ALEXCO RESOURCE ( “”) Form 6 : ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP. (the “Company”) - Form 6-K

ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP.
(the "Company")
CERTIFICATE
British Columbia Securities Commission
Alberta Securities Commission
Saskatchewan Securities Commission
Manitoba Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
The abridgement of time pursuant to National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101")
In connection with the abridgement of the time periods (the "Abridgement") by the Company for notifying various regulatory authorities, exchanges and depositories of the record date and meeting date for the Company's special meeting of shareholders to be held on August 30, 2022, the undersigned, Mike Clark, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, hereby certifies for and on behalf of the Company and not in his personal capacity as follows:
the Company has made arrangements regarding the delivery of proxy-related materials in compliance with the applicable timing requirements in Sections 2.9 and 2.12 of NI 54-101;
the Company has otherwise carried out all of the requirements of NI 54-101 in addition to those described in paragraph (a) above; and
the Company is relying upon Section 2.20 of NI 54-101 in making the Abridgement with respect to subsections 2.2(1) and 2.5(1) of NI 54-101.
DATED as of July 28, 2022
ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP.
(signed) Mike Clark
Name: Mike Clark
Title: Chief Financial Officer
