U.N. rights investigator calls for sanctions on Myanmar

02/12/2021
GENEVA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights investigator for Myanmar said on Friday there were "growing reports, photographic evidence" that security forces have used live ammunition against protesters, in violation of international law.

Thomas Andrews said that the U.N. Security Council should consider imposing sanctions, arms embargos, and travel bans due to the military coup on Feb. 1 and reiterated his request to carry out a mission to the country.

Myint Thu, Myanmar's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, said that it would maintain cooperation with the U.N. and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), adding: "We do not want to stall the nascent democratic transition in the country". (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge;)


