Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. : Releases 2020 ESG Report Highlighting Its Pioneering Sustainability and Social Impact Leadership

PASADENA, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with an asset base in North America of more than 52 million SF, today announced that it has released its 2020 ESG Report. The report, which complies with the Core option of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, reinforces Alexandria's profound commitment to and execution of its pioneering environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

"For Alexandria, ESG is about much more than meeting target metrics — it is vital to fulfilling our mission to advance human health and improve nutrition," said Dean A. Shigenaga, president and chief financial officer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "We are extremely proud of the broad recognition we have received for our industry-leading ESG initiatives, and we recognize that it is crucial to continue striving toward higher levels of sustainability and ESG performance. We aim to make continuous improvements to our ESG platform, as well as partner with our tenants to help realize their ESG priorities, in order to drive long-term progress and make a positive and meaningful impact on our society."

Alexandria's 2020 ESG Report details the company's focus on tackling climate change by reducing carbon emissions associated with the construction and operations of its assets, mitigating climate-related risk in its real estate portfolio, and investing in and providing essential infrastructure for sustainable agrifoodtech companies; catalyzing the health, wellness, safety and productivity of its employees, tenants, local communities and the world at large through the built environment and its visionary social responsibility initiatives; and upholding the highest levels of transparency, integrity and accountability. Notable efforts and accomplishments presented in the report include:

Being recognized as the #1 real estate company in the world in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Science & Technology sector and earning the #1 global ranking and a 5 Star rating — GRESB's highest rating — in the Diversified Listed Peer Group, as well as maintaining its "A" disclosure score;

Ranking as the #3 most sustainable REIT in Barron's "Top 10 Most Sustainable REITs, According to Calvert ";

"Top 10 Most Sustainable REITs, According to "; Revolutionizing the design of its buildings through innovative low-carbon solutions and climate-resilient measures, including at 685 Gateway Boulevard in South San Francisco which is tracking toward the company's first Zero Energy Certification through the International Living Future Institute (ILFI), and at 325 Binney Street, a development project designed to be the most sustainable laboratory building in Cambridge ;

which is tracking toward the company's first Zero Energy Certification through the International Living Future Institute (ILFI), and at 325 Binney Street, a development project designed to be the most sustainable laboratory building in ; Becoming the first company to achieve a Fitwel Viral Response Certification with Distinction, the highest designation within the new module;

Demonstrating progress toward its 2025 environmental goals for carbon, energy, water and waste, including reducing its like-for-like total carbon emissions by 19.6% relative to a 2015 baseline;

Actively using the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) tool to measure and reduce embodied carbon;

Donating mission-critical funds to over 340 non-profit organizations, as well as volunteering over 2,400 hours through Operation CARE, the company's employee social impact program;

Pioneering OneFifteen, a novel, data-driven comprehensive care model on an integrated campus in Dayton, Ohio , that provides the full continuum of care to support the sustained recovery of people with opioid addiction; and

, that provides the full continuum of care to support the sustained recovery of people with opioid addiction; and Earning the 2021 Nareit Gold Investor CARE (Communications and Reporting Excellence) Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category, its fourth consecutive and sixth overall Gold Award for superior shareholder communications and reporting excellence.

Learn more about the company's comprehensive approach to ESG and its progress on key initiatives in the 2020 ESG Report, which is available on the Corporate Responsibility page of the company's website.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $32.5 billion as of March 31, 2021, and an asset base in North America of 52.6 million SF. The asset base in North America includes 33.9 million RSF of operating properties and 4.0 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.3 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 7.4 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For more information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

