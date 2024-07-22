As of June 30, 2024. Annual rental revenue represents amounts in effect as of June 30, 2024. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in the Supplemental Information for additional details.

Represents the percentage of our annual rental revenue generated by our top 20 tenants that are also investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants.

Represents the percentage of our annual rental revenue generated from space that is currently targeted for a future change in use to laboratory space, including 1.0% of annual rental revenue that is generated from covered land play projects for future development opportunities. The weighted-average remaining term of these leases is 2.9 years.