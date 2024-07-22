Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2024
Table of Contents
June 30, 2024
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS
Page
Page
Corporate Responsibility
xxvi
EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE
Page
Page
Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Financial and Operating
Results
1
Earnings Call Information and About the Company
7
Guidance
4
Consolidated Statements of Operations
8
Acquisitions
5
Consolidated Balance Sheets
9
Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interests
6
Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share
10
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Page
Page
Company Profile
13
External Growth / Investments in Real Estate
Investor Information
14
Investments in Real Estate
32
Financial and Asset Base Highlights
15
New Class A/A+ Development and Redevelopment Properties:
High-Qualityand Diverse Client Base
17
Recent deliveries
34
Occupancy
19
Current Projects
35
Internal Growth
Summary of Pipeline
39
Key Operating Metrics
20
Construction Spending and Capitalization of Interest
44
Same Property Performance
21
Joint Venture Financial Information
46
Leasing Activity
22
Balance Sheet Management
Contractual Lease Expirations
23
Investments
48
Top 20 Tenants
24
Key Credit Metrics
49
Summary of Properties and Occupancy
25
Summary of Debt
50
Property Listing
26
Definitions and Reconciliations
Definitions and Reconciliations
54
CONFERENCE CALL
INFORMATION:
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
3:00 p.m. Eastern Time 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time
- 366-1125or
- 902-6738
Ask to join the conference call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. corporateinformation@are.com
JOEL S. MARCUS
Executive Chairman &
Founder
PETER M. MOGLIA
Chief Executive Officer &
Chief Investment Officer
DANIEL J. RYAN
Co-President & Regional Market
Director - San Diego
HUNTER L. KASS
Co-President & Regional Market
Director - Greater Boston
MARC E. BINDA
Chief Financial Officer &
Treasurer
PAULA SCHWARTZ
Managing Director,
Rx Communications Group (917) 633-7790
SARA M. KABAKOFF
Senior Vice President -
Chief Content Officer
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2024
ALEXANDRIA'S
COMPETITIVE
ADVANTAGES
First mover advantage in the top life science clusters
High-quality assets aggregated in desirable and well-amenitized mega campuses
High-quality cash flows and substantial embedded future net operating income
Longstanding tenant relationships that demonstrate stellar brand loyalty
Fortress balance sheet with significant liquidity
Unique and deep life science industry expertise
Long-tenured and highly experienced management team
IRREPLACEABLE
LABSPACE® REAL ESTATE
PLATFORM THAT LEADS THE ASSET CLASS WE PIONEERED
42.1M
OPERATING RSF
Alexandria mega campuses
encompass 74% of our annual rental revenue
As of June 30, 2024. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in the Supplemental Information for additional details.
ALEXANDRIA'S OUTSTANDING LONG-TERM VALUE
Total Shareholder Return From ARE's IPO on May 27, 1997(1) to June 30, 2024
WELLTOWER2,274%
1,420%
NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS
FTSE NAREIT EQUITY HEALTH CARE INDEX
LTC
PROPERTIES
VENTAS
MSCI US
REIT INDEX
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS
HEALTHPEAK
PROPERTIES
HEALTHCARE 305% REALTY TRUST
1,092%
1,091%
1,048%
862%
790%
605%
589%
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Assumes reinvestment of dividends.
The REITs presented individually in the chart above are only those constituents of the FTSE NAREIT Equity Health Care Index as of June 30, 2024 for which TSR information since May 27, 1997 is available.
- Alexandria's initial public offering ("IPO") was priced at $20.00 per share on May 27, 1997.
ALEXANDRIA'S INTERNAL GROWTH
ALEXANDRIA'S SOLID LEASING VOLUME IN 2024 REMAINS IN LINE WITH OUR HISTORICAL ANNUAL AVERAGE FROM 2013 THROUGH 2020
Annualized
ALEXANDRIA'S OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE DRIVES STEADY AND CONSISTENTLY HIGH OCCUPANCY
- Represents the average of acquired vacancy percentages as of each years ended December 31, 2020 through 2023.
- Represents the midpoint of our 2024 guidance range for occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2024. Refer to "Guidance" in the Earnings Press Release for additional details.
- Represents occupancy percentage of operating properties in North America as of each period-end.
ALEXANDRIA'S REIT INDUSTRY-LEADING CLIENT BASE OF APPROXIMATELY 800 TENANTS DRIVES STABLE, RESILIENT, AND LONG-DURATION CASH FLOWS
Multinational
Pharmaceutical
20%
Biomedical and
10%
Government
21%
Life Science
Product,
Service, and
Device
92%
of Top 20 Tenant Annual Rental Revenue as of 2Q24 Is From Investment-Grade or Publicly Traded Large Cap Tenants (1)
Institutions
3%
Future Change in
Use(2)
7%
Investment-Grade or
3%
Large Cap Tech
10%
Other(3)
Private
Biotechnology
Public Biotechnology -
17% Approved or Marketed Product
9%
Public
Biotechnology -
Preclinical or
Clinical Stage
79%
of Leasing Activity During the
Last Twelve Months Was
Generated From Alexandria's
Existing Client Base
As of June 30, 2024. Annual rental revenue represents amounts in effect as of June 30, 2024. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in the Supplemental Information for additional details.
- Represents the percentage of our annual rental revenue generated by our top 20 tenants that are also investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants.
- Represents the percentage of our annual rental revenue generated from space that is currently targeted for a future change in use to laboratory space, including 1.0% of annual rental revenue that is generated from covered land play projects for future development opportunities. The weighted-average remaining term of these leases is 2.9 years.
- Represents the percentage of our annual rental revenue generated by "Other" tenants, which comprise technology, professional services, finance, telecommunications, and construction/real estate companies, and (by less than 1.0% of our annual rental revenue) retail-related tenants.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 20:22:06 UTC.