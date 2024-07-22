Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2024

Table of Contents

June 30, 2024

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

Page

Page

Mission and Cluster Model

iii

Corporate Responsibility

xxvi

EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE

Page

Page

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Financial and Operating

Results

1

Earnings Call Information and About the Company

7

Guidance

4

Consolidated Statements of Operations

8

Acquisitions

5

Consolidated Balance Sheets

9

Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interests

6

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share

10

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Page

Page

Company Profile

13

External Growth / Investments in Real Estate

Investor Information

14

Investments in Real Estate

32

Financial and Asset Base Highlights

15

New Class A/A+ Development and Redevelopment Properties:

High-Qualityand Diverse Client Base

17

Recent deliveries

34

Occupancy

19

Current Projects

35

Internal Growth

Summary of Pipeline

39

Key Operating Metrics

20

Construction Spending and Capitalization of Interest

44

Same Property Performance

21

Joint Venture Financial Information

46

Leasing Activity

22

Balance Sheet Management

Contractual Lease Expirations

23

Investments

48

Top 20 Tenants

24

Key Credit Metrics

49

Summary of Properties and Occupancy

25

Summary of Debt

50

Property Listing

26

Definitions and Reconciliations

Definitions and Reconciliations

54

CONFERENCE CALL

INFORMATION:

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

3:00 p.m. Eastern Time 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time

  1. 366-1125or
  1. 902-6738

Ask to join the conference call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. corporateinformation@are.com

JOEL S. MARCUS

Executive Chairman &

Founder

PETER M. MOGLIA

Chief Executive Officer &

Chief Investment Officer

DANIEL J. RYAN

Co-President & Regional Market

Director - San Diego

HUNTER L. KASS

Co-President & Regional Market

Director - Greater Boston

MARC E. BINDA

Chief Financial Officer &

Treasurer

PAULA SCHWARTZ

Managing Director,

Rx Communications Group (917) 633-7790

SARA M. KABAKOFF

Senior Vice President -

Chief Content Officer

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2024

ALEXANDRIA'S

COMPETITIVE

ADVANTAGES

First mover advantage in the top life science clusters

High-quality assets aggregated in desirable and well-amenitized mega campuses

High-quality cash flows and substantial embedded future net operating income

Longstanding tenant relationships that demonstrate stellar brand loyalty

Fortress balance sheet with significant liquidity

Unique and deep life science industry expertise

Long-tenured and highly experienced management team

IRREPLACEABLE

LABSPACE® REAL ESTATE

PLATFORM THAT LEADS THE ASSET CLASS WE PIONEERED

42.1M

OPERATING RSF

Alexandria mega campuses

encompass 74% of our annual rental revenue

As of June 30, 2024. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in the Supplemental Information for additional details.

ALEXANDRIA'S OUTSTANDING LONG-TERM VALUE

Total Shareholder Return From ARE's IPO on May 27, 1997(1) to June 30, 2024

WELLTOWER2,274%

1,420%

NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS

FTSE NAREIT EQUITY HEALTH CARE INDEX

LTC

PROPERTIES

VENTAS

MSCI US

REIT INDEX

OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS

HEALTHPEAK

PROPERTIES

HEALTHCARE 305% REALTY TRUST

1,092%

1,091%

1,048%

862%

790%

605%

589%

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Assumes reinvestment of dividends.

The REITs presented individually in the chart above are only those constituents of the FTSE NAREIT Equity Health Care Index as of June 30, 2024 for which TSR information since May 27, 1997 is available.

  1. Alexandria's initial public offering ("IPO") was priced at $20.00 per share on May 27, 1997.

ALEXANDRIA'S SOLID LEASING VOLUME IN 2024 REMAINS IN LINE WITH OUR HISTORICAL ANNUAL AVERAGE FROM 2013 THROUGH 2020

Annualized

ALEXANDRIA'S OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE DRIVES STEADY AND CONSISTENTLY HIGH OCCUPANCY

  1. Represents the average of acquired vacancy percentages as of each years ended December 31, 2020 through 2023.
  2. Represents the midpoint of our 2024 guidance range for occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2024. Refer to "Guidance" in the Earnings Press Release for additional details.
  3. Represents occupancy percentage of operating properties in North America as of each period-end.

ALEXANDRIA'S REIT INDUSTRY-LEADING CLIENT BASE OF APPROXIMATELY 800 TENANTS DRIVES STABLE, RESILIENT, AND LONG-DURATION CASH FLOWS

Multinational

Pharmaceutical

20%

Biomedical and

10%

Government

21%

Life Science

Product,

Service, and

Device

92%

of Top 20 Tenant Annual Rental Revenue as of 2Q24 Is From Investment-Grade or Publicly Traded Large Cap Tenants (1)

Institutions

3%

Future Change in

Use(2)

7%

Investment-Grade or

3%

Large Cap Tech

10%

Other(3)

Private

Biotechnology

Public Biotechnology -

17% Approved or Marketed Product

9%

Public

Biotechnology -

Preclinical or

Clinical Stage

79%

of Leasing Activity During the

Last Twelve Months Was

Generated From Alexandria's

Existing Client Base

As of June 30, 2024. Annual rental revenue represents amounts in effect as of June 30, 2024. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in the Supplemental Information for additional details.

  1. Represents the percentage of our annual rental revenue generated by our top 20 tenants that are also investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants.
  2. Represents the percentage of our annual rental revenue generated from space that is currently targeted for a future change in use to laboratory space, including 1.0% of annual rental revenue that is generated from covered land play projects for future development opportunities. The weighted-average remaining term of these leases is 2.9 years.
  3. Represents the percentage of our annual rental revenue generated by "Other" tenants, which comprise technology, professional services, finance, telecommunications, and construction/real estate companies, and (by less than 1.0% of our annual rental revenue) retail-related tenants.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 20:22:06 UTC.