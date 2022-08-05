ALEXCO RESOURCE ( “”) Form 6 : ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP. (the “Company”) - Form 6-K

Log in
ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP.

08/05/2022
0.6700 CAD   -4.29%
ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP. (the "Company") - Form 6-K

08/05/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP.
(the "Company")

CERTIFICATE

TO: British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Saskatchewan Securities Commission

Manitoba Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

RE: The abridgement of time pursuant to National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101")

In connection with the abridgement of the time periods (the "Abridgement") by the Company for notifying various regulatory authorities, exchanges and depositories of the record date and meeting date for the Company's special meeting of shareholders to be held on August 30, 2022, the undersigned, Mike Clark, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, hereby certifies for and on behalf of the Company and not in his personal capacity as follows:

(a) the Company has made arrangements regarding the delivery of proxy-related materials in compliance with the applicable timing requirements in Sections 2.9 and 2.12 of NI 54-101;
(b) the Company has otherwise carried out all of the requirements of NI 54-101 in addition to those described in paragraph (a) above; and
(c) the Company is relying upon Section 2.20 of NI 54-101 in making the Abridgement with respect to subsections 2.2(1) and 2.5(1) of NI 54-101.

[Remainder of page left intentionally blank.]

DATED as of July 28, 2022

ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP.
By: (signed) Mike Clark
Name: Mike Clark
Title: Chief Financial Officer

Alexco Resource Corp. - Abridgement Certificate

Disclaimer

Alexco Resource Corporation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 18:25:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,54 $
Average target price 0,47 $
Spread / Average Target -14,2%
