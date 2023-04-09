Alexandria Mineral Oils : AMOC Made Inroads into EGAC Accreditation

Eng. Amr Lotfy; AMOC's Chairman and CEO extends his appreciation to the General Management of Chemical Laboratories and the General Management for Monitoring Operations and Quality Assurance. He commends their relentless efforts to achieve conformity with the EU standards, which considerably contributed to the accreditation of testing certain chemical petroleum materials by the Egyptian Accreditation Council (EGAC) according to the International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017. This accreditation forwards AMOC's operation with a more technically-automated management system. Accordingly, AMOC has been granted the right to use the EGAC accredited symbol in accordance with the council's rules (R4G) and to obtain the accreditation certificate signed by the Minister of Trade and Industry. Today, we continue to reap the benefits of our hard work.