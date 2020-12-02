Log in
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.

(ARE)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. : to Hold Its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 2, 2021

12/02/2020 | 08:31am EST
PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced that the company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), in conjunction with the release of its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Alexandria will release its operating and financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 1, 2021.

To participate in this conference call, dial (833) 366-1125 (U.S.) or (412) 902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET and ask the operator to join the Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. call. The live audio webcast can be accessed on the company's website at http://investor.are.com/webcasts. A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, through 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 and enter access code 10149959.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, Vice President – Communications, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., (626) 788–5578, skabakoff@are.com 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-to-hold-its-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2020-operating-and-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-february-2-2021-301183245.html

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
