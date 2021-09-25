Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Alexandria Mineral Oils Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMOC   EGS380P1C010

ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS COMPANY

(AMOC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alexandria Mineral Oils : إنعقاد الجمعية العامة العادية لشركة أموك

09/25/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today; the 25th of September, AMOC General Assembly convened with the presence of Eng. Tarek AlMolla; Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, via video conference and the attendance of Abed Ezz ElRegal; CEO of Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation EGPC and the Vice Presidents; Chem. Ashraf El Shamy , Eng. Ashraf Abdallah, Mr. Khaled Ossman and Eng. Magdy Tawfik to consider and approve AMOC's annual report and agenda for the fiscal year 2020/2021.

His presidency praised AMOC's robust and achievable production plan as the company's total production of oil and wax registered 172 thousand tonnes which marked 108% more than expected and 109% YoY. On the other hand, the total production of gas oil, fuel oil, LPG and Naphtha reached 1.319 million tonnes marking 108% rise than expected and 102% YoY.
Deserving of mention, AMOC addressed the local market with approximately 701 thousand tonnes at a cost of 5.461 billion EGP; 339 million dollars. Besides, an average annual exports amounted to 791 thousand tonnes for almost 288 million dollars; 4.542 billion EGP.
The financial statements showed that AMOC achieved a net profit of 399 million EGP against last year's loss which was approximately 488 million EGP.
Chem. Ehab Abdel Halim; AMOC's Chairman and CEO gave a broad overview of the company's sustained integration planning process with sister companies in association with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation.
This bilateral cooperation has potentially a positive impact on a range of areas, much like:
Ongoing negotiations to process 35-40 thousand tonnes of crude oil at MIDOR monthly.
A successful integration with Alexandria Petroleum Company and Amreya Petroleum Refining Company to utilize AMOC's MDDU for diesel fuel processing.
Addressing the integration with Amreya Petroleum Refining Company , AMOC agreed on the trial operation of the light wax distillates and spindle oil aiming to produce SN 150 which in return will increase the added economic value of AMOC's products.
As initiated by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, AMOC is committed to ensure a proper environmental preservation and management of waste. Accordingly, the company adopts the study of implementing Zero Liquid Discharge ZLD system which targets the elimination of the liquid waste. AMOC signed an agreement with ANRPC to use the latter's water treatment plant for this purpose.
AMOC was conscientious to issue its sustainability report for four years in a row developing a pioneering mindset in this field in the Egyptian Oil and Gas sector.
His excellency ; Eng. Tarek Al Molla underlined the importance of administering HSE management standards as they contribute to the continuous improvement of all aspects of business performance.
AMOC has completed the case study research and conducted its gap analysis in order to improve business efficiency. Besides, AMOC provided risk management training and awareness to make sure that all the employees have the necessary skills to successfully apply it.

Disclaimer

AMOC - Alexandria Mineral Oils Company SAE published this content on 25 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 17:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS COMPANY
08/31Alexandria Mineral Oils Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 3..
CI
02/03Alexandria Mineral Oils Company Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Decemb..
CI
02/01ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS COMPANY(CASE : AMOC) added to EGX 30 Index
CI
2020Alexandria Mineral Oils Company Names Mohamed Mostafa Sayed Ahmed Sheta as Managing Dir..
CI
2020Alexandria Mineral Oils Company Names Mohamed Mostafa Sayed Ahmed Sheta as Chairman
CI
2019Alexandria Mineral Oils Company Announces Cash Dividend for the Period of July 1, 2018 ..
CI
2019ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS COMPANY(CASE : AMOC) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2019Alexandria Mineral Oils Company Announces Unaudited Earnings Results for the Year Ended..
CI
2019Alexandria Mineral Oils Company completed the acquisition of additional 51% stake in Al..
CI
2019Alexandria Mineral Oils Company Reports Unaudited Earnings Results for the Period Ended..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 973 M 765 M 765 M
Net income 2022 562 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
Net cash 2022 767 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,97x
Yield 2022 6,59%
Capitalization 4 507 M 287 M 288 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Alexandria Mineral Oils Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,49 EGP
Average target price 4,29 EGP
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Ali Mohamed Abadi Chairman & Managing Director
Khaled Mohamed Raafat Ahmed Harb Finance Director
Tariq Mohammed Eid Faraj General Manager-Medical Affairs
Iyad Wajdi Manager-Technology & Development
Mohammed Mohamed Abdelghaffar El-Sorady General Manager-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS COMPANY11.86%287
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION39.71%243 811
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD25.05%213 645
CHEVRON CORPORATION19.12%194 552
BP PLC25.67%87 645
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.66%79 680