fellow Democrat Barbara Boxer.

Feinstein's absence had deadlocked the Senate Judiciary Committee she sits on, slowing Democrats' drive to approve some of President Joe Biden's most controversial nominees to vacant federal court positions, leading to a partial Republican blockade.

Her extended leave had prompted some Democrats, notably Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to call for her resignation.

Democrats' worries were further heightened as lawmakers have been spending 2023 arguing over raising the nation's borrowing authority. Feinstein could provide crucial support for whatever debt limit bill comes before the Senate that would avert a first-ever default on U.S. debt.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Additional reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Scott Malone, Alistair Bell and Tim Ahmann)

By Richard Cowan


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 42,4 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
Net income 2023 4,80 M 5,26 M 5,26 M
Net cash 2023 15,7 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 6,15%
Capitalization 67,4 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart ALEXANDRIA GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Alexandria Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXANDRIA GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,50 €
Average target price 7,00 €
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Erik Åkesson Chief Executive Officer
Taru Niininen Chief Financial & Human Resources Officer
Karri Pekka Kaitue Chairman
Riku Laukka Director-Development Operations
Katri Lehtonen Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALEXANDRIA GROUP OYJ3.50%74
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.24%96 318
UBS GROUP AG1.57%58 744
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.01%35 283
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-9.56%32 749
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-5.68%30 596
