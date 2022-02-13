Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Alexandria Mineral Oils Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMOC   EGS380P1C010

ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS COMPANY

(AMOC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alexandria Mineral Oils : AMOC.CA) Reports 6 Months Consolidated Results

02/13/2022 | 07:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC.CA) Reports 6 Months Consolidated Results
13/02/2022
Company Name : Alexandria Mineral Oils Company
ISIN Code : EGS380P1C010
Currency : EGP
F/S Consolidated Period : from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Profit : 407,503,443
F/S Consolidated Period : from 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative Loss : 42,562,889
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Alexandria Mineral Oils Company

Disclaimer

AMOC - Alexandria Mineral Oils Company SAE published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 12:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS COMPANY
07:32aALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS : AMOC.CA) Reports 6 Months Consolidated Results
PU
02/01ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS : الاسكندري&..
PU
02/01ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS : AMOC.CA) - Board of Directors' Decisions
PU
2021ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS : AMOC.CA) Reports 3 Months Consolidated Results
PU
2021ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS : AMOC.CA) Reports 3 Months Standalone Results
PU
2021بروتوكول تعاو&#..
PU
2021Alexandria Mineral Oils Company Announces Board Appointments
CI
2021Alexandria Mineral Oils Company Approves Distribution for the Fiscal Year Ending June 3..
CI
2021ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS : إنعقاد الج..
PU
2021Alexandria Mineral Oils Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13 979 M 889 M 889 M
Net income 2022 799 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,73x
Yield 2022 11,7%
Capitalization 4 740 M 302 M 302 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Alexandria Mineral Oils Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,67 EGP
Average target price 4,78 EGP
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed Ali Mohamed Abadi Chairman & Managing Director
Khaled Mohamed Raafat Ahmed Harb Finance Director
Tariq Mohammed Eid Faraj General Manager-Medical Affairs
Iyad Wajdi Manager-Technology & Development
Mohammed Mohamed Abdelghaffar El-Sorady General Manager-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS COMPANY0.27%302
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION31.08%340 010
CHEVRON CORPORATION18.29%267 582
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.35%200 492
BP PLC26.23%110 613
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION15.98%81 430