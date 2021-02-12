U.N. rights investigator calls for sanctions on Myanmar

GENEVA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights
investigator for Myanmar said on Friday there were "growing
reports, photographic evidence" that security forces have used
live ammunition against protesters, in violation of
international law.
Thomas Andrews said that the U.N. Security Council should
consider imposing sanctions, arms embargos, and travel bans due
to the military coup on Feb. 1 and reiterated his request to
carry out a mission to the country.
Myint Thu, Myanmar's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, said
that it would maintain cooperation with the U.N. and Association
of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), adding: "We do not want to
stall the nascent democratic transition in the country".
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge;)