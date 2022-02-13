Alexandria Mineral Oils : AMOC.CA) Reports 6 Months Consolidated Results

Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC.CA) Reports 6 Months Consolidated Results
13/02/2022
Company Name : Alexandria Mineral Oils Company
ISIN Code : EGS380P1C010
Currency : EGP
F/S Consolidated Period : from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Profit : 407,503,443
F/S Consolidated Period : from 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative Loss : 42,562,889
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : Alexandria Mineral Oils Company
