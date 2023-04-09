Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Alexandria Mineral Oils Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMOC   EGS380P1C010

ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS COMPANY

(AMOC)
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  2023-04-05
9.190 EGP    0.00%
09:56aAlexandria Mineral Oils : AMOC Made Inroads into EGAC Accreditation
PU
03/13Alexandria Mineral Oils : AMOC Signs Cooperation Protocol with High Education Institutions
PU
02/13Alexandria Mineral Oils : AMOC Gets on in EGYPS 2023
PU
Alexandria Mineral Oils : AMOC Made Inroads into EGAC Accreditation

04/09/2023 | 09:56am EDT
Eng. Amr Lotfy; AMOC's Chairman and CEO extends his appreciation to the General Management of Chemical Laboratories and the General Management for Monitoring Operations and Quality Assurance. He commends their relentless efforts to achieve conformity with the EU standards, which considerably contributed to the accreditation of testing certain chemical petroleum materials by the Egyptian Accreditation Council (EGAC) according to the International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017. This accreditation forwards AMOC's operation with a more technically-automated management system. Accordingly, AMOC has been granted the right to use the EGAC accredited symbol in accordance with the council's rules (R4G) and to obtain the accreditation certificate signed by the Minister of Trade and Industry. Today, we continue to reap the benefits of our hard work.

Disclaimer

AMOC - Alexandria Mineral Oils Company SAE published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2023 13:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 26 331 M 852 M 852 M
Net income 2023 2 342 M 75,8 M 75,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,42x
Yield 2023 13,3%
Capitalization 11 869 M 384 M 384 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Alexandria Mineral Oils Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,19 EGP
Average target price 9,12 EGP
Spread / Average Target -0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khaled Mohamed Raafat Ahmed Harb Finance Director
Ehab Ahmed Abdel Halim Mabrouk Executive Chairman
Tariq Mohammed Eid Faraj General Manager-Medical Affairs
Iyad Wajdi Manager-Technology & Development
Mohammed Mohamed Abdelghaffar El-Sorady General Manager-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS COMPANY45.41%384
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.31%468 367
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-8.08%181 774
BP PLC12.00%117 158
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION25.20%93 978
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.56%56 828
