Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARE   US0152711091

ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.

(ARE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alexandria Real Estate Equities : Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes - Form 8-K

02/04/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces

Public Offering of Senior Notes

PASADENA, Calif. - February 2, 2022 - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ("Alexandria" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARE) today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering, subject to market conditions, of two tranches of senior notes (the "notes"). Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC will act as joint book-running managers in connection with the public offering. The notes will be unsecured obligations of the Company and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, L.P., an indirectly 100% owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company expects the net proceeds from the first tranche in this offering will be used initially for general corporate purposes, which may include the reduction of the outstanding balance on the Company's unsecured senior line of credit, if any, the reduction of the outstanding indebtedness under the Company's commercial paper program, if any, the repayment of other debt and selective development, redevelopment or acquisition of properties. In addition, following the initial allocation of the net proceeds described above, the Company intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the first tranche to fund, in whole or in part, recently completed and future eligible green projects, which are defined as certain development, redevelopment or tenant improvement projects that have received or are expected to receive Gold or Platinum LEED certification, including the development and redevelopment of such projects. The net proceeds from the second tranche in this offering will be used for general working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include the reduction of the outstanding balance on the Company's unsecured senior line of credit, if any, the reduction of the outstanding indebtedness under the Company's commercial paper program, if any, the repayment of other debt and selective development, redevelopment or acquisition of properties.

The notes are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's notes, nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by fax at (212) 902-9316 or by email at: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, Attn: Prospectus Department, at 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, at 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by toll-free telephone at (800) 831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attn: Syndicate Operations, at 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, by toll-free telephone at (866) 375-6829, by fax at (212) 428-6308 or by email at rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbccm.com..

Alexandria, an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's offering of the notes and its intended use of the proceeds. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to the Company's business in general, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, Vice President - Communications, (626) 788-5578, skabakoff@are.com

# # #

Disclaimer

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 21:15:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.
04:16pALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES : Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes - Form 8-K
PU
04:09pALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
02/03Alexandria Real Estate Equities Prices Offering of $1.8 Billion Senior Notes
MT
02/02Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $800,000,..
PR
02/02Alexandria Real Estate Equities Initiates Two-Tranche Senior Notes Offering
MT
02/02Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes
PR
02/02Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. acquired Two Buildings in Woburn, Massachusetts f..
CI
02/01TRANSCRIPT : Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 2022
CI
01/31ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/31Alexandria Real Estate Equities Posts Higher Q4 Results
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 476 M - -
Net income 2022 449 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 77,1x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 30 676 M 30 676 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,4x
EV / Sales 2023 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 559
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 191,79 $
Average target price 232,36 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter M. Moglia Co-Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Stephen A. Richardson Senior Vice President & Regional Market Director
Dean A. Shigenaga Chief Financial Officer
Joel S. Marcus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lynne Zydowsky Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-13.98%30 676
EQUINIX, INC.-15.72%64 191
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-16.89%41 717
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-4.08%38 854
SEGRO PLC-9.29%21 329
W. P. CAREY INC.-6.30%14 322